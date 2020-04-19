ENERGY
Synchronous Condenser Market Trends Forecast and Industry Analysis to 2025
Global Synchronous Condenser Market: Overview
A synchronous condenser, which is also known as synchronous compensator or synchronous capacitor is a device similar to a synchronous motor. It is designed such that its shafts spin freely. Its primary function does not include conversion of electric energy to mechanical energy or vice versa, but to regulate conditions on the electric power transmission grid. The field in synchronous condenser is controlled by a voltage regulator, which either absorbs or generates reactive power as required to adjust the voltage of the grid, or to enhance power factor. Its installation and operation are same as that of large electric motors and generators.
Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2021
Global Synchronous Condenser Market: Key Trends
The growing reliance on renewable energy sources for power generation is stoking the growth of the global synchronous condenser market. The soaring need for power correction factor is also stimulating the growth of the market. An over-excited synchronous condenser has a leading power factor, rendering it useful for power factor correction of industrial loads. Moreover, the rising emphasis on long service life is boosting the demand for synchronous condensers.
On the flip side, the high costs of equipment and maintenance are impinging on the growth of the market. In addition, the availability of low-cost alternatives is exacerbating the problem, thereby hampering the growth of the market. However, the expanding high-voltage direct current (HVDC) network is likely to create lucrative opportunities for players in the market.
Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2021
Global Synchronous Condenser Market: Market Potential
Over the past decade, there has been an impressive rise in the uptake of renewable energy sources for power generation. Governments worldwide and several organizations are paying high attention to cost effective solutions for renewable energy production. This, in turn, is working in favor of the growth of the global synchronous condenser market. Synchronous condenser manufacturers are benefiting from contracts for large power projects, leaving a massive impact on the market. For instance, in June 2015, Voith Hydro and its consortium partner received the contract from Manitoba Hydro for the Riel Synchronous Condenser. The project includes the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of four synchronous condensers rated 250 MVAR. These condensers will support Manitoba Hydro grid in reactive power and will be sealed to allow for hydrogen cooling.
Global Synchronous Condenser Market: Regional Outlook
The key segments studied in the report on the basis of geography are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be a prominent destination for key players in the global market. Canada is witnessing a sharp rise in the demand for synchronous condensers, particularly new installations. In the U.S., the conversion of old power plants to synchronous condensers is driving the market. The operation of many thermal power plants is being shut down in the country to curtail pollution and encourage renewable power generation. This is also likely to create a staggering volume of demand for these condensers in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to post a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing investments in the upgradation of existing power networks.
Global Synchronous Condenser Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players in the global synchronous condenser market are striving to win contracts for new installments and for the refurbishment of old power plants in order to expand their businesses. Agreements and product innovation are also commonly adopted strategies by market participants to stay relevant. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are General Electric, Eaton Co. Plc., Siemens AG, Voith GmbH, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Hyundai Ideal Electric Co.
Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/synchronous-condenser-market
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
Contact:
TMR Research,
3739 Balboa St # 1097,
San Francisco, CA 94121
United States
Tel: +1-415-520-1050
ENERGY
Pressure Pumping Market Qualitative Analysis and Development Trends by 2025
Global Pressure Pumping Market: Overview
Pressure pumping implies the translation or creation of fractures within rock layers, through the use of specialized fracturing fluids. Cement is then pumped into the well bore, completing the fracturing process. This is one of the key extraction techniques being used in shale gas and tight gas, along with other similar procedures associated with the extraction of resources from reservoirs with lower than average permeability. This also includes the extraction of unconventional liquids from sources or reservoirs that cannot otherwise be extracted using conventional drilling methods. Typically, pressure pumps or even pressure pumping services are given to players from the oil and gas industry, by a host of players that classify them as their end users.
Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2078
Global Pressure Pumping Market: Key Trends
One of the primary drivers propelling the global pressure pumping market at the moment is the increasing demand for fuel and energy across the world. While the global population and energy consumption increases, the power sector is struggling to keep up with the demand based on the current reserves and stockpiles of conventional fuels. As a result, greater degrees of investments are being made on the use of unconventional exploration and extraction methods, including pressure pumping. The potential of increasing recoverable resources as well as amplifying fuel generation is thus being the primary factor working in favor of the global pressure pumping market for now.
Global Pressure Pumping Market: Market Potential
A lot of countries are treating natural gas as the intermediate fuel between fossil fuels and renewable energy sources. This could potentially increase the scope of the global pressure pumping market over the coming years. With increasing attention given to renewables, nations are still facing the struggle of meeting the incremental demand of energy through these sources. As a result, governments are moving in favor of unconventional fuels and the natural gas industry as a whole, thereby propelling the global pressure pumping market as well.
India has been one of the more recent nations showing heightened interest in shale gas exploration. The country has gaged a recoverable shale gas reserve of close of 96 tn cubic feet and the Indian government is already taking steps to extract these reserves. Indian players such as ONGC are already planning and investing in shale exploration, further increasing the scope of the pressure pumping market in the region. South Africa is another potential candidate for players from the global pressure pumping market, as the South African government had recently revealed its intentions of shale gas developments in its vast reservoirs in the Karoo.
Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2078
Global Pressure Pumping Market: Regional Outlook
North America is expected to continue being the leading region in the global pressure pumping market over the coming years, a factor attributed to the high rate of importance currently given in this region to shale exploration. On the other hand, the regions of Asia Pacific and the Middle East are still in a nascent phase in the pressure pumping market. There are still multiple organizations against the use of pressure pumping and shale exploration, primarily due to the negative environmental impact that these exploration strategies can have in the long run. At the same time, these regions are likely to come under the spotlight as the market in North America nears complete maturity.
Global Pressure Pumping Market: Competitive Analysis
Some of the players in the global pressure pumping market that have so far shown great potential include Baker Hughes, Key Energy Services, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Frac Tech Services International, Weatherford International Inc., Sanjel Corporation, Calfrac Well Services Ltd., RPC Inc., and Trican.
The competitive scenario in the global pressure pumping market is expected to intensify over the coming years, as more and more regions are showing a positive inclination towards the exploration of shale gas.
Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/pressure-pumping-market
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
Contact:
TMR Research,
3739 Balboa St # 1097,
San Francisco, CA 94121
United States
Tel: +1-415-520-1050
ENERGY
Top 10 Power Generation Technologies Market Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025
Global Top 10 Power Generation Technologies: Overview
Some of the power generation technologies popular in today’s market are gas engines, steam turbines, micro turbines, gas turbines, micro CHP, diesel and gas generators, nuclear power reactors, small wind, and concentrating solar power. Steam turbines, for example, generate electricity via thermal energy from fuel to raise steam. The thermal energy of the steam is transformed into kinetic energy in the turbine which is then converted into electrical energy.
Similarly a gas turbine is a combustion engine that transforms natural gas or other liquid fuels to mechanical energy that is then converted into electrical energy.
Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2033
Global Top 10 Power Generation Technologies Market: Key Trends
The top 10 power generation technologies are witnessing a massive uptick in demand on account of a burgeoning world population and the rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization which have driven up the need for electricity significantly. This has stoked increasing investment in different power generation technologies. Other factors such as modernization of the current power generation infrastructure is also powering the global market.
A few of the restraining factors hobbling the take-up of the top 10 power generation technologies are supply security, infrastructural worries, and price disparity across regional markets.
Global Top 10 Power Generation Technologies Market: Market Potential
Among the top 10 power generation technologies, the small wind market is slated to outpace all others in terms of growth rate in the foreseeable future. The U.S. and Canada present high growth opportunities to the small wind market on account of policy support, tanking cost of wind energy generation, and growing standardization.
The micro CHP market is predicted to trail the small wind market in terms of growth rate. Again the U.S. and Canada offer high growth opportunities to the micro CHP market because of their efforts to reduce carbon footprints, favorable policies framed by the government, and autonomous heat and electricity generation at a lower cost.
Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2033
The micro turbine technologies are also anticipated to grow at a healthy clip along with the solar power technologies owing to environmental concerns primarily. At present, North America is the leading market for micro turbine with over half the share in it. Further, gas generators too are expected to see soaring demand on account of the pressing need for seamless and reliable power supply, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for data centers and IT facilities, and rapid urbanization in emerging economies.
Global Top 10 Power Generation Technologies Market: Regional Outlook
From a geographical standpoint, Asia-Pacific is the primary market for most of the top 10 power generation technologies. This is mainly because of the spike in electricity consumption resulting in greater investment in power generation capacity, particularly in the fast-expanding populous and developing economies of India and China. Among the two countries, China is a major market driver on account of its industrial sector contributing more than 50% of its GDP. This has made China the most attractive market.
Global Top 10 Power Generation Technologies Market: Competitive Analysis
To assess the competition prevailing in market for top 10 power generation technologies, the report profiles prominent names such as Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Alstom S.A., Ansaldo Energia S.p.A, Caterpillar, Inc., and Cummins, Inc. Some of the common strategies adopted by astute players operating in the market are contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and product development.
Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/top-10-power-generation-technologies-market
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
Contact:
TMR Research,
3739 Balboa St # 1097,
San Francisco, CA 94121
United States
Tel: +1-415-520-1050
ENERGY
Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market Analysis, Type, Size, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2017 to 2025
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Overview
Energy storage is referred to as the capturing of energy produced at one point of time for future use. A device that is used for storing energy is often known as an accumulator. Energy is found in multiple forms such as kinetic, latent heat, elevated temperature, electricity, electrical potential, gravitational potential, chemical, and radiation. Battery energy storage comprises converting energy into a form that can be easily stored in the form of battery and are more convenient and economically feasible. Battery energy systems are gaining prominence among residential, commercial, and transportation sectors as a mean of storing natural energy and using it at the time of emergency. Manufacturers seek huge growth potentials in the micro-grid developments in advanced battery energy storage systems for disaster relief and military purposes. Batteries such as lithium ion used for energy storage are witnessing high demand owing to factors such as low cost, long battery life, fast charging, light weight, and low requirement for space.
Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1958
The report examines the growth of the global advanced battery energy storage systems market that occurred in the last over the last few years and is likely to occur in the coming years. The research publication additionally explains the causes of the fluctuations in the global market. It does this by assessing of the facets and the different trends that have been prevalent from past few years and also the aspects that are anticipated to maintain a strong impact on the market over the coming years. The Porter’s five forces analysis has been considered by analysts to present a clear picture of the vendor landscape to readers. Agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and other dealings have been further mentioned in the study. It focuses on the strategies, products, and market share along with position of the companies operating in the market.
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Trends and Opportunities
The global market for advanced battery energy storage systems is likely to benefit from the growing emphasis on decreasing the dependence on fossil fuels and magnifying the share of clean resources in the energy mix. The burgeoning demand for enhanced power quality, time shifting, improved grid network utilization, and the availability of emergency power source for protecting and controlling equipment is expected to further drive the global advanced battery energy storage system market. These advanced battery energy storage systems have application in sectors such as forklifts, UPS, telecom, grid storage, and transportation. The growing demand from these sectors is likely to boost the growth of the market over the coming years. In order to enhance business productivity, there is an incessant need for uninterrupted supply of power in telecommunications and data centers. As a result of this, the demand for these storage systems is likely to exponentially rise.
Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1958
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Regional Outlook
Regionally, the global market for advanced battery energy storage system can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America and Europe are likely to emerge as prominent regions in the market owing to high availability of natural resources and advanced means of converting and storing them. Asia Pacific is also expected to catch up in the run owing to rising focus on the use of the available natural sources for energy needs.
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the key participants in the market are EnerSys, Samsung SDI, AES Technologies, Exide Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., and General Electric.
Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/advanced-battery-energy-storage-system-market
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
Contact:
TMR Research,
3739 Balboa St # 1097,
San Francisco, CA 94121
United States
Tel: +1-415-520-1050
Recent Posts
- Pressure Pumping Market Qualitative Analysis and Development Trends by 2025
- Top 10 Power Generation Technologies Market Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025
- Immersion Cooling Market Comprehensive Insights and Forecast 2020 to 2025
- Synchronous Condenser Market Trends Forecast and Industry Analysis to 2025
- Global Analog IC for Automotive Market Trending Research Reports 2019 – TI, Infineon Technologies, Panasonic, ST, NXP, Renesas
- Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market Analysis, Type, Size, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2017 to 2025
- Global Virtual Reality for Healthcare Market Trending Research Reports 2019 – Philips Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, WorldViz
- Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Promising Growth and Opportunities Forecast 2017-2025
- Global Accounts Payable Automation Software Market Trending Research Reports 2019 – SAP, MineralTree, Xero, Beanworks, Stampli, Sage
- Global Autonomous Data Management Platform Market Trending Research Reports 2019 – Oracle, Cloudera, IBM, Amazon Web Services, MapR
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT10 hours ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Transportation Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Confidex Ltd., IAC Publishing, LLC, Oberthur Technologies, Rambus.com., Xerox Corporation., Vix Technology
-
MARKET REPORT10 hours ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT10 hours ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT10 hours ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT10 hours ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study