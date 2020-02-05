Refractories Market: Summary

The Global Refractories Market is estimated to reach USD 37.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.3 %, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR).Refractories are the material that possess ability to withstand extremely high temperature i.e. around 3000°C without degrading. The refractory materials encompass of ceramics, minerals, and some super alloys which are used in modern manufacturing. These materials have higher capacity to resist heat than that of metals and thus can be used in various industrial application. Apart from high resistance to thermal stress, these materials have high capability to withstand the physical wear and corrosion caused by chemical agents. Owing to high ability to withstand high temperature condition, it is widely used in furnaces, ovens, kilns, and jet and rocket engines. RHI Magnesita N.V. and HarbisonWalker International, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Magnesita Refratários S.A, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A,Vesuvius plc, Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd, Imerys S.A, Corning Incorporated, Coorstek Incorporated, and Other Key Companies.

REFRACTORIES MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

REFRACTORIES MARKET: REPORT SCOPE

The report on the Refractories market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Refractories Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Refractories Market, by Material

Alumina

Fireclays

Bauxite

Chromite

Dolomite

Magnesite

Silicon Carbide

Zirconia

Refractories Market, by Chemical Composition

Acid Refractories

Basic Refractories

Neutral Refractories

Refractories Market, by Application

Boilers

Furnaces

Kilns

Ovens

Others

Refractories Market, by End-Use

Steel and Metal Industry

Energy Industry

Chemical Industry

Glass Industry

Cement Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Waste Management

Others

Refractories Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



