Technical Textile Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2027

Global Technical Textile Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

The report includes global key players of Technical Textile as well as some small players.

Applications covered in the report include:

Industrial Application

Agrotech

Buildtech

Hometech

Indutech

Sportech

Packtech

Mobiltech

Meditech Clothtech

Geotech

Protech

Oekotech

The next section of the report analyses the market based on process type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next five years. Process types included in report is categorized into three sub-segment which are:

Non-woven

Composites

Others (including Knitting, Weaving, Braiding)

To calculate the market size, the report considers average selling price of various types of technical textiles across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by applications and process and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue technical textiles. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we have triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the technical textile market.

As previously highlighted, the market for technical textile is split into various sub categories based on region, process type and applications. All these sub segments or categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in technical textile market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of technical textile market by regions, process type applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global technical textile market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & performance of technical textile market, Future Market Insights developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, technical textile market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in technical textiles product portfolio and key differentiators. Few of the market players featured in the section include:

Low & Bonar PLC

Ahlstrom Group

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

3M Company, Polymer Group Inc.

Milliken & Company Inc.

Arville Textiles Ltd.

Dickson-Constant

Freudenberg & Co. KG and others.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Technical Textile product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Technical Textile , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Technical Textile in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Technical Textile competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Technical Textile breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Technical Textile market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Technical Textile sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.