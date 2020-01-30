Textile Chemicals Market 2020 Detailed Analysis with Region, Segmentation focusing on Key Players Akzo Nobel NV Archroma Bozzetto Group DowDuPont

The report on the area of Textile Chemicals Market by The Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Textile Chemicals Market.

Companies Mentioned:-

Akzo Nobel NV

Archroma

Bozzetto Group

DowDuPont

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

Rudolf GmbH

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

The textile industry is largely a chemical-dependent industry. Textile chemicals include surfactants, sizing chemicals, colorants, auxiliaries, fixing and scouring agents among others. These chemicals are used in the different stages of textile manufacturing such as pretreatment processes, sizing, weaving, dyeing, and finishing. Moreover, various other textile chemicals are also used in the making of functional or technical textiles such as protective textiles, medical and healthcare textiles, and flame retardant textiles.

The global textile chemicals market is broadly segmented into fiber, product type, and application. On the basis of fiber, the global textile chemicals Market is segmented into natural fibers and synthetic fibers. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as coating & sizing agents, colorants and auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, desizing agents, bleaching agents, and others. By application, the textile chemicals market is segmented into apparel, home textile, technical textile, and others.

