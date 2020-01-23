The International Passenger Information System Market to reach USD 1520.0 Million by 2024 | Top Key players Analsysis by – Teleste, Atos SE, Televic, AMiT, Indra

“Passenger Information System Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2024). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Passenger Information System Market overview:

The Passenger Information System Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth of the Passenger Information System market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Passenger Information System Market.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/202610.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Passenger Information System industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Passenger Information System market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0709958860396 from 660.0 million $ in 2014 to 930.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Passenger Information System market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Passenger Information System will reach 1520.0 million $.

This report studies the Passenger Information System is a set of IT systems, hardware, and services which provides real-time information about the arrival and departure of transport mediums to the passengers. It offers other features such as scheduling information, entertainment, news broadcasts, and emergency communication services. These solutions require seamless integration between the moving transport medium, station, and the passengers. Traditional methods of delivering the scheduling information were manual. A passenger has to visit the station to know the exact arrival or departure time but new technologically advanced solutions offer information on the go to the passengers.

The Global Passenger Information System Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Passenger Information System Market is sub segmented into LCD Display System, LED Display System. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Passenger Information System Market is sub segmented into Metro, Train, Airplane.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Furthermore, it offers a detailed description and business profiles of leading key players operating in the global regions. It includes an overview of companies, contact information, methodologies, revenue generation, and successful strategies. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been analyzed to get better insights about target market across the globe.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Passenger Information System Market are EKE-Electronics, Teleste Corporation, Atos SE, Televic Group, SAIRA Electronics, AMiT, Indra, Thales Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Toyo Denki, Neusoft, Potevio, Sunwin Intelligent, Beijing Century Real Technology, GLARUN TECHNOLOGY, Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology, Contron.

Latest Industry Updates:

TURKU, FINLAND – 21 October 2019 – APRR (Autoroutes Paris Rhin Rhône) Group has selected Teleste’s S-VMX Video Management System for upgrading its motorway safety and surveillance infrastructure. The system will be implemented by a consortium composed of Teleste and ENGIE Ineo, a part of leading worldwide energy provider the ENGIE group.

APRR Group, a subsidiary of Eiffage, manages motorways and toll structures under concessions awarded by the French State. Under the terms of its concession agreements, the Group also invests heavily in its 2,323 km network in order to improve travel conditions and satisfy customers’ new mobility requirements.

Teleste’s S-VMX system will be in charge of monitoring and securing the East & South of France Motorways network, including the motorway routes as well as car parks and rest areas. The project is expected to be delivered during 2019 and 2020, and the contract scope includes a 10-year maintenance agreement.

Security and operations control systems are becoming increasingly complex as they are expected to process large amounts of information in real-time. Teleste’s S-VMX video surveillance and S-AWARE® situational awareness platforms enable the building of security systems that will evolve alongside the changing needs of public authorities. In addition to the powerful video core, the systems can control large amounts of information from multiple sources within the operating environment to ensure that the right information is available to the right people, when and where needed, and that the correct action is taken promptly whenever unexpected situations occur.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/202610.

Table of Contents:

Global Passenger Information System Market Report 2019

1 Passenger Information System Definition

2 Global Passenger Information System Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Passenger Information System Business Introduction

4 Global Passenger Information System Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Passenger Information System Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Passenger Information System Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Passenger Information System Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Passenger Information System Market Forecast 2019-2024

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940