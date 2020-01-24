MARKET REPORT
Thermal Management Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Honeywell International Aavid Thermalloy LLC., Vertiv Co., European Thermodynamics, Master Bond Laird PLC, Henkel AG & Company
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Thermal Management Market
Global Thermal Management Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Thermal Management market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends.
Global Thermal Management Market was valued at USD 8.79 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 17.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.44% from 2018 to 2025.
Top 10 Companies in the Global Thermal Management Market Research Report:
- Honeywell International Aavid Thermalloy LLC.
- Vertiv Co.
- European Thermodynamics
- Master Bond Laird PLC
- Henkel AG & Company
- KGaA
- Delta Electronics
- Advanced Cooling Technologies
- Dau Thermal Solutions
Global Thermal Management Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Thermal Management market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Thermal Management market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Thermal Management Market: Segment Analysis
The global Thermal Management market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Thermal Management market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Thermal Management market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Thermal Management market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Thermal Management market.
Global Thermal Management Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Thermal Management Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Thermal Management Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Thermal Management Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Thermal Management Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Thermal Management Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Thermal Management Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Thermal Management Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Thermal Management Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Thermal Management Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Thermal Management Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Thermal Management Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Thermal Management Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
MARKET REPORT
Comprehensive Growth of Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market by Key Companies Analysis- Dräger India Pvt. Ltd, Philips India Ltd, Wipro GE Healthcare, Philips, GE Healthcare | Forecast to 2026
Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market report provides a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global market. The report focuses on the startups contributing to the growth of the market. It includes an in-depth analysis of the Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market which provides the guidelines for making decisions in the businesses.
The key players profiled in the market include:
• BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
• Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.
• Dräger India Pvt. Ltd.
• India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd.
• Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd.
• Philips India Ltd.
• Wipro GE Healthcare
• Nihon Kohden India Pvt. Ltd.
• Philips
• GE Healthcare
The global healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global healthcare informatics and patient monitoring includes by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Application (Ambulatory Care Centers, Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Others) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).
Healthcare informatics and patient monitoring devices assists monitoring of patient’s health and enables medical practitioners in deciding the treatment regimen as well as track the disease progression during treatment. It uses information technology to develop the functions of health care with the help of higher quality and higher efficiency. It contains disciplines such as computer science, behavioral science and management science. It is also called as medical informatics, biomedical informatics, nursing informatics, or clinical informatics.
The increase in urbanization leading to an increase in the number of hospitals and advancements in healthcare technology are anticipated to drive the healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market. However, high investment and recall of patient monitors are hindering the growth of the market.
The healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market is primarily segmented based on different component, deployment, application and regions.
Based on Component, the market is divided into:
• Software
• Services
Based on Deployment, the market is divided into:
• Cloud-Based
• On-Premise
Based on Application, the market is divided into:
• Ambulatory Care Centers
• Home Healthcare
• Hospitals
• Others
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, regional, Type, type, Application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Company.
Target Audience:
• Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Providers
• Research and Consulting Firms
• Government and Research Organizations
• Associations and Application Bodies
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
2. Methodology and Scope
3. Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market— Market Overview
4. Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market by Type Outlook
5. Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market by Application Outlook
6. Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market Regional Outlook
7. Competitive Landscape
MARKET REPORT
Phage Therapy Market 2019-2026 | Leading Players Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, AmpliPhi Biosciences., C3J Therapeutics
Key Companies Analyzed in Phage Therapy Market Report are: – Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, AmpliPhi Biosciences., C3J Therapeutics, Enbiotix, InnoPhage, INtODEWorld, Intralytix, Locus Biosciences, Phagomed., Phagelux.
Phage Therapy is the therapeutic use of lytic bacteriophages to treat pathogenic bacterial infections. Therapeutic phages have some advantages over antibiotics, and phages have been reported to be more effective than antibiotics in treating certain infections in humans and experimentally infected animals.
The Global Phage Therapy Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Increase in the prevalence of bacterial infections and benefits over conventional antibiotics are going to propel the market. However, narrow spectrum activity of therapy may become the barrier to the market growth in the forecast period.
On the basis of product type:
Oral
External Application
Surgical Treatment
On the basis of application:
Therapeutics
Veterinary Science
Agriculture
Food Industry
Aquaculture
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada
Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Benefits of the Report:
*Global, regional, country, propulsion type, and application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026
*Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
*Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
*Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
*Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
Target Audience:
*Phage Therapy Manufacturers & Technology Providers
*Traders, Importers, and Exporters
*Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
*Research and Consulting Firms
*Government and Research Organizations
*Associations and Industry Bodies
Research Methodology:
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
* Manufacturers
* Suppliers
* Distributors
* Government Body & Associations
* Research Institutes
MARKET REPORT
Global Shrimp Market Share, Size, Growth Analysis, Consumption, End-User and Forecast by 2024
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Shrimp Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024", the global shrimp market size reached 4.66 Million Tons in 2018. Shrimp is one of the widely consumed seafood species which belongs to the largest class of crustaceans, known as Malacostraca. It is a small, free-swimming invertebrate marine animal with a laterally compressed and elongated body. It can be found in both shallow and deep water as well as in streams and freshwater lakes. As it is a rich source of calcium, iodine, vitamin D and B3, zinc, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, it is widely used to aid weight loss, lower blood pressure, relieve eye fatigue, improve bone and brain health, and reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
Market Trends:
On account of sedentary lifestyles and elevating income levels, frozen shrimp products have gained immense popularity among consumers. This can also be accredited to their easy availability, longer shelf-life and lower prices in comparison with fresh shrimp. Moreover, as shrimp consumption helps in battling cancer and protecting the skin from premature aging, the growing awareness among consumers about these advantages has resulted in the increasing demand for shrimp products across the globe. Further, governments in numerous countries are encouraging shrimp production by offering fiscal reliefs and incentives to farmers. For instance, the Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) in India is promoting shrimp culture through cluster farming approach. Similar initiatives are also being taken in Thailand, Vietnam and China which is anticipated to attract new investors in the industry. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 5.83 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.73% during 2019-2024.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Based on the environment:
- Global Wild Shrimp Market
- Global Farmed Shrimp Market
Based on the environment, the market has been bifurcated into wild and farmed shrimp. Farmed shrimp presently exhibit a clear dominance in the global shrimp industry.
Market Breakup by Species:
- Penaeus Vannamei
- Penaeus Monodon
- Macrobrachium Rosenbergii
- Others
On the basis of the species, the market has been classified into Penaeus Vannamei, Penaeus Monodon, Macrobrachium Rosenbergii and others. Currently, Penaeus Vannamei represents the most popularly consumed shrimp species due to its unique taste and high unit value.
Market Breakup by Shrimp Size:
- Size <21
- Size 21-25
- Size 26-30
- Size 31-40
- Size 41-50
- Size 51-60
- Size 61-70
- Size >70
The market has also been segmented on the basis of the shrimp size which includes <21, 21-25, 26-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, and >70. At present, the 41-50 shrimp per pound category represents the largest segment, holding the majority of the global market share.
Imports of Processed Shrimps:
- Peeled
- Shell-On
- Cooked
- Breaded
Based on the imports of processed shrimp, the market has been classified into peeled, shell-on, cooked and breaded. Amongst these, peeled shrimp accounts for the majority of the global market share.
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Hotels and Restraunts
- Online Sales
- Others
On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been segregated into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels and restaurants, online sales, and others. Among these, hotels and restaurants hold the dominant market share.
Market by Shrimp Producing & Consuming Regions:
- United States
- China
- Europe
- Japan
- Others
Region-wise, the market has been divided into major shrimp producing and consuming regions. The key shrimp producing regions include China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Ecuador and Others. On the other hand, leading shrimp consuming regions include the United States, China, Europe, Japan and Others. Amongst these, China represents both the largest producer and consumer.
