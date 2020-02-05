Global Market
Technical Textiles Market : Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2025
Technical textiles are class of specialized textiles, application of which is governed primarily by their functionality criteria as against aesthetics. Technical textiles differ from conventional textiles in terms of performance and functionality. For instance, technical textiles tend to exhibit relatively higher tensile strength and modulus, high resistance to heat, flame and to chemical agents. This versatility has been increasing adoption of technical textiles by various end-user industries such as construction, automobile and chemical. The global technical textiles market was pegged at around US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to witness a steady growth, registering a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.
Factors influencing the global technical textiles market
The large number of infrastructure projects being implemented in the Asia Pacific region along with the rising demand from the automotive, healthcare and aerospace industries has been driving the growth of the technical textiles market. Technical textiles manufacturers have recently has been receiving significant support from the various governments across geographical regions to manufacture high end, high value-added products in the technical textiles segment. This has been driving the growth of the technical textile industry.
For instance, the Chinese government has been keen to start programs which are intended to enable the growth of the technical textiles industry. The Indian government has recently been endorsing the growth of its technical textiles industry. For instance, the government has been channelizing efforts towards implementation of tax benefits, special economic packages and permitting 100% foreign direct investment, among other things. However, relatively higher prices and manufacturing costs therein are expected to restrain the growth of global technical textiles market, especially in developing regions. Moreover, it has also been observed that there is a lack of awareness about the use of technical textiles among potential consumers, especially in the agriculture sector, in developing countries such as India and China.
Key players dominating the global technical textiles market
Some of the players reported in this study on global technical textiles market include Low and Bonar PLC, Ahlstrom Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Company, Avintiv, Milliken and Company, Arville, Dickson-Constant, Baltex and Freudenberg & Co. KG. Globally, manufacturers have been focusing on offering customized product offerings in order to meet the customer’s specific requirements in order to sustain and grow in ever-increasing competition in technical textiles market space.
Global technical textiles market segmentation and forecast
The global technical textiles market is segmented on the basis of application, process type and region. On the basis of application, the global technical textiles market is segmented into Agrotech, Buildtech, Hometech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Clothtech, Geotech, Protech and Oekotech. Based on process type, the global technical textiles is segmented into: nonwoven, composites and others. Key regions covered in the report include: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Global technical textiles market analysis, by application
On the basis of application, Mobiltech segment of the technical textiles market is expected to account for a share of over XX% in the global technical textiles market value by 2025 end, thus expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed, primarily to the growth in demand from the automotive sector. The global automotive production is expected to witness a steady growth, registering a CAGR of around XX% in terms of volume during the forecast period.
Increasing adoption in automotive light-weighting applications in order to adhere to stringent regulatory standards is expected to further drive growth of this segment during the forecast period. Oekotech segment is expected to register relatively faster growth owing to increasing efforts towards tackling environmental concerns. It is expected to register CAGR of XX% in terms of value during the forecast period. Besides the aforementioned segments, sportech, and Buildtech, among other segments are expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.
Guerbet Alcohols Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2025
According to Trends Market Research (TMR) report, the global market for guerbet alcohols is set to cross US$ XX Million by 2025, expanding at over xx% CAGR. In addition, demand for 2-octyldodecanol is expected to be high during 2018 to 2025.
Higher consciousness about looks and beauty and growing demand for quality cosmetic products is expected to influence the market growth of guerbet alcohols worldwide. Consumers are willing to shell out money for high-end beauty products making them a part of their daily lives. Moreover, arrival of trendy multifunctional cosmetics in the market has been well appreciated by end-use consumers and is anticipated to receive higher popularity in the global market. This, in turn, is expected to support the overall market growth. The new categories of multifunctional cosmetic products are capable of rectifying some of the acutest skin blemishes and scars.
These advanced products have extended functionalities such as anti-aging solutions, UV rays shielding, anti-oxidation, moisturizing and also help in skin cleansing. Guerbet alcohols are safer alternatives for other chemical cosmetic ingredient, therefore, they have gained higher preference amongst various cosmetic manufacturing companies. Essential qualities found in guerbet alcohols are helping them gain an edge over other cosmetic ingredients. Besides that, they possess excellent fragrance and are good flattening agents making them an apparent choice for cosmetic manufacturers across the globe. However, high-cost of guerbet alcohols production and requirement of intensive preparation procedures are two of the major negative factors are likely to inhibit the market growth over the forecast period. PMR indicates that the overall girth of the global market will grow during the projected period. Various positive trends are anticipated to drive the market growth.
Vendor News
Key players operating in the global market for guerbet alcohols include DowPol Corporation, Sasol Ltd, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co., Ltd, and Kisco Ltd
The market is fragmented into various segments that are expected to play a crucial role in the shaping the market over the next few years. By product type, the 2-octyldodecanol segment will continue to grow at a significant rate. In addition, the segment is expected to account for a definitive share of the global market. The report also finds that the 2-octyldodecanol segment is set to represent for over XX% share of the market in terms of value, reflecting XX% CAGR over 2025.
On the basis of end users, the personal & cosmetic care is expected to be the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. In terms of revenues, the segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market between 2018 and 2025. Further, a modest expansion of the cosmetic market is likely to stimulate the production volume of guerbet alcohols. Demand for guerbet alcohols from the cosmetic industry is expected to be the highest. In terms of value, the cosmetic industry is expected to account for over XX% share of the market.
On the basis of region, the market in Europe is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities over the next couple of years. In 2018, the region is expected to account for over XX% share of the market, expanding at XX% CAGR over the forecast period. While North America is estimated to reach up to US$ XX Million in revenues over 2025, witnessing XX% CAGR. The markets in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region will also witness a modest growth and present business opportunities cosmetic manufacturing companies over the forecast period.
Biochemical Sensor Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018 – 2025
The competition prevailing in the global biochemical sensor market is considerably high. As leading companies fight out for the lead in the market, product innovations and launches are on cards. Besides this, investments in research and development have scaled higher as market players aim for emerging at the fore. In order to boost operations, several players are concentrating on expanding their regional footprint, especially in Asia Pacific. Cheap labor, abundance of raw materials, and the rising demand from emerging nations make the region highly lucrative for investment, finds Trends market research(TMR) in a Recent study.
Some of the most prominent names in the global biochemical sensor market are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Honeywell International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Polestar Technologies, Inc., among others. Besides aforementioned strategies, many of the market players are also pushing mergers and acquisitions to capitalize on their expertise and expand their product portfolio.
Overall, the global biochemical sensor market will rise at a healthy CAGR of XX% by 2025. At this pace, the market is expected to reach US$XX bn by the end of 2025, from its valuation of US$XX bn in 2016. Based on product, electrochemical sensors constituted the leading segment with a share of XX% in 2016. Besides this, piezoelectric sensor, thermal sensor, gas sensor, and optical sensor make other key segments in terms of product.
Regionally, North America held dominant with a share of over XX% in the global market in 2018. Europe and Asia Pacific followed closely as the second- and third-leading markets for biochemical in the same year. However, over the course of the forecast period, North America is likely to lose its market share, while Asia Pacific and Europe markets will witness accelerated pace of gains.
Application across Diverse Industries, Especially Healthcare, to Boost Growth
As biochemical sensors have found a leading end user in the healthcare sector, growth witnessed in the industry will subsequently fuel their demand. The healthcare infrastructure is a major consideration by governments when planning economic growth. Over the years, the industry has expanded exponentially. Additionally, investments in research and development are forecast to increase in the coming years. “Biochemical sensors are used in the qualitative and quantitative assessment of clinical diagnosis in the healthcare sector,” said a lead TMR analyst. “The increasing aging population, coupled with the rising incidence of chronic ailments, will fuel the demand for precise diagnosis, thus providing significant impetus to the biochemical sensor market,” he added.
Besides this, government initiatives to ensure superior food quality, advancements in material chemistry and wireless networks, the rising demand for advanced wearable biochemical sensors, and the growing population of point of care diagnostics will create lucrative market opportunities. RRI also prophesized that the rising oil extraction worldwide will tip scales in favor of the market. Rise in oil extraction would result in greater percentage of inflammable and toxic in the air. Spurred by this, the use of biochemical sensors will increase to detect the presence of toxic gas.”
Pet Food Market Set to Witness an Uptick during to 2018 – 2025
No one knows for sure when the first animals were domesticated. Domestication means taming an animal to live alongside a human being as a pet. So is Pet food Market is driven by growing awareness of pet owner’s regarding pet fitness, thus increasing the demand for wrapped and branded food .Another reason apart from this is demand for pets for companionship and for security reason is rising due to the growing trend towards nuclear family.
Pet Food Market : Scope in Middle East and Latin America
The pet food market of Middle East and Latin America is expected to experience a balanced growth till 2025 End. The pet food market report is divided on the basis of pet type, food type and by geography. The various category of food type includes dry food, wet/ canned food, snacks/ treats, nutritious and others including semi dry food and frozen food. By country, the pet food market of Middle East is segmented by country into Israel, UAE and others. The Latin America pet food market is further segmented by country into Brazil, Argentina, and others consisting of Chile and Venezuela.
However, the growing incident of pets being susceptible and strict government regulations acts as the constraining factors for the growth of pet food market. In addition, the increasing expense of feeding pets and cultural/Islamic regulations also burdens the growth of pet food market. Our analysts have teamed up for research and have finalized amazing conclusions so far.The researchenhances current market trends and provides the foreknowledge from 2018 – 2025.Our research also features current market aspects along with future demands in coming decade of forecast. The micro economic factor affecting the demand and growth of the market has also been provided in the report.
The pet food market in the Middle East especially is predicted to experience stable growth during the forecast period. This, in turn, has significantly boosted demand for pet food in the region. Furthermore, rising awareness among people regarding the health of pets is anticipated to generate demand for pet food in Middle East and Latin America. In Latin America, the major factor fuelling the demand of pet food is rapid urbanization.
In both Middle East and Latin America, dry pet food held the maximum share in the pet food market among the different food types because of its ease of handling and less cost. Moreover, it is easier to feed pets with dry pet food. Among the pet types, the dog food held the major share. The trend shows that dogs are much more preferred than other pets as it can be used to release stress and for security purposes also. This factor is fuelling the demand for dog food in this region. However, in both Middle East and Latin America the nutritious pet food is the fastest growing segment. As people are getting more attached towards pet they are becoming very much cautious about their pet’s nutrition. Owners endeavor to provide nutritious food to pets is the factor responsible for the growth of the nutritious pet food market.
Overall, the report takes into account a complete analysis of Middle East and Latin America pet food market and provides a predicted growth for the period 2018 – 2025, taking into account the various macro and micro economic factors affecting the market.
The pet food market is segmented into:
Pet Food Market, by Pet Type- Dog Food, Cat Food, Others; Pet Food Market, by Pet Food Type – Dry Food, Wet/Canned Food, Nutritious, Snacks/ Treats, Others; Pet Food Market, by Geography – Middle East, Israel, UAE, Others, Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, Others
