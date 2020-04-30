Test and Measurement Equipment Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2018 – 2028

Test and Measurement Equipment Market- Introduction

Test and measurement equipment are used to measure and test various components and materials. Test and measurement equipment is used across various fields including research labs, electronics, manufacturing, material analysis, and particle analysis. To test mechanical properties of manufactured products, there are various testing equipment for characteristics such as friction, impact, softness, hardness, fatigue, compression, torsion, etc.

The types of test and measurement equipment selected depend on the type of material being used and defining the properties of these materials to be measured. Today, various types of instruments and sensors are being used to test, measure, control, analyze, and record data during the testing. With increasing use of materials and components in various industries such as telecommunication, automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, healthcare, and other industries, the demand for test and measurement equipment is constantly growing. The test and measurement equipment market reached more than US$ 20 billion in 2018 and is likely to grow in the near future.

Test and Measurement Equipment Market- Notable Highlights

Rohde & Schwarz has received first approval for its cellular vehicle-to-everything protocol conformance testing, meeting the specifications of Global Certification Forum. Approval was granted based on the test executed using Rohde & Schwarz CMW500 radio communication tester SMBV100A vector signal generator.

Anritsu Corporation has revealed its strategy to gain more business deals in the 5G testing market. The 3GPP Release16 which is scheduled in 2020, the company plans to develop measuring equipment to support functions that will be added in 3GPP Release16.

Keysight Technologies Inc. announced the use of its 5G RF Conformance Toolset to submit 5G new radio standalone test cases to the Global Certification Forum. Company’s 5G RF test coverage also accelerates 5G NR mobile device certification for standalone mode.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global test and measurement equipment market include –

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Keysight Technologies

Fortive Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

EXFO, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Advantest Corporation

Test and Measurement Equipment Market Dynamics

Rise in Vehicle Components to Drive Demand for Test and Measurement Equipment in Automotive Industry

Growing electronic components in vehicles including connectivity, infotainment, and components for safety purpose is fueling the growth of test and measurement equipment market. Moreover, advent of electric and autonomous cars is also driving demand for test and measurement equipment in the automotive industry. Testing equipment are finding wide application to test vehicle components for performance, power supply, and testing electrical safety of electric and hybrid cars. Moreover, rise in the repair and aftersales service in the automotive industry with maintenance and repair option is also resulting in the wide application of variety of test and measurement equipment.

The latest trend in the automotive industry of switching to automated testing is also leading to the use of a variety of test and measurement equipment providing automated testing in vehicles.

Modularity Gaining Traction in Test and Measurement Equipment

Modularity is gaining popularity as an effective approach for extending life of test and measurement equipment. With advancement in technology, new systems are evolving across industries, in order to test these systems, modular approach is being used as in this the basic test chassis remains useful even if the technology to be tested is modified or upgraded. Manufacturers in the test and measurement equipment market are developing specific modules for specific technologies, meanwhile, in case of introduction of new version, new module for testing is created.

Device complexity and technology convergence is also driving demand for flexible test systems. Hence, in order to accommodate device changes, software-based modular system is being developed to meet the automated test and measurement equipment challenges.

Presence of Low-Quality Equipment and High Cost of Test and Measurement Equipment to Hamper Market Growth

Ensuring the quality of test and measurement equipment is important to conduct successful testing and measuring of various components. However, increasing availability of cheap and low-quality test and measurement equipment is impacting the testing and measuring of components. Moreover, the high cost of quality test and measurement equipment owing to tough price competition is also restraining market growth.

Meanwhile, other factors such as lack of incentives for exporters of test and measurement equipment, and no subsidies for capital investment in test and measurement equipment manufacturing are also impacting test and measurement equipment market growth.

Test and Measurement Equipment Market Segmentation

Based on the product, the test and measurement equipment market is segmented into

Mechanical Test Equipment

General Purpose Test Equipment

Based on service type, the test and measurement equipment market is segmented into

Repair/Aftersales Services

Calibration Services

Based on the end-use industry, test and measurement equipment market segment include

Communication

Electronics

General industry

A&D

