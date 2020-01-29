Tapioca Starch Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2018 to 2028

Tapioca Starch Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Tapioca Starch Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Tapioca Starch Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Tapioca Starch Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Tapioca Starch Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Tapioca Starch Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Tapioca Starch market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Tapioca Starch Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Tapioca Starch Market:

Tapioca Starch Market: Application in Infant Nutrition & Baby Foods Emerging as a Key Trend

Tapioca starch has witnessed extensive adoption as bodying agent in a plethora of commercially available baby food products and infant nutritional supplements. Gluten-free, organic tapioca starch has witnessed high consumption from individuals affected from celiac disease. Uptake of female working population, which has driven demand for infant formulas, will further compliment expansion of the tapioca starch market in the upcoming years.

This cassava extract represents robust consumption as “superfood” in countries such as India, in light of its associated health benefits. Besides enriched with carbohydrates, tapioca starch is rich in minerals, such as calcium and iron, essential for maintaining bone and blood health. Additionally, tapioca pearls witness high consumption on account of their traits including blood pressure regulation, and constipation & indigestion prevention. Health benefits such as these will continue to drive popularity of this cassava extract, and fuel future growth of the tapioca starch.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

