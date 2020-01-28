The n-Butanol Market To Reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2022

n-Butanol Market Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2025. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. This report spread across 108 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 73 tables and 34 figures is now available in this research.

The n-Butanol Market is estimated at US$ 4.18 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 5.58 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2022.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players:

BASF (Germany)

Dow Chemical Company (US)

OXEA (Germany)

Sasol (South Africa)

Petro China (China)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

BASF PETRONAS (Malaysia)

Sinopec (China)

KH Neochem (Japan)

“Butyl acrylate is projected to be the largest application segment of the market during the forecast period”

Based on application, the butyl acrylate segment is projected to be the largest market for n-Butanol throughout the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. More than one-thirds of the n-Butanol produced is consumed for the production for butyl acrylate. Therefore, the growing demand for butyl acrylate is also drives the consumption of n-Butanol, globally. As butyl acrylate enhances the flexibility, softness, and durability of coating resins, it is largely used in surface coatings, textiles, adhesives, inks, and several other applications. Butyl acrylate is used to make homo polymers and copolymers for use in water-based industrial and architectural paints.

“Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing market for n-Butanol between 2017 and 2022”

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for n-Butanol during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. The construction industry of MEA countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa is witnessing a robust growth rate owing to the rapid urbanization and growing population. Rising living standards have also enhanced the food and personal care industries in the region. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry in this region is also growing, augmented by the increasing disposable income, aging population, varied demographics, and diverse disease portfolio.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1-50%, Tier 2-25%, and Tier 3-25%

By Designation: C Level-45%, Director Level-30%, and Others-25%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 35%, Europe – 25%, North America – 20%, South America-10%, and the Middle East & Africa-10%

Competitive Landscape of n-Butanol Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Expansion

2.2 Agreement

2.3 Joint Venture

3 Market Ranking Analysis

Research Coverage:

The objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the market based onvarious segmentations and strategically analyze the market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the total market. In this report, the n-Butanol market has been segmented based on application, and region.

