The Leading Companies Competing in the Healthcare IT Integration Market: Industry Forecast, 2015 – 2023

About global Healthcare IT Integration market

The latest global Healthcare IT Integration market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Healthcare IT Integration industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Healthcare IT Integration market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

competitive landscape of the global healthcare IT integration market has also been included in the report.

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market: Market Potential

In the past few years, the market for healthcare IT integration has witnessed significant traction and a huge rise in adoption across developed as well as developing economies. The market has benefitted from the significant rise in demand for advanced healthcare services, the vast rise in world’s geriatric population, increased prevalence of a number of chronic diseases and the resultant rise in the intervention of IT in the healthcare industry for faster and more efficient services amid rising demand.

The market has also significantly benefitted from the easy availability of technologically advanced products, declining prices of communication devices, technological advancement of healthcare industry, and the increased usage of mobile computing devices by healthcare practitioners as well as patients. With the increased intervention of IT technologies, the need for effective integration solutions and tools is also being felt. These factors will continue to drive the market in the next few years as well. However, the market’s growth could be restricted to a certain extent in the next few years owing to concerns regarding data security and high cost associated with healthcare IT integration.

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical perspective, the report segments the global healthcare IT integration market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these, the market in North America is presently the leading contributor to the overall market chiefly owing to the technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure. The vast usage of personal computing devices by the general population in countries such as the U.S. and Canada and the rising awareness regarding the vast benefits of IT intervention in the healthcare industry are also leading to the increased demand for healthcare IT integration services and solutions in North America. The market in Europe also holds a prominent position in the global market, mostly owing to aforementioned factors.

The market in Asia Pacific is considered one with vast untapped growth opportunities. The rising penetration of technological advancements in the healthcare industry in the region and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the market for healthcare IT integration in the region. Moreover, government interventions through encouraging regulations aimed at boosting the adoption of IT-enabled advanced medical equipment and devices are also driving the market. The rising disposable incomes, increased awareness regarding technologically advanced treatment methodologies, and increased usage of mobile computing devices could help the Asia Pacific healthcare IT integration market gain further traction in the next few years.

Some of the leading players operating in the global healthcare IT integration market are Oracle Corporation, Interfaceware, Avi-Spl Inc., Ibm Corp., Intersystems, Orchestrate Healthcare, AGL Hospital Consulting, Siemens Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Burwood Group, Boston Software Systems, Inc., The Sandino Group, LLC, and Liaison Technologies.

