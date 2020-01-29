Textile Binders market to experience a rapid growth between and 2019 – 2027

As per a report Market-research, the Textile Binders economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Key Players in Global Textile Binders Market

The global textile binders market is fragmented in nature. Manufacturers operating in the market are mainly engaged in new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in order to increase their share of the global market. Moreover, market players are focused on developing efficient manufacturing processes. This strategy is expected to help them stay competitive during the forecast period. Prominent manufacturers operating in the global textile binders market include:

Jesons Industries Limited

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Vijet Products

Acrolite Chemicals

Archroma Management GmbH

ADPL Group

Betapol

3J Chemicals

Gunjan Paints Limited

National Adhesives and Polymers

Pexi Chem Private Limited.

Organic Dyes and Pigments.

Indofil Industries Limited

On May 20, 2019, Archroma Management GmbH announced the launch of textile binder made of renewable natural ingredients. The product was launched under the brand name Appretan NTR. The product is expected to replace classical petroleum-based raw materials to minimize dependence on fossil fuel resources.

Global Textile Binders Market: Research Scope

Global Textile Binders Market, by Material

Acrylic Copolymer

Polyvinyl Acetate

Vinyl-Acrylate/Acrylic

Styrene-Acrylate

Global Textile Binders Market, by Application

Fabric Coating & Printing

Flocking

Discharge Printing

Others

Global Textile Binders Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



