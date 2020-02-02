Tactical Communication Market – Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2017 to 2026

Global Tactical Communication market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tactical Communication .

This industry study presents the global Tactical Communication market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Tactical Communication market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Tactical Communication market report coverage:

The Tactical Communication market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Tactical Communication market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Tactical Communication market report:

on the basis of product type, platform, application, technology and region. The report analyzes global tactical communication in terms of value (US$) and volume (units).

Tactical communication is defense communication which is used to convey any message from one person/place to another person/place during battles across the globe. In this communication, the message can be in various types including video, audio, written or auditory.

Global tactical communication market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period. High technological advancement in tactical communication devices such as German Enigma machine across the globe is one the major factor which drive the tactical communication market over the forecast period.

Moreover, significantly growing defense spending along with high mergers & acquisition among major players across various countries such as USA, Germany, India, China etc. leads the global tactical market towards high growth over the forecast period. Rapidly growing cyber security issues for digital communication devices is the major restraining factor which hinders the global tactical communication market to grow with a rapid rate.

Report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, and key trends. The section that follows includes analysis of global tactical communication market by product type, platform, application, technology and region. The four sections evaluate the global tactical communication market on the basis of various factors covering present scenario and future prospectus. The report also provides region-wise data of local and international companies, new install base of tactical communication systems.

The global tactical communication market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into the following:

Manpack radio

Handheld radio

Vehicular inter-communication radio,

High capacity data radio

Multiband radio

Networking radio

SATCOM

VHF/UHF radio

Video Processors

Other product type

Manpack & handheld radio product type capture high market share, owing to its growing demand for transmitting high speed voice & full motion videos.

On the basis of platform type, the market is segmented as follows:

Underwater

Airborne

Land

Ship borne

Among platform type, underwater is estimated to see high growth rate during forecast period, owing to high demand of tactical communication devices because of network issues.

On the basis of application type, the market is segmented as follows:

Integrated strategic resources

Communication

Combat

Command & control

Other Application

Among these application type, command & control is predicted to see the high growth rate during the forecast year due to increasing demand for the command application among various defense forces.

On the basis of technology type, the market is segmented as follows:

Time division multiplexing

Next generation network

Next generation network is estimate to witness a significant growth due to bringing new innovation in tactical communication devices by various major market players over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Global Tactical Communication Market: Key Market Players

Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Ultra Electronics, Iridium Communications Inc., Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, L-3 Communications Holdings, Ultra Electronics, BAE Systems PLC and other market players.

