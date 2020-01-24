Temporary Power Market value projected to expand by2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Temporary Power Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Temporary Power .

This report studies the global market size of Temporary Power , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Temporary Power Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Temporary Power history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Temporary Power market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global temporary power market can be attributed to the rising demand for energy due to a rise in the number of planned events, growing infrastructural and construction activities, and the dearth of electricity supply. The less turnaround time and dearth of power infrastructure are also expected to bolster the growth of the market over the coming years. Vendors can gain from the declining power generation cost, growth potential in developing countries, and obsolete power plants. However, the market is likely to face challenges from the strict emission norms, rising focus on renewable energy, payment issues, and an upsurge in T&D expenditure.

Poor grid infrastructure leads to regular blackouts, thus giving rise to the requirement for rental power. The oil & gas industry is expected to account for a significant share in the market over the coming years. Rising industrialization and the increasing demand for incessant power supply by industries are anticipated to drive the growth of the temporary power market during the forecast period. The temporary power market can also be classified based on fuel type such as gas, diesel, and other generators. The demand for diesel generators is anticipated to escalate over the coming years, as they are employed in a broad range of applications across several sectors.

Global Temporary Power Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America are likely to emerge as prominent market owing to the need for capacity expansion due to growing power demand. Poor grid infrastructure, and low electrification rate are also expected to bode well for the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Global Temporary Power Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading companies are Aggreko PLC, Ashtead Group Plc, APR Energy Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Speedy Hire, Cummins Inc., United Rentals, and Hertz Corporation.

