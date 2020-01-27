MARKET REPORT
Tapioca Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2018 – 2028
Global Tapioca Market: Overview
The global tapioca market has witnessed a sharp rise in its growth, on account of the broad applications range in several industries. Tapioca is basically the starch, which is extracted from the cassava root. This cassava root is native to South America. However, tapioca is highly consumed as a staple food in a few tropical countries. But it is widely used for several manufacturing and industrial purposes, especially in the developed regions. Tapioca starch acts as a stabilizing and thickening agent. The importance of starch in the several dietary food has gained traction, which is turn is supporting the growth of the global tapioca market.
In terms of applications, the global tapioca market is segmented into food and beverage, animal feed, and industrial. Among these applications, the animal feed segment accounts for the maximum share in the global tapioca market. This is attributed to the increasing prices of maize and several other animal feed. The research report analyzes various adoption trends, key drivers, future growth potentials, opportunities, and restraints in the global tapioca market.
Global Tapioca Market: Notable Developments
A few key developments positively influencing the growth of the global tapioca market include:
- American Key Food Products has started making a variety of desserts and puddings with using Tapioca.
- Several other companies in the global tapioca market are working on tapioca pearls and granulated tapioca for texturing and thickening of puddings and pie fillings.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global tapioca market include –
- Cargill
- Tate&Lyle
- Ingredion
- Venus Starch Suppliers
Global Tapioca Market: Key Growth Drivers
A list of primary drivers which help in triggering the growth of the global tapioca market in a positive way include:
Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits to Foster Market’s Growth
Tapioca starch is widely adopted in numerous commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Therefore, the growth of the global tapioca market is predominantly fueled by its extensive applications. Tapioca is enriched with carbohydrates and free from grain, nut, and gluten. Therefore, it plays a crucial role in preventing different types of food allergies, gluten sensitivities, and celiac diseases. Such medical benefits are also triggering the growth of the global tapioca market. Besides this, tapioca further helps in reducing the cholesterol levels in blood due to the presence of high amount of fiber in tapioca flour. Moreover, tapioca aids in maintaining blood sugar level and preventing constipation. These factors are also influencing the staggering growth of the global tapioca market.
Furthermore, tapioca flour is a great source of folate, calcium, iron, and manganese. These minerals are highly beneficial, especially for pregnant women. Additionally, these minerals help in metabolizing carbohydrates. These factors are also contributing demand in the global tapioca market. Tapioca further helps in extending the feelings of fullness and helps in avoiding overeating. Such advantages are also responsible for fueling growth of the global tapioca market.
Rising Applications in Variable Industries to Boost Market
A broad range of industrial applications of tapioca further helps in the rapid growth of the global tapioca market. Tapioca can be found in the form of dried or fresh. It has found its widespread applications as binding agent and bodying agent in food and beverages industry. Moreover, cassava pomace is highly used as animal feed. Tapioca chips, pearls, and pellets and tapioca flour is also highly used in the making of animal feed. These factors are also providing impetus to the growth of the global tapioca market.
Global Tapioca Market: Regional Outlook
With respect to geography, APEJ is expected to lead the global tapioca market in terms of consumption and demand generation. Along with this, rapid use of tapioca in several medical purposes in the countries such as India, Thailand, and China is also responsible for fueling growth in the tapioca market in this region.
ENERGY
Identity Theft Protection Services Market 2020, by Types of Mobile Banking, Services, App, Application, Trends, and Growth Opportunities to 2025
Adroit Market Research has pronounced the addition of a new market report to its vast depository, titled “Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Professional Survey Report 2020.” The report analyzes all the key aspects of the global market and presents a predictive analysis regarding its future scope of development through 2025, factoring in the factors that will drive and restrain its course of expansion and the key trends and regulations affecting several aspects of the market.
These novel developments are poised to usher lucrative possibilities and concomitant growth in global identity theft protection services market in the forthcoming years. These aforementioned market highlights are in complete sync with Adroit Market Research’s (AMR) recent report offering titled, ‘Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Theft Type, by Application, and Region: Forecast 2018-25‘ collated in its fast-expanding online data archive.
Credit card frauds have emerged as one of the most commonplace instances of identity theft and the trend is likely to remain dominant over the forecast span. Additionally, the condition is gaining further traction with seamless access to digitization and internet services by juvenile population. Hence, the market for global identity theft protection services is estimated to remain tangibly remunerative in the coming years.
Enterprise Reliance on Identity Theft Protection Services Solutions to Favor Optimal Growth Outlook
One of the potent drawbacks of identity theft challenges is the constant upgradation of criminals in acquiring new hacking tools and techniques to gain access to staggering data volume. It is therefore crucially vital for stakeholders and market participants in global identity theft protection services market to brainstorm new tactics to counter constantly updating hacking approach. These ongoing developments are estimated to manifest visible rise in adoption and growth in global identity theft protection services market.
Enterprises globally, are vigilant enough to enhance their identity protection services in order to resist data loss or infiltration by foreign sources. Active social networking presence as well as optimum data storage protection are key areas on identity theft protection services leveraged by enterprises of all dimensions.
Federal Governments Stipulate Stringent Laws to Curb Digital Theft
Stringency in protecting identity theft formulated by various federal governments are further estimated welcome revolutionary developments across global identity theft protection services market. to cite an instance, New York has undersigned a new law to avert cybercrime. The newly enforced law titled, Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Act which came into effect in July 2019 necessitates adoption of obligatory data protection services across businesses and enterprises, dealing with enormous public data to limit data breach. These developments are likely to foster tremendous growth in global identity theft protection services market in the coming years.
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Chlorinated Polyolefins Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Chlorinated Polyolefins market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Chlorinated Polyolefins market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Chlorinated Polyolefins market. All findings and data on the global Chlorinated Polyolefins market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Chlorinated Polyolefins market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Chlorinated Polyolefins market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Chlorinated Polyolefins market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Chlorinated Polyolefins market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global chlorinated polyolefins market is highly fragmented, with the leading manufacturers accounting for approximately 20% to 30% share of the global market. Key players operating in the global market are:
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO.,LTD
- TOYOKASEI CO., LTD.
- KANEKA CORPORATION
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Advanced Polymer, Inc.
- TOYOBO CO., LTD.
Global Chlorinated Polyolefins Market: Research Scope
Global Chlorinated Polyolefins Market, by Type
- Chlorinated Rubber (CR)
- Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)
- Chlorinated Polypropylene (CPP)
- Vinyl Chloride (CPVC)
- Others
Global Chlorinated Polyolefins Market, by Application
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Building & Construction
- Inks
- Paints and Coatings
- Thermoplastics
- Others
Global Chlorinated Polyolefins Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Chlorinated Polyolefins Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Chlorinated Polyolefins Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Chlorinated Polyolefins Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Chlorinated Polyolefins Market report highlights is as follows:
This Chlorinated Polyolefins market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Chlorinated Polyolefins Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Chlorinated Polyolefins Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Chlorinated Polyolefins Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
The Carbon Brushes Holders market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Carbon Brushes Holders market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative.
We deliver market intelligence according to your requirements. This report can be customized as per your business needs. We meet client expectations with the help of our peerless pre-execution, execution, and post-execution engagement models. Our analysts offer quantified B2B research on market threats and opportunities. They also provide qualitative analysis of the global Carbon Brushes Holders market.
Global Carbon Brushes Holders Market: Segmentation
For clearer understanding of the global Carbon Brushes Holders market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Carbon Brushes Holders market, which is essential to make sound investments.
