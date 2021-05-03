Temporary Tattoo Market Analysis Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Future Developments to 2025

The global Temporary Tattoo Market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.

“Temporary Tattoo Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Temporary Tattoo market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1084.4 million by 2025, from $ 809.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Temporary Tattoo business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Temporary Tattoo market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Temporary Tattoo value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Decal

Airbrush

Henna

Decal temporary tattoo is the most widely used type which takes up about 60% of the global market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Children

Adult

The temporary tattoo was widly used for children, which accounted for over 61% market share in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Temporary Tattoos

Inkbox

TM International

Tattly

Tinsley Transfers

Grifoll

Conscious Ink

SafetyTat LLC

TattooFun Inc

Game Faces

Soap and Water

Tattify LLC

SketchOn (Prinker)

Fake Tattoos SE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

