The Baby Food Market in the UK Growth, Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Scope:

– There is growing concern among parents about health and quality, as well as convenience, and manufacturers are undertaking active marketing to meet these concerns. This includes the development of organic and homemade-style foods, and reduced salt/sugar baby foods, as well as more convenient pack formats and a broadening range of snack foods.

– Consumption is down in all categories, with the exception of finger foods. However, the value of the sector has risen both in absolute and in real terms, largely due to the higher unit prices of milks, as well as the trend towards higher priced finger foods.

– Infant formula dominates, accounting for 57% of value sales and 44% of volume. Breastfeeding rates remain relatively low, and manufacturers have succeeded in selling more milk for older babies, as well as more premium products, fueling growth.

– Most infant formulae sold on the market are imported from Ireland, where both Danone (Cow & Gate, Aptamil) and Nestl (SMA) have major plants.

– Exports of baby food rose in volume up to 2014, but fell back slightly in 2015 before picking up again.

– Danone remains the clear leader with a share of 51% of total value sales. It leads in the milks category and is in second place in cereals and wet meals.

