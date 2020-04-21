MARKET REPORT
Synchronous Motors Market Will Grow at CAGR During 2019-2025 Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments
Advanced report on ‘Synchronous Motors Market’ Added by Upmarketresearch.com, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘ Synchronous Motors market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.
Download Free Sample Copy of Synchronous Motors Market Report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/75558
This research report on Synchronous Motors Market entails an exhaustive analysis of this business space, along with a succinct overview of its various market segments. The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Synchronous Motors market with respect to its present position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights important insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations with an authoritative status in the Synchronous Motors market.
Elucidating the top pointers from the Synchronous Motors market report:
A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Synchronous Motors market:
– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.
– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.
– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.
To Gain Full Access with Complete ToC of The Report, Visit https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/synchronous-motors-market
Uncovering the competitive outlook of the Synchronous Motors market:
– The comprehensive Synchronous Motors market study embraces a mutinously developed competitive examination of this business space. According to the study:
ABB
Siemens
General Electric
Rockwell Automation
Toshiba
WEG
Bosch
Johnson Electric
Hitachi
Emerson Electric
Nidec
Arc Systems
– Data pertaining to production facilities owned by market majors, industry share, and the regions served are appropriately detailed in the study.
– The research integrates data regarding the producer’s product range, top product applications, and product specifications.
Gross margins and pricing models of key market contenders are also depicted in the report.
Ask for Discount on Synchronous Motors Market Report at: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/75558
Other takeaways from the report that will impact the remuneration scale of the Synchronous Motors market:
– The Synchronous Motors market study appraises the product spectrum of this vertical with all-embracing details. Based on the report, the Synchronous Motors market, in terms of product terrain, is classified into
by Voltage
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
by Mount Type
Horizontal
Vertical
– Insights about the market share captured based on each product type segment, profit valuation, and production growth data is also contained within the report.
– The study covers an elaborate analysis of the market’s application landscape that has been widely fragmented into:
Pumps
Fans
Extruders
Conveyors
Compressors
Mixers
Others
– Insights about each application’s market share, product demand predictions based on each application, and the application wise growth rate during the forthcoming years, have been included in the Synchronous Motors market report.
– Other key facts tackling aspects like the market concentration rate and raw material processing rate are illustrated in the report.
– The report evaluates the market’s recent price trends and the projects growth prospects for the industry.
– A precise summary of tendencies in marketing approach, market positioning, and marketing channel development is discussed in the report.
– The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Synchronous Motors market.
Customize Report and Inquiry for The Synchronous Motors Market Report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/75558
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Executive Summary
– Global Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
– Global Synchronous Motors Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
– Global Synchronous Motors Revenue (2014-2025)
– Global Synchronous Motors Production (2014-2025)
– North America Synchronous Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– Europe Synchronous Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– China Synchronous Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– Japan Synchronous Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– Southeast Asia Synchronous Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– India Synchronous Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
– Raw Material and Suppliers
– Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Synchronous Motors
– Manufacturing Process Analysis of Synchronous Motors
– Industry Chain Structure of Synchronous Motors
Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Synchronous Motors
– Capacity and Commercial Production Date
– Global Synchronous Motors Manufacturing Plants Distribution
– Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Synchronous Motors
– Recent Development and Expansion Plans
Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
– Synchronous Motors Production and Capacity Analysis
– Synchronous Motors Revenue Analysis
– Synchronous Motors Price Analysis
– Market Concentration Degree
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website –https://www.upmarketresearch.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- System in Package Market 2019 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Global System Basis Chip Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Synchronous Motors Market Will Grow at CAGR During 2019-2025 Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments - April 21, 2020
MARKET REPORT
System in Package Market 2019 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2025
The Global System in Package Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2019–2025). The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global System in Package Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.
Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/75560
Global System in Package Market: Scope of the Report
This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global System in Package Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global System in Package Market growth.
Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter’s Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global System in Package Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global System in Package Market.
Global System in Package Market: Competitive Landscape
The market analysis entails a section solely dedicated for major players in the Global System in Package Market wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players along with its key developments product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The company profile section also includes a business overview and financial information. The companies that are provided in this section can be customized according to the client’s requirements.
For More Information on this report, Request Inquiry At https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/75560
System in Package Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
by Packaging Technology
2D IC
2.5D IC
3D IC
by Package Type
Ball Grid Array
Surface Mount Package
Pin Grid Array
Flat Package
Small Outline Package
by Packaging Method
Wire Bond and Die Attach
Flip Chip
Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging
by Device
System in Package Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Consumer Electronics
Communications
Automotive & Transportation
Industrial
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Emerging & Others
System in Package Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Amkor Technology
ASE
Chipbond Technology
Chipmos Technologies
FATC
Intel
JCET
Powertech Technology
Samsung Electronics
Spil
Texas Instruments
Unisem
UTAC
Global System in Package Market: Research Methodology
The research methodology is a combination of primary research secondary research and expert panel reviews. Secondary research includes sources such as press releases company annual reports and research papers related to the industry. Other sources include industry magazines, trade journals, government websites and associations were can also be reviewed for gathering precise data on opportunities for business expansions in Global System in Package Market.
Research Methodology of UpMarketResearch Primary research involves telephonic interviews various industry experts on acceptance of appointment for conducting telephonic interviews sending questionnaire through emails (e-mail interactions) and in some cases face-to-face interactions for a more detailed and unbiased review on the Global System in Package Market, across various geographies. Primary interviews are usually carried out on an ongoing basis with industry experts in order to get recent understandings of the market and authenticate the existing analysis of the data. Primary interviews offer information on important factors such as market trends market size, competitive landscape growth trends, outlook etc. These factors help to authenticate as well as reinforce the secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s understanding of the market.
To purchase this report Full Or Customized, Please Visit https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/system-in-package-market
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors
• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment
• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market
• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region
• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled
• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players
• The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions
• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis
• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain
• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
For Best Discount on purchasing this report, Visit https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/75560
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website – https://www.upmarketresearch.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- System in Package Market 2019 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Global System Basis Chip Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Synchronous Motors Market Will Grow at CAGR During 2019-2025 Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments - April 21, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Global System Basis Chip Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025
Global System Basis Chip Market research report gives a comprehensive outlook of the markets 2019-2025 and offers an in-depth summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the System Basis Chip market. Additionally, to this, the report provides data on the restraints negatively impacting the market’s growth. The report includes valuable information to assist new entrants, as well as established players, to understand the prevailing trends in the Market.
Download Free Sample Copy of System Basis Chip Market Report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/75559
Key Objectives of System Basis Chip Market Report:
– Study of the annual revenues and market developments of the major players that supply System Basis Chip
– Analysis of the demand for System Basis Chip by component
– Assessment of future trends and growth of architecture in the System Basis Chip market
– Assessment of the System Basis Chip market with respect to the type of application
– Study of the market trends in various regions and countries, by component, of the System Basis Chip market
– Study of contracts and developments related to the System Basis Chip market by key players across different regions
– Finalization of overall market sizes by triangulating the supply-side data, which includes product developments, supply chain, and annual revenues of companies supplying System Basis Chip across the globe
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
NXP Semiconductors
Infineon Technologies
Texas Instruments
Robert Bosch
Stmicroelectronics
on Semiconductor
Atmel
Microchip Technology
Melexis
Elmos Semicondustor
System Basis Chip Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
Passenger Cars
LCVs
HCVs
AGVs
Autonomous Vehicles
To Purchase This Report with Complete ToC, Visit https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/system-basis-chip-market
System Basis Chip Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Powertrain
Safety
Body Electronics
Chassis
Telematics & Infotainment
System Basis Chip Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Target Audience:
– System Basis Chip Equipment Manufacturers
– Traders, Importers, and Exporters
– Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
– Research and Consulting Firms
– Government and Research Organizations
– Associations and Industry Bodies
Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behavior. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.
Customize Report and Inquiry for The System Basis Chip Market Report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/75559
Report structure:
In the recently published report, UpMarketResearch.com has provided a unique insight into the System Basis Chip Industry over the forecasted period. The report has covered the significant aspects which are contributing to the growth of the global System Basis Chip market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics listed as drivers, trends, and restraints.
These market dynamics have the potential to impact the global System Basis Chip market. This report has provided the detailed information to the audience about the way System Basis Chip industry has been heading since past few months and how it is going to take a shape in the years to come.
Upmarketresearch has offered a comprehensive analysis of the System Basis Chip industry. The report has provided crucial information about the elements that are impacting and driving the sales of the System Basis Chip market. The section of competitive landscape keeps utmost importance in the reports published by Upmarketresearch. Competitive landscape section consists of key market players functioning in the worldwide industry of System Basis Chip.
The report has also analyzed the changing trends in the industry. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the System Basis Chip market.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of System Basis Chip
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of System Basis Chip
4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
5 System Basis Chip Regional Market Analysis
6 System Basis Chip Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
7 System Basis Chip Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
8 System Basis Chip Major Manufacturers Analysis
9 Development Trend of Analysis of System Basis Chip Market
10 Marketing Channel
11 Market Dynamics
12 Conclusion
13 Appendix
Ask for Discount on System Basis Chip Market Report at: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/75559
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website – https://www.upmarketresearch.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- System in Package Market 2019 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Global System Basis Chip Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Synchronous Motors Market Will Grow at CAGR During 2019-2025 Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments - April 21, 2020
MARKET REPORT
SUV Market Report – Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 – 2025
The ‘SUV Market’ research added by UpMarketResearch.com, offers a comprehensive analysis of growth trends prevailing in the global business domain. This report also provides definitive data concerning market, size, commercialization aspects and revenue forecast of the industry. In addition, the study explicitly highlights the competitive status of key players within the projection timeline while focusing on their portfolio and regional expansion endeavours.
This report on SUV Market delivers an in-depth analysis that also comprises an elaborate assessment of this business. Also, segments of the SUV market have been evidently elucidated in this study, in addition to a basic overview pertaining to the markets current status as well as size, with respect to the profit and volume parameters.
Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At
https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/75557
The study is ubiquitous of the major insights related to the regional spectrum of this vertical as well as the companies that have effectively gained a commendable status in the SUV market.
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Honda Motor
Toyota Motor
Nissan Motor
Ford Motor
General Motors
Hyundai Motor
Daimler
Renault
Volkswagen
SUV Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
by Size
Mini SUV
Compact SUV
Mid-size SUV
Full-size SUV
Extended-length SUV
by Fuel Type
Diesel
Petrol
Others
SUV Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Remote areas
Recreation
Motorsport
SUV Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
To Buy This Report Full or Customized, Visit https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/suv-market
SUV market scope
– A basic summary of the competitive landscape
– A detailed breakdown of the regional expanse
– A short overview of the segmentation
A generic overview of the competitive landscape
– The SUV market report comprises a thorough analysis of the competitive terrain of this vertical.
– The study offers details pertaining to each industry participants’ specific market share, the area served, manufacturing sites and more.
– Information pertaining to the producer’s product portfolio, product features, and their respective product applications have been talked about in the report.
– The report profiles the companies in conjunction with the facts regarding their gross margins and price models
For Best Discount on purchasing this report, Visit https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/75557
An all-inclusive framework of the geographical terrain
– The research report extensively segments the geographical spectrum of this industry. As per the report, the SUV market has established its presence across the regions of United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.
– The report includes insights regarding the industry share acquired by each region. In addition, data concerning growth opportunities for the SUV market across every detailed region is included within the report.
– The anticipated growth rate to be recorded by each region over the estimated years has been correctly specified within the research report.
A brief summary of the segmentation
– The SUV market report exemplifies the bifurcations of this vertical with extreme precision.
– Data with reference to industry share amassed by each product segment, together with their market value within the industry, have been highlighted in the report.
– Data pertaining to production growth has also been included in the report.
– With reverence to the application spectrum, the study comprises details concerning market share, amassed by each application segment.
– Moreover, the study emphasizes details associated with the product consumption of each application, along with the growth rate to be accounted for by each application segment over the estimation period.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
SUV Regional Market Analysis
– SUV Production by Regions
– Global SUV Production by Regions
– Global SUV Revenue by Regions
– SUV Consumption by Regions
SUV Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
– Global SUV Production by Type
– Global SUV Revenue by Type
– SUV Price by Type
SUV Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
– Global SUV Consumption by Application
– Global SUV Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
SUV Major Manufacturers Analysis
– SUV Production Sites and Area Served
– Product Introduction, Application and Specification
– SUV Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
– Main Business and Markets Served
For More Information on this report, Request Inquiry At https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/75557
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website – https://www.upmarketresearch.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- System in Package Market 2019 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Global System Basis Chip Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Synchronous Motors Market Will Grow at CAGR During 2019-2025 Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments - April 21, 2020
Recent Posts
- System in Package Market 2019 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2025
- Global System Basis Chip Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025
- Synchronous Motors Market Will Grow at CAGR During 2019-2025 Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments
- SUV Market Report – Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 – 2025
- Suspension Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast till 2025
- Surge Protection Devices Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2019-2025
- Acquired Aplastic Anemia Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
- Aviation Fuel Additives Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024
- Global Extenders Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
- Lubricating Oil Additives Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT2 days ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Transportation Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others
-
MARKET REPORT2 days ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Confidex Ltd., IAC Publishing, LLC, Oberthur Technologies, Rambus.com., Xerox Corporation., Vix Technology
-
MARKET REPORT2 days ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 days ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT2 days ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study