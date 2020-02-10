Global Market
Temperature Sensor Market is estimated to reach USD 7.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% By Forencis Research
The Global Temperature Sensor Market is estimated to reach USD 7.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%, predicts forencis research (FSR). A temperature sensor is a device that detects and measures coolness and hotness and converts them into an electrical signal. In other words, temperature sensor measures the temperature of an object by remotely detecting energy emitted from an object. Temperature sensors are divided into two types: Contact and Non-contact temperature sensors. With modern technologies and advancement in electrical engineering, the temperature sensor market is showing an exponential growth in the semiconductor and electronics market. STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, microchip technologies are some of the key players in the global market.
Temperature Sensor Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Demand from Manufacturing, Automotive, and Consumer Electronics Industries
A Temperature Sensor will often play an important part in the manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics industries. In many industrial applications such as food and beverage processing, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications, temperature sensors are used for detecting, measuring, and controlling the object or machine temperatures. In consumer electronics, temperature sensors are used to enhance circuit stability and detecting high temperature levels to avert disasters. Increasing the market of smartphones, televisions, and smart homes, the consumer electronics market is expected to grow at faster rate during the forecast period and hence the temperature sensor market will increase accordingly.
- Growing Technical Advancements in Healthcare Instruments
Life expectancy has been increasing worldwide due to significant improvements in the medicine and healthcare market as well as due to growing consciousness regarding environmental and personal hygiene. Currently, the sensors are playing a vital role in the healthcare market. In the healthcare industry, temperature sensors are mainly used for maintaining temperature and humidity of drugs, vaccines, tissues and food & beverages. Moreover, the temperature sensors are also used for environmental monitoring for blood and tissues. Hence, manufacturers are developing various high-end instruments which are expected to drive the temperature sensor market during the projected period.
Market Restraints:
- Saturation in Personal Computer (PC) Market
In a personal computer, thermal or temperature sensors detects the temperature of hardware system to protect it from overheating. Especially, Central Processing Unit (CPU) and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) gets overheated during extended operations. If the system overheats, and temperature sensors are not present in the system, then the system is subjected to a catostrophic failure. However, in recent years, the market for smartphones and tablets is increased which directly hampers the growth of personal computers market which is expected to restrain the growth of temperature sensor market during the forecast period.
Temperature Sensor Market: Key Segments
- Based on type: Contact Sensors (Thermocouple, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Thermistors, Temperature Sensor ICs, Bimetallic Sensor) Non-Contact Sensors (IR Sensors, Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor)
- Based on End User Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Materials, Energy & Power, Construction & mining, andOthers
- Based on region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andMiddle East & Africa with individual country-level analysis
Temperature Sensor Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
TEMPERATURE SENSOR Market, by Type
- Contact Sensors
- Thermocouple
- Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)
- Thermistors
- Temperature Sensor ICs
- Bimetallic Sensor
- Non-Contact Sensors
- IR Sensors
- Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor
TEMPERATURE SENSOR Market, by End User Industry
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals & Materials
- Energy & Power
- Construction & mining
- Others
TEMPERATURE SENSOR Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Smart Port Market is Estimated to Reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2027 – Forencis Research
The Global Smart Port Market is estimated to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.2%, says forencis research (FSR). Smart port is defined an automated port that uses emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain to enhance its performance. As the volume of trade is growing notably, implementation of these technological solutions helps in automated functioning improving internal efficiency.
Smart Port Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
- Demand for Operational Efficiency at Ports
The global trade is increasing at faster pace, this have increased vessel size, cargo volumes, traffic at port, which increases pressure on the yards and the stakeholders involved. Because of this increased pressure, the internal efficiency at operational level gets affected at the ports. Incorporating smart solutions may help in optimizing operational activities, improving efficiency and reducing logistics cost. Sensors installed at the ports helps in monitoring infrastructure, scheduling maintenance activities, and optimizing many other operational activities.
Thus, demand for operational efficiency at ports may contribute in the growth for the smart port market, during the forecast period.
- Implementation of Cloud Computing to Reduce Carbon Emission
Carbon footprint created by shipping industry is very large. According to International Transport Forum (ITF), approximately 85% of carbon dioxide emissions were produced by ports. To reduce the amount of emissions produced various steps are taken by the industry. Installing cloud computing may help the industry to achieve their target for lower emissions. The organization can migrate the workload to the cloud server which will save energy consumed by on premise infrastructure. Cloud computing helps in saving energy, cost and resources to great extent.
Thus, implementation of cloud computing to reduce carbon emission may contribute in the growth of the smart port market, during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
- Cyberattacks Issue
Recently, the ports are experiencing digital transformation to optimise operational activities and expand the capabilities, such as monitoring of infrastructure, collecting real-time data, and automation. This transformation is based on the technologies such as big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and incorporation of these technologies in the system has made the ports vulnerable to cyberattacks. To utilise technologies at their full potential awareness regarding cyberattacks can be raised among the stakeholders and cybersecurity can be developed.
Thus, cyberattacks can be challenging factor for the growth of the smart port market, during the forecast period.
Smart Port Market: Key Segments
- Segmentation based on component covers: Hardware, Software, and
- Segmentation based on solution covers: Single-window Custom, X-ray Scanning, Smart Cargo-handling System, Gate Automation, Traffic-monitoring System, Asset Health Monitoring, Biometric Access Control Systemand
- Segmentation based on technology covers: Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain,and
- Segmentation based on port type covers: Emerging, Intermodal Terminal, Local Tradeand City-based.
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Smart Port Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Smart Port Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Web-based
- Cloud-based
- Service
Smart Port Market, by Solution
- Single-window Custom
- X-ray Scanning
- Smart Cargo-handling System
- Gate Automation
- Traffic-monitoring System
- Asset Health Monitoring
- Biometric Access Control System
- Others
Smart Port Market, by Technology
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Big Data
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Blockchain
- Others
Smart Port Market, by Port Type
- Emerging
- Intermodal Terminal
- Local Trade
- City-based
Smart Port Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Carbon Nanotubes Market is Estimated to Reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2027 – Forencis Research
The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market is estimated to reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5%, predicts forencis research (FSR). Carbon nanotubes are cylindrical molecules that rolled up with the layers of carbon items. They can be single-walled or multi-wall structures with a diameter of 1nm and more than 100 nm respectively. Carbon nanotubes own high tensile strength which is approximately 100 times more than steel of the same diameter. The nanotubes also possess good electric as well as thermal conductivity. Carbon nanotubes are widely used in a variety of industrial applications such as electric & electronics, polymer, medicine, aerospace & defense, automotive, among others.
Carbon Nanotubes Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Demand Form End-Use Industry
Carbon Nanotubes found innumerable applications in different end-use industries such as medical, electric & electronics, chemical & plastics, Energy and so on. The nanotubes noted the applications such as high-strength composites, actuators, energy storage, and energy conversion devices, sensors & nanoprobes, catalysts, and electronic devices. Thus growth in various industries as resulted in increasing demand for carbon nanotubes is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
- Attractive Chemical and Physical Properties
Many of the superior properties of the carbon nanotubes are derive from the graphene. Due to the SP2 bond between each carbon item, they have higher tensile strength than steel and Kevlar. Moreover, carbon nanotubes have a superior elastic property and thermal property. The carbon nanotubes can withstand up to 1382 °F at normal pressure and 5072 °F in vacuum atmospheric pressures. Due to attractive properties carbon nanotubes, it founds the number of application in industries which is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Manufacturing Cost
The carbon nanotubes are manufactured by the number of methods. The manufacturing methods are depending on the purity of carbon, achievable space‐time yield, and amorphous carbon content. Among them, high space‐time yield can only be achieved by Chemical Vapour Deposition processes. CVD process as also used when fewer contents available of amorphous carbon, carbon purity is generally decreased due to catalyst residues. Moreover, the laser ablation methods and arc discharge method produces the gram scale and are, therefore, relatively expensive. Thus the high manufacturing cost of carbon nanotubes is expected to impede the market growth up to a certain extent.
Carbon Nanotubes Market: Key Segments
- Key Segments by Type Covers: Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes, Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
- Key Segments by Synthesis Method Covers: Chemical Vapour Deposition, Arc Discharge Method, Laser Ablation Method, Nanotube Purification, and Others
- Key Segments by Fit Application:Electric & Electronics, Chemicals & Polymers, Energy, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Others
- Key Regions Covers: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Carbon Nanotubes Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type
- Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
- Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Synthesis Method
- Chemical Vapour Deposition
- Arc Discharge Method
- Laser Ablation Method
- Nanotube Purification
- Others
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Application
- Electric & Electronics
- Chemicals & Polymers
- Energy
- Medical
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Report Shows Promising CAGR during Forecast Period 2028
Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market, By application (furnace lining, construction and ceramics, advanced electronics, coatings, and others), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)
The market study on Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market provides a brief perspective through the details associated with the Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market. The business study on the Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle notes an exclusive forum that offers various open ways for different affiliations, companies and new alliances. This report contains an introduction to building up the methodology by fighting among adversaries and giving the clients better associations.
The Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market reports give the point to point data about the key factors impacting the growth of the Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World, close to the present affiliations that hold a principal thought in the market concerning the business, income, open market improvement, and the impermanent approaches.
The market report on the Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle examines the categorization of the industry regarding the product and its form, end-customer uses, local control, and business plans. The business study on the Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market provides the guaranteed reasons and possibilities for investment in areas that have a significant impact on the market development plan details on the various conditions of the Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market
The business study of the Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market also provides an estimated effect of the course of action and measures taken by the company on the market. The market report on the Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market integrates a number of illustrative intelligence approaches, such as SWOT analysis to get the data to segregate the financial vulnerabilities found with the market movement, which is focused on the current information.
The Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market report offers an edge perspective on the major and minor factors that might impact up or keep the market progression. The Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market report gives meaningful information that can change the persuading parts in the market and would, similarly, give a topographical investigation of the inclusive market on a general estimation.
The study on the Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market offers in-depth information to understand the basic market parts that will help with the settlement of business choices, the management of funds, better strategizing and the outlook for developments as emerged from the market evaluation.
In addition, the report contains contributions from our trade experts which may allow the key players to save their time. Companies who obtain and use this report will benefit fully from the derivations conveyed therein.
Market Segmentation:
By Application
• Furnace lining
• Construction and ceramics
• Advanced electronics
• Coatings
• Others
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Application
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Application
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Application
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Application
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Application
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Application
Major Companies:
American Elements, EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres, Inframat Corporation, SkySpring Nanomaterials, and Strem Chemicals
