Technical Textiles Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022

Based on the end user industry where technical textiles are used, the market has been segmented into eleven categories such as Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Buildtech, Hometech, Clothtech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech, Packtech and others. These categories cover the entire range of technical textiles that are manufactured in today’s market and present a bright future with constantly improving technology and products.

Additionally, based on the technology employed technical textiles market has been segmented into eight categories such as Thermo-forming, Three Dimensional Weaving, Three Dimensional Knitting, Fabrics Produced Using Nanotechnology, Heat-set Synthetics, Finishing Treatments (such as Water-resistant Coatings & Holographic Laminates), Hand-made elements (such as Stitch or Applique) and others.

For a more comprehensive view of the market, a value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model is provided to throw light on the specifics of the industry structure besides giving an overview of the degree of competitiveness. The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Freudenberg & Co. KG, DuPont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ahlstrom Corporation and a number of other players including Fiberweb PLC, Polymer Group Inc., Companhia Providência, Johns Manville and the TWE Group. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments of the company.

The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow technical textiles manufacturers, large retailers, lawmakers and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about technical textiles manufacturing, designing, marketing, growth strategies and gaining competitive advantage

The report segments the global technical textiles market as:

Technical textiles market: Technology analysis Thermo-forming Three Dimensional Weaving Three Dimensional Knitting Fabrics Produced Using Nanotechnology Heat-set Synthetics Finishing Treatments (such as Water-resistant Coatings & Holographic Laminates) Hand-made elements (such as Stitch or Applique) Others



Technical textiles market: End user analysis Mobiltech Indutech Sportech Buildtech Hometech Clothtech Meditech Agrotech Protech Packtech Others (Oekotech and Geotech)



Technical textiles market – Regional analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific ROW



The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Technical Textiles market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Technical Textiles market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

