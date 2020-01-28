MARKET REPORT
Textile Chemicals Market Factors of Leading Research (2016-2028)
QMI publishes the global textile chemicals market research report, which provides irreplaceable market intelligence and a thorough understanding of the global textile chemicals market. Thorough analysis and systematic presentation are pivotal attributes of the global textile chemicals market report that drive industry experts, market contenders, researchers, investors, and even laymen to acquire in-depth industry knowledge based on various traits. The report includes valuable market forecast estimates derived from an in-depth study of the market’s historical and current position.
textile chemicals market’s Report provides the global textile chemicals industry with detailed analysis and a five year forecast. textile chemicals market report provides insights that will shape your strategic planning as you estimate the expansion of geography, product or service within the textile chemicalss industry. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, corporations, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the textile chemicals market analysis.
For more information, download sample of the premium report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-60296?utm_source=SatPR/MAYUR
The report covers and analyzes textile chemicals market potential and provides statistics and information on market size, share, and growth factors. The report aims to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and to help decision-makers make sound investment assessments. In addition, the market report on textile chemicals also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report also highlights market entry strategies for different companies.
By Product: (Coating & Sizing Chemicals [Wetting Agents, Defoamers, and Others], Dyes & Dyestuff [Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Others], Finishing Agents, Surfactants, De-sizing Agents, Bleaching Agents, Yarn Lubricants)
By Application: (Home Furnishing Textiles [Carpets & Rugs, Furniture, and Others], Technical Textiles [Agrotech, Geotech, Meditech, and Others], Apparel, and Industrial Textiles)
Factors such as changing market dynamics, trends, consumer trends, pricing structures, volatile demand-supply ratios, growth-driving forces, market restraints, constraints and market fluctuations are highlighted in the report with a detailed overview as these have been considered most influential on the global textile chemicals market. The report also highlights current and future market opportunities and challenges that help competitors to rapidly increase their business gains.
The market is expected to witness higher sales revenues along with rising CAGR during the forecast period. Over the past few years, the global textile chemicals market has shown steady growth, though speedy technological advances, product innovations, stable market structure, and financial solidity are boosting market growth. Similarly, increasing population in developed regions, increasing demand for products based on textile chemicals, and increasing industrialization in the chemical industry also lead to higher market share of revenue.
Market Players- Archroma, Evonik Industries AG, Lonsen Inc., Huntsman, CHT Group, Solvay.
The above-mentioned companies operate at global and regional level in the textile chemicals market to meet the increasing demand for the textile chemicals. The companies also carry out various product research, innovation, development, and adoptions of technology to offer better fit products on the market. The report examines all their efforts alongside business strategies, including product launches, brand promotions, fusions, acquisitions, mergers, and ventures.
Make an Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-60296?utm_source=SatPR/MAYUR
The report evaluates the production bases, capacities, manufacturing volume, product specifications, raw material, concentration rate, cost analysis, major vendors, global presence, distribution networks, serving segments, and effective production processes, which provides a detailed notion of the organizational structure of each company. The report reviews their financial status significantly by assessing gross margin, profit, sales volume, and cost of production, pricing structure, and revenue and growth rate. The analyze referred prompted other market contenders and investors to understand their rivals ‘ strengths, weaknesses and market positions.
The report also highlights vital analysis featuring critical segments of the global market for textile chemicals, which includes product types, applications, regions, and end users. The report examines each segment thoroughly, taking into account its demand, current revenues and projected development. The global environment of the textile chemicals market is also elucidated in the report that sheds light on provincial trade policies, barriers to market entry, international trade disputes and other circumstances that could potentially impede the momentum of healthy market growth.
Market Segmentation:
By Product:
• Coating & Sizing Chemicals
◦ Wetting Agents
◦ Defoamers
◦ Others
• Dyes & Dyestuff
◦ Acid Dyes
◦ Basic Dyes
◦ Direct Dyes
◦ Disperse Dyes
◦ Reactive Dyes
◦ Sulfur Dyes
◦ Vat Dyes
◦ Others
• Finishing Agents
• Surfactants
• De-sizing Agents
• Bleaching Agents
• Yarn Lubricants
By Application:
• Home Furnishing Textiles
◦ Carpets & Rugs
◦ Furniture
◦ Others
• Technical Textiles
◦ Agrotech
◦ Geotech
◦ Meditech
◦ Others
• Apparel
• Industrial Textiles
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Product
◦ North America, by Application
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Product
◦ Western Europe, by Application
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Product
◦ Asia Pacific, by Application
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Product
◦ Eastern Europe, by Application
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Product
◦ Middle East, by Application
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Product
◦ Rest of the World, by Application
ABOUT US:
QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.
Contact:
Quince Market Insights
Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)
Office No- A109,
Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +91 – 9850603687 / 7972869557
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com
ENERGY
Global Extended Warranty Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026
Global Extended Warranty Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026
The global Extended Warranty Market report also includes the bifurcation of the Extended Warranty Market based on the kind of service or product, technology, end-users, applications, and others. Further, it entails extensive data in relation to specific business & financial terms, predictable market growth, market strategies, and so on. Also, the report entails the Extended Warranty Market computed expected CAGR of the market founded on previous records concerning the Extended Warranty Market and existing market trends accompanied by future developments. Additionally, the report also encompasses clarification of key factors that are anticipated to considerably drive or obstruct the Extended Warranty Market’s growth. It also divulges the future impact of enforcing regulations and policies on the expansion of the Extended Warranty Market.
Top key players: Allianz Global Assistance, American International Group, Inc., Amtrust Financial Services, Inc., Asurion LLC, Chubb Limited, Assurant, Inc., SquareTrade, Inc., The Warranty Group, Inc., Advanced American Auto Warranty Services LLC, Corporate Warranties India Pvt. Ltd, etc.
Sample PDF Of Research Report: https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-78979
Our sample report accommodates a brief introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on research methodology
The data offered in the report will assist the customers in improving their ability to make precise decisions related to the business under Extended Warranty Market. The report also focuses on the ongoing and upcoming regulations and policies to be introduced by the government bodies, which may enhance or suppress the market growth. For making the information better understanding, the analysts and professionals have incorporated diagrams, statistical figures, flow charts, and examples in the global Extended Warranty Market report. Along with this, the report delivers analytical information through segmentation of the market at a geographical level
The global Extended Warranty Market report conveys the information regarding the précised escalation or decline in market growth due to several key factors. The analysts, using various analytical methodologies such as probability, SWOT analysis, among others to generate the precise forecast belonging to the growth rate and upcoming opportunities in the market growth at the global level. The global Extended Warranty Market report represents the complete information of the market in an eye-catching and easily understandable way with examples, figures, graphs, and flowcharts.
The worldwide Extended Warranty Market report has all the explicit information such as the Extended Warranty Market share, growth and development aspects, industrial policies, and Extended Warranty Market bifurcations mentioned in a smooth-tongued format. In comparison to all its rivals, our multiple tasking platform provide the specific Extended Warranty Market based on the end-users, product type, subtype, applications, regions, and so on. Even the Extended Warranty Market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions] are also detailed out in the reports. The global study of the Extended Warranty Market is clearly penciled down in a simple and plain general report layout. One of the eye-catching features is the portrayal of the information such that some of the futuristic growth and development can be well understood and predicted right now itself.
The report gathers the essential information including the new strategies for growth of the industry and the potential players of the global Redunnt Array of Independent Disks Market. It enlists the topmost industry player dominating the global Extended Warranty Market along with their contribution to the global market. The report also demonstrates the data in the form of graphs, tables, and figures along with the contacts details and sales of key market players in the global Extended Warranty Market.
Abstract
- The report covers the conjecture and investigation for the Extended Warranty Market on a worldwide and provincial level.
- The report incorporates the positive and the negative factors that are impacting the development of the market.
- All the sections have been assessed dependent on the present and the future patterns.
- The report incorporates the definite organization profiles of the noticeable market players.
Browse Press [email protected] https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-78979
The Extended Warranty Market report includes the leading advancements and technological up-gradation that engages the user to inhabit with fine business selections, define their future-based priority growth plans, and to implement the necessary actions. The global Extended Warranty Market report also offers a detailed summary of key players and their manufacturing procedure with statistical data and profound analysis of the products, contribution, and revenue.
This report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Extended Warranty Market, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.
Following 15 Chapters represents the Extended Warranty Market globally:
Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Extended Warranty Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope,Extended Warranty Market presence;
Chapter 2, studies the key global Extended Warranty Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Extended Warranty Market in 2020 and 2026;
Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Extended Warranty Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2020 and 2026;
Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Extended Warranty Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2020 to 2026;
Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Extended Warranty Market;
Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Extended Warranty Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2020 to 2026;
Chapter 12 shows the global Extended Warranty Market plans during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026 separated by regions, type, and product application.
Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the global Extended Warranty Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, appendix and data sources.
The classification of the global Extended Warranty Market is done based on the product type, segments, and end-users. The report provides an analysis of each segment together with the prediction of their development in the upcoming period. Additionally, the latest research report studies various segments of the global Extended Warranty Market in the anticipated period.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2020-2026
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
About Us:
Statistical surveying reports is a solitary goal for all the business, organization and nation reports. We highlight huge archive of most recent industry reports, driving and specialty organization profiles, and market measurements discharged by rumored private distributors and open associations. Statistical surveying Store is the far reaching gathering of market knowledge items and administrations accessible on air. We have statistical surveying reports from number of driving distributors and update our gathering day by day to furnish our customers with the moment online access to our database. With access to this database, our customers will have the option to profit by master bits of knowledge on worldwide businesses, items, and market patterns
Contact Us:
Lexis Business Insights
Aaryan
(Director- Business Development)
US: +1 210 907 4145
UK: +44 7880 533158
6851 N Loop
1604 W San Antonio,
TX 78249
MARKET REPORT
Fluid Heat Exchangers to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025
Detailed Study on the Global Fluid Heat Exchangers Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Fluid Heat Exchangers market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Fluid Heat Exchangers market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Fluid Heat Exchangers market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Fluid Heat Exchangers market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2042975&source=atm
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Fluid Heat Exchangers Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Fluid Heat Exchangers market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Fluid Heat Exchangers market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Fluid Heat Exchangers market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Fluid Heat Exchangers market in region 1 and region 2?
Cut-down rates for first-time buyers! Offer expires soon!
Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2042975&source=atm
Fluid Heat Exchangers Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Fluid Heat Exchangers market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Fluid Heat Exchangers market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Fluid Heat Exchangers in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Alstom
Areva SA
Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited
Dongfang Electric Corporation
Larsen&Toubro
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
SPX Corporation
BHI Company Limited
Shanghai Electric Group Company
Zio-Podolsk
Fluid Heat Exchangers Breakdown Data by Type
Plate-fin Type
Wall Type
Hybrid Type
Fluid Heat Exchangers Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Industrial Equipment
Fluid Heat Exchangers Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Fluid Heat Exchangers Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=2042975&licType=S&source=atm
Essential Findings of the Fluid Heat Exchangers Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Fluid Heat Exchangers market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Fluid Heat Exchangers market
- Current and future prospects of the Fluid Heat Exchangers market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Fluid Heat Exchangers market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Fluid Heat Exchangers market
MARKET REPORT
Ultra Deep Well Casing Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2019-2025
The ‘ Ultra Deep Well Casing market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.
The report gives a far-reaching examination of the Ultra Deep Well Casing industry advertise by sorts, applications, players and locales. This report additionally shows the 2014-2024 generation, Consumption, income, Gross edge, Cost, Gross, piece of the overall industry, CAGR, and Market impacting elements of the Ultra Deep Well Casing industry.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2118760&source=atm
A rundown of the competitive spectrum:
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Vallourec
Tenaris
TMK
USS
NSSMC
JFE
TPCO
Arcelor Mittal
Chelyabinsk Pipe
Evraz
Ultra Deep Well Casing Breakdown Data by Type
Short Threaded Sleeve
Long Threaded Sleeve
Others
Ultra Deep Well Casing Breakdown Data by Application
Oil & Gas
Mining
Others
Ultra Deep Well Casing Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Ultra Deep Well Casing Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Ultra Deep Well Casing status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Ultra Deep Well Casing manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultra Deep Well Casing :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ultra Deep Well Casing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
In-depth information about the sales volume and the market share accumulated by each of the company, in addition to the revenue margin of every player is elucidated.
A basic outline of the company, along with its chief rivals and its manufacturing base has also been provided.
The report encompasses, in minute detail, information regarding the products manufactured by every company of Ultra Deep Well Casing market, product specifications, as well as their application scope.
The report is also inclusive the price patterns and the gross margins of the industry magnates.
The revenue and market share accumulated by every region has been enumerated in the report, in addition to the sales forecast and the volume.
The present status of the regional markets in this business sphere in addition to the prospects that every region holds in Ultra Deep Well Casing market in the years to come has been provided.
The projected growth rate of every region in Ultra Deep Well Casing market over the forecast timeline has also been discussed about.
Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2118760&source=atm
An outline of the Ultra Deep Well Casing market segmentation:
The report elucidates the Ultra Deep Well Casing market in terms of the product landscape, split into Medical Service and Medicine Marketing.
Details regarding the revenue amassed by every product in tandem with the volume share have been enlisted.
The market share accumulated by every product in Ultra Deep Well Casing market has been specified as well.
The report is inclusive of the application landscape of this industry, segmented into Hospitals and Clinics.
The study encompasses the revenue that every application segment accounts for, as well as the volume and market share of the application.
You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/checkout?rep_id=2118760&licType=S&source=atm
The Ultra Deep Well Casing market report enumerates quite some details about the factors impacting the industry, influence of technological developments on the vertical, risks, as well as the threats that substitutes present to the industry players. In addition, information about the changing preferences and needs of consumers in conjunction with the impact of the shifting dynamics of the economic and political scenario on the Ultra Deep Well Casing market has also been acknowledged in the study.
Highlights of the Ultra Deep Well Casing market report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Global Extended Warranty Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026
Fluid Heat Exchangers to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025
Ultra Deep Well Casing Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2019-2025
Rubber Sand Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2018 to 2028
Refractories Market: Key Players And Production Information Analysis With Forecast 2024
Over The Top Content Market Research Report Released with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2024
Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2016 – 2024
Proteomics Market by Instrument (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Microfluidics, X-ray Crystallography)- Global Forecast to 2024
Automobile Integrated Antennas Market Projected to Augment at a Notable Cagr During the Forecast Period until 2025
Epoxy Molding Compounds Market : Technological Trends & Growth !!
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.