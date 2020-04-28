Thermoform Plastic Pharma Packaging Market 2017 Future Prospects Till 2025 : Placon, VisiPak, Nelipack Healthcare, Prent Corporation, Key Packaging, Lacerta Group, Inc., Innovative Plastics Inc

Thermoform plastic pharma packaging is a technique which allows the inhibition of pharmaceutical products starting from their manufacturing process in a unit until they are put to use. The role of pharmaceutical packaging is to provide protection for surgical devices, life-saving drugs, nutraceuticals, blood products, powders, poultices, solid & semisolid dosage forms, and liquid & dosage forms. Thermoform plastics are ideal packaging material due to their aesthetic appearance and low cost. Packaging is the key to safety, success, and sale.

Similar to other packed consumables, pharmaceutical packaging must check off requirements such as product quality, protection, patient comfort, speedy processing, identification, display, and security needs. Research and development in this sector is always dependent on the packaging technology which assures the sustaining reliability of pharmaceuticals during shipment, storage, and delivery.

The thermoform plastic pharma packaging market is driven by motives such as prevention of counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs, prevention of product tampering, dispensing accuracy, promotion of patient compliance with product dosage schedules, and innovations leading to cost & time reduction. In the pharmaceutical industry, manufacturing and research technologies are constantly developing, with the ethics of environmental needs, novel medicaments, and patient compliance leading to progress in delivery and packaging systems. Increased investment in research & development and formulation of large molecules in biopharmaceutical drugs are in the pipeline and predicted to propel the thermoform plastic pharma packaging market.

The global market is segmented by type into the following categories: clamshell packaging, blister packaging, skin packaging, and others (trays and tubes). Clamshell packaging is a one-piece ampoule containing two splits joined by a center area that permits the arrangements to come together to close. Blister packaging is the pharmaceutical industry’s first choice as it is cost-effective and easy to produce in high volumes. The products are thereby protected from moisture and gas and lead a long shelf life. Skin packaging is used for topical creams, ointments, and lotions. Based on material, the market for thermoform plastic pharma packaging is divided into the following segments: aluminum, plastic, and paper & paperboard. Plastic materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and nylon are used in immense proportions for the production of thermoform plastic pharma packaging.

Geographically, the global market is distributed over five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global thermoformed plastics pharma packaging market owing to the increasing demand for convenient medications and drugs caused by the busy schedules of people and changing lifestyles attached with associated regulations over pharmaceutical medication packaging. Europe is the second leading market for thermoform plastic pharma packaging on account of the rising focus on pharmaceutical packaging quality along with promising regulatory support. Asia Pacific is a highly attractive region for thermoform plastic pharma packaging due to the low labor cost for manufacturing in India and China.

Key players operating in the thermoform plastic pharma packaging market include Placon, VisiPak, Nelipack Healthcare, Prent Corporation, Key Packaging, Lacerta Group, Inc., Innovative Plastics Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, CN Thermforming Machine, Walter Drake Inc., Barger., Plastic Ingenuity, Shanghai Jornen Machinery Co., Ltd., and China Good Quality Automatic Blister Packing Machine Supplier. Increasing competition among key players due to the rising demand for advanced pharmaceutical packaging is projected to drive the thermoform plastic pharma packaging market during the forecast period.

