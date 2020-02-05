Global Market
Telehealth Market Analysis 2020: Opportunities, Applications, Drivers, Limitations, Top Companies Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc and others
Global Telehealth market research report studies comprehensive evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions with respect to Healthcare industry. Market shares of key players in the major areas of the globe such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa is also studied in this Telehealth report. An analytical assessment of the competitors gives clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the current market and in the coming years. Thoroughly analyzed market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region.
Telehealth Industry market report endows with the data and statistics on the current state of the industry which directs companies and investors interested in this market. The most appropriate, unique, and creditable global market research report has been brought to important customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. By applying market intelligence for this Telehealth market Research report, industry expert measure strategic options, summarize successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Because businesses can accomplish great benefits with the different and all-inclusive segments covered in the market research report, every bit of market that can be included here is tackled carefully.
Key Competitors In Telehealth Market are Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medvivo Group Ltd., American Well among others.
TOC of Market Report Contains:
- Industry Overview
- Production Market Analysis
- Sales Market Analysis
- Consumption Market Analysis
- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
- Major Type of Analysis
- Major Organization Size Analysis
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Global and Regional Market Forecast
- Major Manufacturers Analysis
- New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
- And More…
Market Overview
The telehealth market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for telehealth is estimated to reach US$ 52,897.2 Mn in 2025.
Telehealth is a technique of exchanging data from a patient at home to healthcare professional for getting assistance in monitoring and diagnosing. Telehealth allows the healthcare practitioner to easily offer their services on consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services using information & communication technologies (ICT). These services are being offered through various mode of delivery such as on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based.
Market Scope
Growing aging population, increase in number of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for home monitoring devices are the major drivers which are likely to aid the growth of telehealth market. Rising technological advancements and enhancing demand for home monitoring solutions are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.
Market segmentation:
By Product (Integrated and Standalone),
By Type (Hardware, Services, and Software),
By Mode of Delivery (On-Premise, Web-Based, and Cloud-Based);
By End User (Patients, Payers, and Healthcare Providers)
By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Points Covered in The Report:
- The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.
- The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.
- The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.
- The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
- The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.
- The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.
Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market to Drive Amazing Growth by 2019-2024 – Forencis Research
The Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market are estimated to reach USD 29.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.7 %, says forencis research (FSR). A drone is an unmanned aircraft operated remotely by a human operator or autonomously based on preprogrammed plans. For modern logistics, drones can bring change in the supply chain and deliver products in a matter of hours. In transport and logistics, drones are helpful as they reduce human workload, CO2 emissions, and can provide access in the difficult to reach areas. Drones are one of the fastest ways for postal delivery as it uses air medium and avoids surface congestion and are more convenient as it minimizes labor cost. Due to these advantages, it is used for transporting medicines, food packages, parcels, and also capable of making an inventory in the logistics warehouse.
Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- Key Segments by Type: Freight Drones, Passenger Dronesand Ambulance Drones
- Key Segments by Application: Warehouse Facilities, Construction Site, Health Care, Postal Deliveries, Defense & Military, Disaster Recovery, and
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis
Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, by Type
- Freight Drones
- Passenger Drones
- Ambulance Drones
Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, by Application
- Warehouse Facilities
- Construction Site
- Health Care
- Postal Deliveries
- Defence & Military
- Others
Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Software Defined Radios Market Technology Innovations and Growth 2024 – Forencis Research
The Global Software Defined Radio Market is estimated to reach USD 21.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.5%, says forencis research (FSR). Software Defined Radio (SDR) also known as software radio is a system used for transmitting information wirelessly by means of electromagnetic radiations. Based on software-defined radio wireless communication protocol, it uses software on embedded or computer systems instead of using hardware components. One of the major advantages of SDR is that it can be easily reprogrammed and reconfigured through software which helps to configure radio according to the requirement of end-users. Software defined radio is cost-effective technology with various advantages such as the reduction in development cost, time and cost of maintenance & operations, along with automatic software up-gradation amongst others.
Software Defined Radio Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Lower Production Cost and High Performance
In recent years’ software defined radio has been advanced significantly owing to the need for advancement form various end-use industries. Advancement in hardware states that cost has been reduced while rising the performance level, which provides better access to the system to the end-users. Moreover, as the system is been manufactured on the basis of software, the development cost is being reduced. In addition to this, bug fixing in the system is done when the radio is in service, which in turn helps to reduce the cost of operation and maintenance. Furthermore, the software up-gradation is automatically done and new features are ben added. Thus, lower production cost with higher performance has surged the growth of product market.
- Increasing Military Spending on Communication
Military communication is dependent on clarity, adaptability, and speed. The discrepancy in any form of military communication will have dire consequences. The military has been using software defined radio technology for enabling reuse of hardware and updating signal waveform as required. Software defined radio not only provide standard two-way communication but also offers wireless nodes, provides low latency point to point wireless links, and engages the different number of the device. Owing to these features, military sectors are investing in the development of software defined radio which may drive the growth of the market.
Market Challenges:
- To Ensure Interoperability of Different Communication Technologies
Technological advancement helps to improve the capabilities of software defined radio by ensuring connectivity in various territories which contributes towards situational awareness. The use of different technologies such as satellite communications, cellular, tactical radios, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), time-division multiplexing (TDM), and amongst others has led to compatibility issues. Thus, the use of different types of modems has led to interoperability issues, which is projected to hamper the market growth.
Software Defined Radio Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), Cognitive Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), and General Purpose Radio
- Based on Component:Software, Transmitter, Receiver, and Others
- Based on Platform: Airborne, Naval, Space,and Land
- On the basis of Application:Military, Space Communication, Telecommunication, Research & Development, Amateur Radio, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Software Defined Radio Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Software Defined Radio Market, by Type
- Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)
- Cognitive Radio
- Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
- General Purpose Radio
Software Defined Radio Market, by Component
- Software
- Transmitter
- Receiver
- Others
Software Defined Radio Market, by Platform
- Land
- Airborne
- Space
- Naval
Software Defined Radio Market, by Application
- Military
- Space Communication
- Telecommunication
- Research & Development
- Amateur Radio
- Others
Software Defined Radio Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Luxury Mega Yachts Market to Have A Promising Future Ahead!
Global Luxury Mega Yachts Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Luxury Mega Yachts Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Luxury mega yachts are the ships or boats that are used by the individuals for recreational purposes. Increase in recreational tourism, growing innovations in yachts and increasing disposable income of the individuals are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing tourism industry and changing consumer lifestyle are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, environmental issues and high cost associated with yachts are the factors that limiting the market growth of Luxury Mega Yachts during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Luxury Mega Yachts Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapidly growing demand among its end-users for tourism and rising tourists arrivals in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Luxury Mega Yachts market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. These region is mainly driven by changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior and growing tourism in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Horizon
• Sunseeker
• Fipa Group
• Palmer Johnson
• Trinity Yachts
• Westport
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Motor Luxury Mega Yachts
Sailing Luxury Yachts
By Application:
Private Use
Commercial Use
Special Use
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Luxury Mega Yachts Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
