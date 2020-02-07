Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global M2M Network Security Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the M2M Network Security market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in M2M Network Security technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the M2M Network Security market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The market study bifurcates the global M2M Network Security market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

growth dynamics and future growth prospects of the market over the period between 2017 and 2025.

Global M2M Network Security Market – Trends and Opportunities

The soaring adoption of M2M communications in everyday devices in the consumer as well as enterprise sector is the key driver of the global M2M network security market. As the number of embedded sensors and data transmission points begin to grow out of proportion owing to the present IoT boom, the need for effective network security capabilities to shield M2M networks from unauthorized sources will be felt more intensely. The rising number of companies operating in the market, offering innovative solutions for the security needs of M2M networks will also help the market gain traction in the next few years.

Global M2M Network Security Market – Market Potential

The rapidly rising expanse of IoT technologies in the enterprise as well as the consumer sector and the rising set of applications across large number of industries is expected to bode well for the M2M network security market in the next few years. The market will especially benefit from these factors in developing economies across regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, where digitization and industrial automation are witnessing increased focus from the enterprise sector as well as government bodies.

Speaking of numbers, Vodafone has recently announced that its IoT mobile network has crossed the mark of 50 mn connections. Several other telecom companies are increasingly realizing the potential of the IoT sector and are focusing on innovations to grab a larger share in the rapidly expanding and dynamic IoT sector.

Global M2M Network Security Market – Regional Overview

From a geographical viewpoint, the market for M2M network security has been covered in the report for regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the markets across North America and Europe are presently the leading contributors of revenue to the global market. The high level of adoption of M2M connections in consumer electronics devices and across a number of industries and the presence of some of the world’s leading information technology firms in North America are chiefly attributable to the dominance of these regions in the global market.

Global M2M Network Security Market – Competitive Dynamics

The presence of a large number of regional and international vendors has made the vendor landscape of the global M2M network security market highly fragmented and competitive. To outplay competitors, several leading companies are resorting to strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their geographical reach and product portfolios. Development of products and services with innovative security features is also a popular growth strategy.

Some of the leading vendors operating in the global M2M network security market are Gemalto, Cisco Systems, KORE Wireless, PTC, Numerex, SIMCom Wireless Solutions, Digi International, NetComm Wireless, EUROTECH, Systech, Netop, Ventus, Novatel Wireless, and Telit.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global M2M Network Security market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the M2M Network Security market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the M2M Network Security market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the M2M Network Security market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the M2M Network Security market

