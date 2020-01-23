Thiamethoxam Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2015 – 2021

The global Polysilicon market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Polysilicon market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Polysilicon market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2019 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Polysilicon market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

The in-depth insights in the study are helpful to new and established market players alike to devise impactful strategies.

Global Polysilicon Market: Key Trends, Drivers, and Restraints

The growing demand for photovoltaic cells and increasing applications of polysilicon in the semiconductors and electronics industry are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Coupled with this, favorable government regulations on clean energy and investments made by private players in different renewable energy technologies are expected to boost the polysilicon market. In addition, tax exemptions provided by different state and local governments in the solar PV industry are anticipated to stimulate the demand for polysilicon across the globe.

In contrast, high capital expenditure for setting up polysilicon production plants is likely to hinder the growth of the polysilicon market to an extent. Lack of proper anti-dumping policies on PV cells in some regions, particularly China, combined with a global supply glut, is a key market challenge faced by polysilicon manufacturers. Market analysts, however, contend that increasing consumer awareness towards the adoption of clean energy technologies and the implementation of governments’ policies on the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions in developed and developing regions are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Global Polysilicon Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific is fast emerging as one of the prominent regions for the growth of the polysilicon market. Developments in the region are driven by the rising demand for solar PV installations along with various solar tax exemptions provided to private players setting up PV plants. In addition, growth in the electronics wafer manufacturing industry in India, China, Japan, and South Korea and technological advances in the semiconductor and electronics industry in Asia Pacific are likely to spur the demand for polysilicon materials. The developed countries of North America, such as the U.S., are poised to witness significant market growth. Various government initiatives in the U.S. to reduce carbon emissions and the increasing demand for consumer electronics have stirred the demand in this region.

Global Polysilicon Market: Competitive Landscape

Market players, over the past few years, have faced various challenges, particularly the shutdown of polysilicon production plants, which has significantly shaped their strategies. Furthermore, the lack of adequate anti-dumping regulations combined with the global oversupply of polysilicon has led manufacturers to tread cautiously. However, with the market projected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period, companies are entering the semiconductor and electronics industry and adopting integration strategies to boost their bottom line. Market players are also making new technological advancements to consolidate their market share. Partnerships, agreements, and joint ventures are other prominent strategies adopted by the major players to expand their presence across the globe.

Major companies operating in the polysilicon market include OCI Company Ltd., GCL-Poly, REC Silicon ASA, Tokuyama Corporation, Sunedison, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, Active Solar Energietechnik GmbH, Daqo New Energy Corp., and Woongjin Polysilicon Co. Ltd.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Polysilicon market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Polysilicon market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Polysilicon market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Polysilicon market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Polysilicon market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Polysilicon market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Polysilicon ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Polysilicon market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Polysilicon market?

