Text Panel HMI Market Highlights On Future Development 2019 – 2027

Market Segmentation

The global text panel HMI market can be segmented on the basis of software deployment:

On-premise HMI

Cloud based HMI

It can be segmented on the basis of configuration type:

Stand-alone HMI

Embedded HMI

It can also be segmented on the basis of the end-user industry:

Process Industries

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Automobiles

Aerospace

Metals & Mining

Defense

Packaging

Semiconductors & Electronics

Healthcare

Public Transport

Text Panel HMI Market: Segmentation Overview

The remote programming technology of the text panel HMI enables easy access of the user accounts from a single access point. This feature makes it suitable to be used for manufacturing processes across different industry verticals. A common database decreases the development time by eliminating the requirement to re-enter the tag names. This coupled with the availability of a vast library of animated objects (pre-configured); increases the scope of application of the text panel HMI. The wide screen of the text panel HMI offers clearer and complete visualization of the industrial environment.

Text Panel HMI Market: Regional Outlook

The global text panel HMI market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of text panel HMI market owing to the fully developed infrastructure and automation. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to construction activities, wherein the text panel HMI are useful, aids in boosting the growth of text panel HMI market in the region. The market in APEJ is more inclined towards growing demand for the text panel HMI because of the increasing demand for the advanced technology products.

Text Panel HMI Market: Recent Developments

The text panel HMI manufactured by the Delta Electronics, Inc. can display two lines of text or message at the same time and have easy to control options. The text panel HMI manufactured by the Rockwell Automation, Inc. are a type of panel mount display devices which provide keypad options for operator input. Schneider Electric offers the best-in class display with a high resonance colored touchscreen; it can be easily installed and functions as a smartphone. General Electric’s text panel HMI have interoperability and flexibility that further boosts the product performance and efficiency.

Text Panel HMI Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global text panel HMI market are:

ABB

Bosch Rexroth USA

Eaton

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

