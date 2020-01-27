The Benzoic Acid Market To Reach USD 1313.5 Million by 2023

The Global report titled on “Benzoic Acid Market”delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Benzoic Acid Market is projected to grow from US$ 1,009.9 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,313.5 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 137 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 113 tables and 25 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Benzoic Acid Market include are Emerald Performance Materials (US), WuhanYouji Industries Co. (China), Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group (China), and Liao Ning Huayi Chemical Industry& Commerce Co. (China).

The growth of the non-phthalate plasticizers manufacturing industry is led by the flourishing building &construction industry globally with increasing use of non-phthalate plasticizers in flooring & wall coverings application. Benzoic acid and its benzoates are used as preservatives in various food products.

“Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the benzoic acid market during the forecast period.”

China is the largest market for benzoic acid in the Asia Pacific region, in terms of value. Growing industrialization and changing lifestyle of masses in the region have led to the increased demand for processed and packaged food items & beverages. This offers enormous growth opportunities for the manufacturers of benzoic acid as benzoic acid, and its derivatives are used as food preservatives in packaged food items & beverages.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation: C level – 25%, Director level – 30%, Others – 45%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 53%, North America – 25%, Europe– 17%, Middle East & Africa – 3%, South America – 2%

Target Audience for Benzoic Acid Market:

Manufacturers of Benzoic Acid and its Salts

Manufacturers of Benzoic Acid, End-use Industries

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Benzoic Acid

Regional Manufacturers’ Associations and Benzoic Acid

Government and Regional Agencies

Consulting Companies/Consultants in Chemical and Material Sectors

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the benzoic acid market based on end-use industry, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers and opportunities. It also strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies.