‘They must Scale Up:’ Greenpeace ranks China’s Technology Giants on the Renewable Energy

A fresh report titled on “Transparent Display Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Major Vendors profiled in the Transparent Display Market:

Planar Systems, Inc. (US)

Pro Display (UK)

Crystal Display Systems Ltd. (UK)

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

Panasonics Corporation (Japan)

BenQ Corporation (Taiwan)

ClearLED (US)

Kent Optronics, Inc. (US)

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan)

Universal Display Corporation (US)

The Transparent Display Market is expected to grow from USD 408 Million in 2018 to USD 2,591 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 44.7% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 131 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 40 tables and 49 figures is now available in this research.

“LCD technology to hold a significant share of the transparent display market during the forecast period”

The transparent display market for the LCD technology is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, whereas OLED is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for OLED display technology is higher due to several advantages that OLED offers as compared to LCD display technology. OLED is actually a simpler structure than LCD, and its picture performance and form factor are also an improvement. OLED is thinner and functions well in flexible form factors. Due to these qualities, OLED was rapidly recognized as the technology to replace LCD.

“HUD product to hold a significant share of the transparent display market by 2023”

The transparent display market for HUD products is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. High demand for HUDs in aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, and industrial segments provides opportunities to the transparent display market. The use of transparent displays in HUDs is increasing to reduce the size of devices and improve power efficiency.

“Automotive & transportation vertical to hold a significant share of the transparent display market by 2023”

The transparent display market for automotive & transportation vertical is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. Increasing penetration of HUDs and HMDs for automotive & transportation provides ample of opportunities for the transparent display market during the forecast period. Technological advancements, as well as increasing demand for advanced safety functions, are expected to drive the market for AR-based HUDs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 –10%, Tier 2 –20%, and Tier 3 –70%

By Designation: C-Level Executives –45%, Directors –35%, andOthers–20%

By Region: North America –30%, Europe –20%, APAC –40%, and RoW –10%

Competitive Landscape of Transparent Display Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

6 Competitive Scenario

7 Competitive Situations & Trends

7.1 Product Launches/Developments

7.2 Collaborations/Agreements/Partnerships

Research Coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the transparent display market, segmented based on display size, resolution, technology, product, vertical, and region. By display size, the market has been segmented into small and medium, and large. By resolution, the market has been segmented into ultra HD, full HD, HD, and others. By technology, the transparent display market has been segmented into LCD, OLED, and others. By product, the transparent display market has been segmented into HMD, HUD, digital signage, and smart appliance.