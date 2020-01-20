Tableau Services Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2027

The “Tableau Services Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Key Segments

By Service Type

Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Data Preparation

Governance

Dashboard Development & Designing

Server Development

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Technology

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Power

Others

Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Tableau Software, Inc.

Perceptive Analytics

Accenture

Deloitte

Silicus Technologies, LLC

Bilytica

InterWorks

Nabler

Vizual Intelligence Inc.

SA Technologies, Inc.

LiquidHub, Inc.

Unilytics Corporation

Bodhtree

