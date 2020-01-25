System-On-Chip Market Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Opportunities From 2019-2024

Global Steel Drums market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Drums .

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of steel drums as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the steel drums market. Porter’s analysis for the global steel drums market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global steel drums market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunity that are affecting the growth of the steel drums market.

The product type considered in the steel drums market study includes tight-head steel drums, and open-head steel drums. Of these, the tight head steel drums segment accounts for the major share of the global steel drums market.

On the basis of capacity, the steel drums market has been segmented into below 15-gallons, 15-40 gallons, 40-60 gallons, and above 60-gallons. Of these, the 40-60 gallons segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global steel drums market.

The material type considered in the steel drums market study includes stainless steel and carbon steel drums. Of these, the stainless steel drums segment accounts for the major share of the global steel drums market as steel has a higher resistance to corrosion.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global steel drums market has been segmented into seven segments that are chemicals and solvents, oil and lubricants, paints and dyes, food and beverages, pharmaceutical and healthcare, building and construction, and others (agriculture, etc.). The chemicals and solvents industry segment in the global steel drums market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the steel drums market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional steel drums market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the steel drums market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the steel drums market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional steel drums market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of steel drums and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the steel drums market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis on how the steel drums market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand for steel drums, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the steel drums market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of steel drums globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total steel drums market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the steel drums market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the steel drums market is also included. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the steel drums market.

The key manufacturers in the steel drums market profiled in this report include– Grief Inc., Mauser Group B.V., C.L.Smith, Sicagen India Ltd., TPL Plastech Ltd., Three Rivers Packaging Inc., Industrial Container Services, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., Milford Barrel Co. Inc., Enviro-Pak Inc., Orlando Drum and Containers Corporation, Sonoco Product Company, Great Western Containers, Fibrestar Drums Limited, and Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc., Eagle Manufacturing Company, Clouds Drums Dubai LLC, Myers Container, LLC., Peninsula Drums Cc, and Meyer Steel Drum, Inc. Many ocal and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global steel drums market during 2018-27.

Key Segments Covered in the Steel drums Market

By Product Type Open-head Steel Drums Tight-head Steel Drums

By Capacity Below 15 gallons 15-40 gallons 40-60 gallons Above 60 gallons

By End Use Chemicals and Solvents Oils & Lubricants Paints & Dyes Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Building and Construction Others (Agriculture, etc.)



Key Regions Covered in the Steel Drums Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 UK BENELUX NORDIC Eastern Europe Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries AUS & NZ Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Turkey Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



