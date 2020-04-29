Connect with us

Temporary Cardiac Pacing Wires Leads Market Expected To Account US$ 411.5 Mn By 2026

April 29, 2020

The prevalence of arrhythmia and cardiovascular diseases is rising and expected to continue growing throughout the forecast period. According to the latest research by the company, the global temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market is anticipated to account for over US$ 411.5 Mn in terms of value by 2026 end. The report on the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market indicates that the market is projected to have significant growth potential through 2022.

The minimally-invasive procedure for transvenous pacing, by techniques type, is projected to account for the largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the minimally-invasive technique for temporary pacing during emergencies such as acute myocardial infarction and heart block is expected to drive the market for temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads in the near future.

The favorable reimbursement scenario for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as the burden for cardiovascular diseases continues to increase in developing and under-developed economies, contributes to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. Significant growth in the number of cardiac surgeries is also spurring the market of temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, every year, about 735,000 Americans experience heart attacks. An estimated 2.7–6.1 Million people in the United States have atrial fibrillation, which is expected to further increase with the aging of the U.S. population, and more than 750,000 hospitalizations occur each year due to atrial fibrillation.

The increasing number of cardiac surgeries, primarily among the geriatric population, along with the anticipated increase in the number of people undergoing cardiothoracic surgeries are expected to drive the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market during the forecast period.

The rapidly aging population also contributes to significant growth in the demand for temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads, leading to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. According to the Population Reference Bureau, (2016), the number of Americans aged 65 and above is projected to grow to more than double – from 46 Million to over 98 Million – by 2060 and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly to 24% from 15%.

Technological advancements in cardiac devices are also driving the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. The increasing demand for pacemakers, owing to the growing prevalence of heart diseases, primarily due to rising obesity, unhealthy lifestyles, smoking, drug abuse and excessive consumption of alcohol among the young population, is leading to various heart disorders such as bradycardia and heart block. This is expected to further surge the demand for temporary cardiac pacing wire and leads during the forecast period.

Manufacturing companies in the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market are focusing on the development of high-end technology devices and further aiming towards launching devices used in minimally-invasive techniques. The launch of new products integrated with advanced technologies that ease treatment procedures and provide improved results to patients also contributes to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wire and leads market. For instance, in October 2016, BioTrace Medical, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance to market a new Tempo Lead, an innovative temporary pacing lead designed for use in procedures in which temporary pacing is indicated, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and electrophysiology (EP) procedures.

The increasing demand for cardiovascular surgeries is expected to contribute to the sales of leads and wires and in turn, contribute to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market.

The global temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, technique, age group and end user. In terms of revenue, the cardiac pacing leads/catheter segment by product type in the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

  • Medtronic Plc.
  • BioTrace Medical Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical)
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • OSCOR Inc
  • A&E Medical Corporation
  • OSYPKA AG
  • Others.
Global Hexachlorophene Market to Grow Rapidly by 2026 | Ecolab Inc. (US), 3M Company (US)

April 29, 2020

April 29, 2020

The Global Hexachlorophene Market Research Report is released by Market Research Explore, aiming at providing readers the ability to review the pivotal dynamics and numerous segments of the industry. A thorough regional analysis is also conducted in the report by our expert analysts on the major geographical regions to offer Hexachlorophene market players opportunities to dominate and expand their business reach across the globe. The study also highlights precise assessments of market size, share, demand, revenue, sales volume, and growth rate of the global Hexachlorophene market.

The global Hexachlorophene market has been expanding vigorously since the last decade with a steady growing CAGR. Observing growth-boosting factors such as rapidly surging demand for the Hexachlorophene , rising disposable incomes, a swelling population of developed countries, stable economic system, improved infrastructures, and product awareness, the global Hexachlorophene market is anticipated to grow more swiftly during the forecast period of up to 2026. The international revenue generation is also expected to be influenced by the development momentum of the industry that can allure more individuals to invest and become a part of the booming industry.

Concise review of global Hexachlorophene market rivalry landscape:

  • Ecolab, Inc. (US)
  • 3M Company (US)
  • Sealed Air Corporation (US)
  • The Clorox Company (US)
  • Diversey Inc., (US)
  • Zep, Inc. (US)
  • Medical Chemical Corporation (US)
  • SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (US)
  • Kao Corporation (Japan)
  • ABC Compounding Company (US)
  • Unilever Plc. (UK)
  • Metrex Research LLC (US)
  • RB Plc. (UK)
  • Prestige Brands, Inc. (US)
  • Procter & Gamble Co. (US)
  • E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (US)
  • Steris Corp. (US)
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

The research study further emphasizes the impulsively swapping competitor landscape, one of the pivotal facets impacting on market development. The Hexachlorophene market report studies how competitors deliver better products and pose robust challenges for their rivals by executing product research, innovations, developments, and technology adoptions. The report also analyzes their products and services at a minute level and explores their way of competition to increase revenue share and reach in the market at both the national and international levels.

Their financial assessments are also involved in the report to enable other market players and investors to comprehend the strengths, weaknesses, and market positions of their rivals. Companies’ manufacturing base, Hexachlorophene production capacities, volume, processes, raw material details, organizational structure, major vendors, and corporate alliance are also evaluated in the report. The global Hexachlorophene market report also sheds light on their effective business strategies, which include mergers, acquisitions, ventures, amalgamations, as well as product launches, and brand promotions.

Major influential factors in the global Hexachlorophene market:

The study also elucidates extensive analysis of changing Hexachlorophene market dynamics, contemporary trends, consumption tendencies, uneven demand-supply ratios, volatile pricing systems, market fluctuations, restraints, limitations, as well as growth-boosting forces, as all these have been considered to influence the market structure in a positive/negative manner. Additionally, provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, social, political, atmospheric, and financial circumstances are also examined in the report that falls under the industry environment and deemed to pose an impact on market development.

Get Expansive Exploration of Global Hexachlorophene Market 2020

Pivotal segments of the global Hexachlorophene market:

  • Healthcare
  • Consumer Goods

The global Hexachlorophene market has been divided into extremely significant segments such as types, applications, regions, and end-users. The report offers a profound rundown based on each market segment with consideration of their market acceptance, current performance, profitability, demand, production, and growth prospects. Regions including North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific are also included in in-depth regional analysis of the Hexachlorophene market.

You can contact us at [email protected] in case you need detailed information or have queries regarding the market study.

Waste Heat Recovery Market Scope Assessment 2025

April 29, 2020

April 29, 2020

Waste Heat Recovery Market: An Overview

New energy efficient equipment or waste heat recovery systems enable users to reduce energy losses and cater to the growing energy demands which drive waste heat recovery market. These systems can also be used to capture the heat generated in the course of several industrial processes and further use it for mechanical and electrical works, fulfilling the energy requirements by converting waste heat into a useful one.

With rising energy demands, stringent environmental conditions, and the need to optimize or utilize the available resources in the best possible ways – waste heat recovery is the need of the hour. Presently, several companies have installed these systems for the purpose of energy generation as well as emission reduction.

Waste Heat Recovery Market: Key Segments

The waste heat recovery market can be broadly classified on the basis of source of waste heat, application, end-use industry, and the location of major areas employing waste to heat energy recovery systems for the purpose of converting the waste heat into a useful one. The major sources of waste heat are: ventilation system extracts, boiler flue gases, air compressors, refrigeration plants, turbines, power generation plants, process plants cooling systems, and others. The waste heat recovery systems can capture the heat generated from these systems to employ them for various other purposes.

The waste heat recovery system uses discarded heat and employs it to heat the water that creates steam, which is subsequently used for the purpose of running the turbines. The turbine movement thus converts the mechanical energy into an electrical one. The major applications of waste heat recovery systems include space heating, drying, power generation, pre-heating of combustion air for boilers, and fresh air for building ventilation and others. Key end-use industries for waste heat recovery units include petroleum and refining industries, pulp and paper industries, heavy metals reefing industries, chemical refining industries, and cement industries.

Waste Heat Recovery Market: Regional Analysis

The waste heat recovery market can be simply identified by the regions employing waste heat recovery technologies. The main regions are: the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Russia, China, India, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, and the Middle East countries.

The increasing fuel prices, supportive government policies, stringent environmental regulations, energy loss minimization, and the rise in the energy demands of individuals as well as industries are the major drivers for the waste heat recovery market. The additional costs involved in installation and longer payback periods act as obstacles for the waste heat recovery market. However, rapid industrialization, especially in Asia Pacific countries, has led to the increase in demand for energy. In addition, new, existing, and upcoming incentive schemes related to energy conservation and environmental protection can act as an opportunity to the waste heat recovery market.

Waste Heat Recovery Market: Key Market Players

The key players in the waste heat recovery market are: General Electric, Alstom SA, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Thermax Ltd, and Foster Wheeler AG.

Exclusive Study on Virtual Prototypes Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Trends, Demand Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players and Predictions Forecast to 2025

April 29, 2020

April 29, 2020

Virtual Prototypes Market Global Research Report covers a detailed analysis of market growth, industry size, trends, demand, industry share, business plans, revenue, product scope and forecast to 2025. This report also provides industry overview, user analysis, current industry status, development trends, supply status, expert opinions, and other information related to this market.

Virtual Prototypes Market Research Report offers detailed analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, key player’s analysis, product scope, types, application and 2025 insight. The report also provide information about production cost, chain structure, statistical data, challenges, global demand, applications, competitive landscape, investment plans and development status analysis with expert’s opinions.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Virtual Prototypes Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Virtual Prototypes industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Analysis of Virtual Prototypes Industry Key Manufacturers:

  • AutoDesk
  • ARM
  • Imperas
  • Coverity
  • Carbon Design Systems
  • Synopsys
  • Qualcomm Nvidia
  • Mentor Graphics
  • MediaTek
  • ASTC
  • ……

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

  • United States
  • China
  • Japan
  • Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • India.

Table of Contents

Global Virtual Prototypes Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Virtual Prototypes

2 Global Virtual Prototypes Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Virtual Prototypes Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2019)

5 United States Virtual Prototypes Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Virtual Prototypes Development Status and Outlook

7 China Virtual Prototypes Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Virtual Prototypes Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Virtual Prototypes Development Status and Outlook

10 India Virtual Prototypes Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 Virtual Prototypes Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix.

