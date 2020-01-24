MARKET REPORT
Thermo Ventilators Market 2018- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2026
Active Participation of Leading Players in the Supply Chain Decision Making Process is Helping Global Contract Packaging Market to Develop at Great Pace
According to the latest report by Transparency Market Research, the global contract packaging market is moving towards achieving a stellar valuation. The global market is growing at an impressive CAGR of 7% for the course of the given forecast time frame of 2019 to 2027.
Mergers and Acquisitions are Imperative for Market Players
Contract packaging offers manufacturers and brands with improved results as far as the overall channel fulfillment and packaging of the brand is concerned. These contract packagers are slowly becoming the mainstay in the overall distribution channel. The companies operating in the global contract packaging market are placed quite uniquely in the overall value chain. These companies are trying to expand their business offerings in order to cater to the several demands and changing needs of the end-use customers. The leading players in the global contract packaging market are providing a wide range of services such as last minute optimization to creative packaging. To state an example, Coregistics, a contract packaging company based out in Atlanta, announced that it has taken over Cano Packaging Corporation. This takeover allowed Coregistics to have a better and improved access the POP packaging services and lay down a strong foothold.
Contract packaging services make sure of optimization of managed and integrated services. It also provides great scalability for the producers who are facing a problem of production postponement. It thus helps in saving the overall cost of the production. Naturally, with such benefits, there has been a growing demand for contract packaging across it end-use application industries. This has thus been one of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global contract packaging market.
Shedding off the Old Passive Role
One of the emerging trends in the global contract packaging market has been of the movement from passive role to an active strategic role in the overall value chain. The leading companies in the global contract packaging market are now actively involved in the strategic decisions regarding value chain supply such as selection of vendor or vendor qualification. These companies are also involved in decisions regarding quality assurance, product formulation, product development, and branding among others. In addition to this, the leading companies in the global contract packaging market are quickly adopting to the omni-channel distribution tactics in order to make themselves stand out in eyes of their customers from both online as well as offline channels. Furthermore, contract packaging companies are slowly shifting their focus on value-added services, product innovation, and product specialization. Such trends indicate that the global market for contract packaging is on course to achieve a stellar growth in the coming years of the forecast period.
Some of the leading names in the global contract packaging market include names such as Sonoco Products Company, Pharma Tech Industries, Multi-Pack Solutions LLC, and Stamar Packaging Inc. among others.
MARKET REPORT
Comprehensive Growth of Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market by Key Companies Analysis- Dräger India Pvt. Ltd, Philips India Ltd, Wipro GE Healthcare, Philips, GE Healthcare | Forecast to 2026
Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market report provides a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global market. The report focuses on the startups contributing to the growth of the market. It includes an in-depth analysis of the Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market which provides the guidelines for making decisions in the businesses. It has been compiled by using primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, it offers business industry overview with records of the past few years.
The key players profiled in the market include:
• BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
• Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.
• Dräger India Pvt. Ltd.
• India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd.
• Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd.
• Philips India Ltd.
• Wipro GE Healthcare
• Nihon Kohden India Pvt. Ltd.
• Philips
• GE Healthcare
The global healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global healthcare informatics and patient monitoring includes by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Application (Ambulatory Care Centers, Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Others) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).
Healthcare informatics and patient monitoring devices assists monitoring of patient’s health and enables medical practitioners in deciding the treatment regimen as well as track the disease progression during treatment. It uses information technology to develop the functions of health care with the help of higher quality and higher efficiency. It contains disciplines such as computer science, behavioral science and management science. It is also called as medical informatics, biomedical informatics, nursing informatics, or clinical informatics.
The increase in urbanization leading to an increase in the number of hospitals and advancements in healthcare technology are anticipated to drive the healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market. However, high investment and recall of patient monitors are hindering the growth of the market.
The healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market is primarily segmented based on different component, deployment, application and regions.
Based on Component, the market is divided into:
• Software
• Services
Based on Deployment, the market is divided into:
• Cloud-Based
• On-Premise
Based on Application, the market is divided into:
• Ambulatory Care Centers
• Home Healthcare
• Hospitals
• Others
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, regional, Type, type, Application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Company.
Target Audience:
• Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Providers
• Research and Consulting Firms
• Government and Research Organizations
• Associations and Application Bodies
Phage Therapy Market 2019-2026 | Leading Players Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, AmpliPhi Biosciences., C3J Therapeutics
Key Companies Analyzed in Phage Therapy Market Report are: – Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, AmpliPhi Biosciences., C3J Therapeutics, Enbiotix, InnoPhage, INtODEWorld, Intralytix, Locus Biosciences, Phagomed., Phagelux.
Phage Therapy is the therapeutic use of lytic bacteriophages to treat pathogenic bacterial infections. Therapeutic phages have some advantages over antibiotics, and phages have been reported to be more effective than antibiotics in treating certain infections in humans and experimentally infected animals.
The Global Phage Therapy Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Increase in the prevalence of bacterial infections and benefits over conventional antibiotics are going to propel the market. However, narrow spectrum activity of therapy may become the barrier to the market growth in the forecast period.
On the basis of product type:
Oral
External Application
Surgical Treatment
On the basis of application:
Therapeutics
Veterinary Science
Agriculture
Food Industry
Aquaculture
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada
Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa
