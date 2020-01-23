Textile Chemicals Market Projected to Reach US $7180.0 Million Globally with Impressive CAGR by 2024 | Top Key players Analysis by – Transfar, Archroma, Huntsman, CHT/Bezema

“Textile Chemicals Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2024). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Textile Chemicals industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Textile Chemicals market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.00649807168255 from 6380.0 million $ in 2014 to 6590.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Textile Chemicals market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Textile Chemicals will reach 7180.0 million $.

With the slowdown in world economic growth due to the increasing use of Textile Chemicals in processing of Textile and increasing demand for Apparel, Home Textile, and Technical Textile. Growing consumer preferences for superior finishes in terms of enhanced anti-microbial, water and soil Repellency, Flame Retardance, and UV absorbance properties are also expected to drive the textile chemicals market. In addition, rapid urbanization & industrialization and increasing disposable income, coupled with supportive government policies in emerging economies, are also expected to support the demand for Textile Chemicals.

The Global Textile Chemicals Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Textile Chemicals Market is sub segmented into Pretreatment Auxiliaries, Printing Auxiliaries, Finishing Auxiliaries. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Textile Chemicals Market is sub segmented into Home Furnishing, Apparel, Technical Textiles. Increasing disposable income and growing population has led to a boost in the consumption of apparel, especially sportswear and casualwear. This, in turn, has increased the demand for Textile Chemicals in the apparel segment.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

As per regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for Textile Chemicals during the forecast period. Availability of Cheap Labor, Favorable government policies, strong textile manufacturing base, and rapid industrialization are expected to boost the demand for Textile Chemicals in the region during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia- Pacific can be attributed to the shift of the manufacturing facilities of textile to Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Apart from this, increasing urbanization, large consumer base, and increasing disposable incomes are expected to drive the market in the region.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Textile Chemicals Market are Transfar, Archroma, Huntsman, CHT/Bezema, Dymatic Chemicals, Lonsen, Rudolf GmbH, Zschimmer & Schwarz, NICCA, Pulcra, Lanxess, Tanatex Chemicals, Zhejiang Runtu, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku, Akzo Nobel, Bozzetto Group, Solvay, Total, Wacker, Zhangjiagang Duplus Chemical, Dr.Petry, Takemoto, Sumitomo, Tianjing Textile Auxiliaries, Sino Surfactant, Taiyang, Nantong Donghui, E-microchem

Latest Industry Updates:

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that Rohit Aggarwal will succeed Paul Hulme as President of Huntsman’s Textile Effects division, effective July 31, 2016. Most recently Huntsman’s Vice President and Managing Director of Indian Subcontinent, a position he has held since July 1, 2015, Aggarwal joined Huntsman in 2005 and has held various positions within the corporation’s Advanced Materials and Textile Effects divisions. In 2013 he left Huntsman to join Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V. as Chief Executive Officer of Asia Region, a position he held until his return in 2015.

Aggarwal has more than 20 years’ experience in the chemical industry across multiple chemical specialties. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India, and a master’s degree in International Business from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi. After 17 years with Huntsman, Paul Hulme has elected to retire as President of Textile Effects division, a position he has held since 2006. Hulme joined Huntsman in 1999 with the acquisition of Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI), where he spent the first 15 years of his career. He subsequently held a variety of senior roles throughout Huntsman.

Huntsman President and CEO Peter Huntsman said: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Paul for his dedicated service to Huntsman for more than three decades. Ten years ago, when Paul assumed leadership of our Textile Effects division, the textile sector was facing acute economic and environmental challenges. Today our textile business is aligned with the industry’s growth markets, and its cost efficiency and sustainability platform are widely recognized as industry best pract ice. I am very pleased that Rohit Aggarwal has accepted the lead role in our Textile Effects division. I am confident that, under his direction, the business will prosper and thrive.”

Table of Contents:

Global Textile Chemicals Market Report 2019

1 Textile Chemicals Definition

2 Global Textile Chemicals Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Textile Chemicals Business Introduction

4 Global Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Textile Chemicals Market Forecast 2019-2024

9 Textile Chemicals Segmentation Type

