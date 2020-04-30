MARKET REPORT
Test and Measurement Equipment Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2018 – 2028
Test and Measurement Equipment Market- Introduction
Test and measurement equipment are used to measure and test various components and materials. Test and measurement equipment is used across various fields including research labs, electronics, manufacturing, material analysis, and particle analysis. To test mechanical properties of manufactured products, there are various testing equipment for characteristics such as friction, impact, softness, hardness, fatigue, compression, torsion, etc.
The types of test and measurement equipment selected depend on the type of material being used and defining the properties of these materials to be measured. Today, various types of instruments and sensors are being used to test, measure, control, analyze, and record data during the testing. With increasing use of materials and components in various industries such as telecommunication, automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, healthcare, and other industries, the demand for test and measurement equipment is constantly growing. The test and measurement equipment market reached more than US$ 20 billion in 2018 and is likely to grow in the near future.
Test and Measurement Equipment Market- Notable Highlights
- Rohde & Schwarz has received first approval for its cellular vehicle-to-everything protocol conformance testing, meeting the specifications of Global Certification Forum. Approval was granted based on the test executed using Rohde & Schwarz CMW500 radio communication tester SMBV100A vector signal generator.
- Anritsu Corporation has revealed its strategy to gain more business deals in the 5G testing market. The 3GPP Release16 which is scheduled in 2020, the company plans to develop measuring equipment to support functions that will be added in 3GPP Release16.
- Keysight Technologies Inc. announced the use of its 5G RF Conformance Toolset to submit 5G new radio standalone test cases to the Global Certification Forum. Company’s 5G RF test coverage also accelerates 5G NR mobile device certification for standalone mode.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global test and measurement equipment market include –
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
- Keysight Technologies
- Fortive Corporation
- Anritsu Corporation
- National Instruments Corporation
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- VIAVI Solutions Inc.
- EXFO, Inc.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Advantest Corporation
Test and Measurement Equipment Market Dynamics
Rise in Vehicle Components to Drive Demand for Test and Measurement Equipment in Automotive Industry
Growing electronic components in vehicles including connectivity, infotainment, and components for safety purpose is fueling the growth of test and measurement equipment market. Moreover, advent of electric and autonomous cars is also driving demand for test and measurement equipment in the automotive industry. Testing equipment are finding wide application to test vehicle components for performance, power supply, and testing electrical safety of electric and hybrid cars. Moreover, rise in the repair and aftersales service in the automotive industry with maintenance and repair option is also resulting in the wide application of variety of test and measurement equipment.
The latest trend in the automotive industry of switching to automated testing is also leading to the use of a variety of test and measurement equipment providing automated testing in vehicles.
Modularity Gaining Traction in Test and Measurement Equipment
Modularity is gaining popularity as an effective approach for extending life of test and measurement equipment. With advancement in technology, new systems are evolving across industries, in order to test these systems, modular approach is being used as in this the basic test chassis remains useful even if the technology to be tested is modified or upgraded. Manufacturers in the test and measurement equipment market are developing specific modules for specific technologies, meanwhile, in case of introduction of new version, new module for testing is created.
Device complexity and technology convergence is also driving demand for flexible test systems. Hence, in order to accommodate device changes, software-based modular system is being developed to meet the automated test and measurement equipment challenges.
Presence of Low-Quality Equipment and High Cost of Test and Measurement Equipment to Hamper Market Growth
Ensuring the quality of test and measurement equipment is important to conduct successful testing and measuring of various components. However, increasing availability of cheap and low-quality test and measurement equipment is impacting the testing and measuring of components. Moreover, the high cost of quality test and measurement equipment owing to tough price competition is also restraining market growth.
Meanwhile, other factors such as lack of incentives for exporters of test and measurement equipment, and no subsidies for capital investment in test and measurement equipment manufacturing are also impacting test and measurement equipment market growth.
Test and Measurement Equipment Market Segmentation
Based on the product, the test and measurement equipment market is segmented into
- Mechanical Test Equipment
- General Purpose Test Equipment
Based on service type, the test and measurement equipment market is segmented into
- Repair/Aftersales Services
- Calibration Services
Based on the end-use industry, test and measurement equipment market segment include
- Communication
- Electronics
- General industry
- A&D
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
Distilled Spirits Market To 2025 Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis
Distilled spirits are alcoholic beverages that are manufactured by the distillation of grains, vegetables or fruits after they have gone through the fermentation process. This process removes and purifies the diluting components such as water which results in the increase of the volume of alcohol content in the beverages. Distilled beverages have more alcoholic content as compared to brewed beverages and are often termed as hard liquor.
The term spirit is referred to distilled beverages that contain alcoholic content of at least 20% volume by volume. Beverages that contain 40% or more alcohol volume by volume have high flammability and will catch fire if heated to about 26 degree Celsius. This temperature is called flash point. The global distilled spirits market is segregated on the basis of product type and region. On the basis of product type, the global market for distilled spirits is segregated into brandy, whiskey, rum, tequila, gin, vodka, cane, flavored spirits and natural spirits.
Vodka held the most dominant market share in terms of revenue owing to its high demand in major regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Vodka is followed by whiskey in the global market. Whiskey is also forecast to witness the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to its increased consumption is countries such as China and India. The global market for distilled spirits is forecast to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to increased demand from emerging nations such as Russia, Brazil, China and India.
Major drivers driving the global market for distilled spirits include increasing number of younger population. For instance, in the U.K., 47% of the population is aged between 18-24 years who consume alcohol on a regular basis and this percentage increases to 67% for population aged 25-44 years. Rising disposable income is another major driver that is boosting market growth. Stringent government rules and regulations is a major restraint to the global distilled spirits market.
Government rule on the permissible consumption of alcohol is a major drawback to the overall market growth for distilled spirits. In addition, in many countries, alcohol is only allowed to be sold in government approved shops. Banned on advertisement of alcohol in public places is another hindrance to the growth of distilled alcohol globally. Rising demand in untapped market of Middle East & Africa can provide to be a major opportunity to the global market for distilled spirits.
Request To Access Market Data Distilled Spirits Market
Geographically, the global market for distilled spirits is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Latin America. Asia Pacific held the most dominant market share in the global distilled spirits market. This is attributed to its high domestic consumption in countries such as China and India. China is the most dominant country the Asia Pacific region in terms of distilled spirits consumption and is also forecast to witness the most rapid growth rate over the forecast period.
In China, sale of distilled spirits have grown four times in the last decade. North America follows Asia Pacific and held the second most dominant market share in the global market for distilled spirits. This is attributed to rising population that consumes alcohol on a regular basis. Europe comes third when it comes to dominance in market share of the global distilled spirits market. U.K. is the most dominant country in the European market.
Major players of the global distilled spirits market include, Diageo plc (London, United Kingdom), Pernod-Ricard SA (Paris, France), Brown-Forman Corporation (Kentucky, U.S.), Constellation Brands, Inc. (New York, U.S.), Rémy Cointreau (Paris, France), Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Ivry-sur-Seine, France) and Berentzen-Gruppe AG (Haselünne, Germany) among others.
Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market Outlook Analysis 2019-2026
Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
Becton Dickinson
Smiths Medical
Terumo Medical
B. Braun Melsungen
AngioDynamics
DeltaMed
Dukwoo Medical
GaltNeedleTech
Hospira
Medline Industries
NIPRO Medical
Vigmed
Vygon
Teleflex
MVM Life Science Partners
Retractable Technologies
Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Ported Short PIVC
Non-Ported Short PIVC
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Hospitals
Clinics
ASCs
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Electric Vehicles Battery Packs Market – Global Industry Future Growth, Industry Verticals, and Forecast to 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Electric Vehicles Battery Packs Market Professional Survey Report 2019″ which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
The market study on the global market for Electric Vehicles Battery Packs examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database. The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Electric Vehicles Battery Packs market over the forecast period.
This report covers leading companies associated in Electric Vehicles Battery Packs market:
- Panasonic
- AESC
- PEVE
- LG Chem
- LEJ
- Samsung SDI
- Hitachi
- ACCUmotive
- Boston Power
- BYD
- Lishen Battery
- CATL
- WanXiang
- GuoXuan High-Tech
- Pride Power
- OptimumNano
- BAK Battery
Scope of Electric Vehicles Battery Packs Market:
The global Electric Vehicles Battery Packs market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Electric Vehicles Battery Packs market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Electric Vehicles Battery Packs market share and growth rate of Electric Vehicles Battery Packs for each application, including-
- HEV
- PHEV
- EV
- FCV
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Electric Vehicles Battery Packs market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- Lithium Ion Battery
- NI-MH Battery
- Others
Electric Vehicles Battery Packs Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Electric Vehicles Battery Packs Market Report Structure at a Glance:
- Executive summary, market introduction, Electric Vehicles Battery Packs market definition.
- Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
- Electric Vehicles Battery Packs Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
- Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
- Electric Vehicles Battery Packs Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
- In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
- Electric Vehicles Battery Packs Market structure and competition analysis.
