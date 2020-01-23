Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Expected to be Worth $7020 Million with CAGR 4.7% by 2025 | Global Players Analysis- Intertek Group, SGS, Bureau Veritas, TUV-SUD, QIMA, Eurofins Scientific, TUV Rheinland, Hohenstein, STC, Testex

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Research Report 2019 study avails you with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market.

In 2018, the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market size was 5090 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7020 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

In 2017, the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market size was 4851.3 million USD and it is expected to reach 7054.1 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2017-2025.

Increasing export of Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries from developing regions and growth of the technical Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market are some of the factors driving the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market. Small to medium sized TIC companies face challenges in terms of receiving accreditation as it requires heavy investment.

The TIC market for testing services accounted for the largest share in 2016. There is an increasing demand for testing services in most applications owing to the rising demand for good-quality and standard products across the industry. Manufacturers are required to ensure the products have met the quality, technical, safety, and performance regulatory standards to increase the marketability of their products.

Competitive landscape, growth tendencies and areas advancement status are also featured in this Testing, Inspection and Certification report. In addition to this market growing elements and threats, investment opportunities, and challenges for newcomers are covered. Testing, Inspection and Certification market report further enfolds import/export consumption, cost, price, revenue, supply and demand, and gross margins. The study report clarifies the different strategies, product launches, innovations, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and the activities in the R&D sector.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Intertek Group

• SGS

• Bureau Veritas

• TUV-SUD

• QIMA

• Eurofins Scientific

• TUV Rheinland

• Hohenstein

• STC

• Testex

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

In terms of regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for the largest share of the TIC market in 2016. Industrially advanced countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan possess a significant export capacity. Major industries in these countries include consumer electronics, processed foods, and agriculture. These industries have a significant demand for TIC services, which would help them to comply with international standards.

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Major Aspects:

• Readability: The Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2025 report landscapes in-depth and detailed information on the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market with respect to market growth, constraints, opportunities, and market size study.

• Global Coverage: The report further declares a global yet brief study of the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market based on market statistics analysis from primary geographical regions.

• Comprehensive: The Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market report is based on a wide-ranging study of major Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market regions and segments providing analysis of the dynamic business environment.

• Diverse: The Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market report has various highlights elements including technological development, economic factors, trends, opportunities and threats to the growth of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Chemical Testing

• Performance Testing

• Flammability Testing

• Packaging Testing

• Other

Market segment by Application, split into

• Apparel Industry

• Footwear Industry

• Handbags Industry

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Production by Regions

5 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

