The correct execution and error options leg press in the simulator

What muscle groups work when doing this exercise. How to do it right. The most common mistakes. Stop position.

The mistakes of many athletes are clearly visible on the beach. For example, the torso can be worked out almost perfectly, and the legs are too thin. Such a physique, to put it mildly, looks ugly. The main reason is ignoring or insufficient leg training. How to “trim” these muscles? – Pay attention to such a useful exercise as a leg press. What are its features? What execution secrets should be considered? What should be the setting of the legs? In general, everything is more detailed.

Theoretical base

For some reason, many do not like the leg press and stubbornly ignore it. In fact, the exercise is basic and allows you to use a whole group of joints – knee, hip and ankle. Lifting (bending) of the legs is carried out at an angle of 45 degrees. The role of the load is taken by a special platform, on the sides of which you can set “pancakes”. Lowering the platform and its lifting is carried out on special guides (slides). There is another version of the bench press – classic. In this case, the work is not carried out on the simulator, but on the horizontal floor.

When you press on the simulator, a whole group of muscles is involved – quadriceps, calf and cambrum, hamstring and gluteus maximus.

The main advantages of the exercise are:

study of muscles on the legs with a slight shift in the load on the gluteal muscles;

decrease in load on the spine. All this makes the workout safe for those who have a weak back or have been injured. In particular, this type of training is good for the fair sex;

activation of the calorie burning process. So, in just a few minutes of exercise, you can get rid of unnecessary “calories”. For example, within 30 minutes of training on the simulator, an athlete weighing 70 kilograms can destroy up to 115 calories.

A study conducted in 2010 showed that one kilogram of muscle fibers requires an average of about 13-15 calories per day. As a result, regular training allows the beginner to gain about two kilograms of “dry” weight within 1-2 months of training. After this, the growth process is significantly reduced;

acceleration of metabolic processes. Working with your legs allows the body to spend many more calories throughout the day. Scientists claim that this is an increase in the so-called basal metabolic growth;

strengthening male libido. The leg press can increase male strength. This is possible due to the activation of the blood circulation process and the active stimulation of the pelvic organs.

What are the features of the performance technique?

To get good results, it’s important to do the exercise correctly. The algorithm of actions is as follows:

train on a deliberately tested and serviceable simulator;

hang the necessary number of “pancakes”, evenly distributing them on both sides;

lie down on a special chair and place your feet somewhere in the middle of the platform;

use your leg muscles and squeeze the weight forward. After that, remove the device from the latches;

Now begin to slowly lower the platform until the knee joint is at an angle of 90 degrees;

push the load with your feet and gradually unbend your knees. Final position – return of the platform to its original position;

repeat the exercise the desired number of repetitions.

Secrets of Exercise

It may seem that everything is simple and does not require any “secret” knowledge. But no. There are many subtleties that you need to know about when doing:

make sure that your legs rest on the platform as best as possible. In this case, the push itself should be done with heels, and not with socks;

place your knees so that they are parallel to each other. “Blockages” in one or the other direction are prohibited;

in the process of lowering the platform, an angle of 90 degrees is not a panacea. Be guided by your own feelings. Lower the platform until the lower back fits snugly;

One of the main problems is the search for the optimal setting for the feet. Again, here it is worth focusing on your feelings. If during the bending process there is no discomfort, then you can continue to perform the exercise in the same spirit;

Do not abuse the excessive press depth. It is usually regulated taking into account the mobility of the compounds in the knees;

when working on the simulator, make sure that the main body parts move in the same plane (in particular, the knees and feet);

during the exercise, concentrate on the work of the muscles of the legs, and do not turn your head around. Ideal when the head is firmly pressed to the sunbed;

when you lower the platform, take a breath, and when you extend your legs and raise it, exhale;

when working on the simulator, hold on to special handles;

the amplitude of movements should be maximum (taking into account the recommendations that were given above);

straighten the knees to the end is not desirable. Otherwise, you may be injured;

Do not be heroic and start working on the simulator with small weights, gradually increasing the load;

if the platform is lowered too deep, then the buttocks begin to work, not the legs;

if you can’t make the last climb, put your hands on your knees. This, in turn, will make the last repetition possible;

while moving, keep the body in tension, which will allow you to generate even more power at the output.

How does the load depend on the position of the feet?

A big plus of the simulator for pumping legs is the ability to transfer the load from one muscle group to another. All that is required is to change the position of the feet on the platform.

There are several options here:

the feet are located exactly shoulder width apart. The greatest load is on the femoral part of the muscles and quadriceps. This option is good for gaining total muscle mass in the legs;

the feet are slightly wider than the shoulders, and the fingers are turned out. The peculiarity of the situation is the shift of weight to the internal muscles of the thigh (leading muscle fibers, adductors);

the feet are in a position already at shoulder level. This position can be resorted to if you need to work out the outer part of the quadriceps;

the feet are mounted on the platform slightly above the middle. The maximum load is received by the sciatic-popliteal muscles of the thighs, as well as the buttocks;

one foot removed from the court. This is done in order to maximize the load on the entire musculature of the legs, but much depends on the position of the legs on the site. The option is great for girls who dream of round and neat buttocks.

Main mistakes

When performing an exercise, the following errors are often encountered:

separation of the pelvic area from the platform for sitting;

reduction of knees to each other;

loose heels (their rise);

bench with a “bounce”.

All of the above errors can lead to a shift in the load on other muscle groups and can lead to injury.

Useful Observations

Evidence of quality work on the simulator is an almost complete failure of the muscles. You will immediately notice it as you walk. Those distances that were previously covered in 5-10 minutes can take up to half an hour. In addition, slight nausea or dizziness is not scary. Often this is the cause of increased stress.

The principle of building training for boys and girls varies: