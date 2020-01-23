Test Environment as a Service Market to Register Impressive Growth During 2017-2027 | Accenture, CA Technologies, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL Technologies, Infotree Solutions

The Test Environment as a Service market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. In the report 2017 will be considered as historic year, 2018 as a base year and forecast period will be 2019-2027.

Test environment as a service is an on-demand service for managing end-to-end software test environments. Test environment as a service helps software development organizations to reduce the cost of software testing by eliminating the need for IT infrastructure to create test environments. The testing environment also provides an output based testing that covers every aspect of software testing lifecycle.

The report comprehensively identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Test Environment as a Service market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market. The Test Environment as a Service market report exhaustively covers strategic moves adopted by various key players such as new product launches, joint ventures, product developments, merges and accusations among others in the last two to three that impacts the Test Environment as a Service market.

Accenture, CA Technologies, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL Technologies, Hewlett Packard Development Company, Infotree Solutions, KPIT Technologies, QA Infotech, Wipro Limited

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the Test Environment as a Service market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

The growth of testing environment as a service market is fueled by driving factors such as increasing rate of adoption of cloud based solutions by organizations, and cot optimization for software testing , whereas, the increasing security concerns is the major factors that are hindering the growth of this market.

The global testing environment as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type and end-user. Based on service type, the market is segmented as professional services and managed services. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented as SMEs and Large enterprises.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.