Teleradiology Market Segmentation and Forecast to 2019-2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Teleradiology market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Teleradiology market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Teleradiology market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the armored cable market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.|

The study provides a decisive view of the Teleradiology market by segmenting the market based on component, end-user, type of modalities, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Advancements in web technologies across the healthcare systems, particularly in wireless image transmission are predicted to impel the market expansion over the forecast timeline. Rising occurrence of chronic disorders like cancer, osteoporosis, and arthritis along with rapidly inflating aging population prone to this disorder will boost the market trends over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, favorable laws introduced by the governments for promoting diagnostic imaging services will proliferate the market demand during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Based on the component, the market is sectored into Software, Services, and Telecom & Networking. On the basis of end-user, the industry is classified into Individual Radiologists, Clinics, Other Medical Groups, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, and Community Centers. In terms of the type of modalities, the market is classified into MRI, Plain Films/X-Rays, Computed Tomography (CT), and SPECT/PET.

The key players included in this market are Telerad Tech, Teleradiology Solutions, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., 4ways Limited, ALTA VISTA TELERADIOLOGY, Argus Radiology, Everlight Radiology, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medica Reporting Limited, MEDNAX Services, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., Radisphere Radiology (A Sheridan Company), StatRad, LLC, Telemedicine Clinic, and Vital Radiology Services.

