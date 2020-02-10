Thick Film Devices Market Viewpoint, Trends and Predictions -2022

The global market for thick film devices increased from $56.8 billion in 2015 to $60.8 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach $110.3 billion in 2022 from $66.5 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% for 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report provides an updated review of various types of thick film devices and their fabrication processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.

BCC Research delineates the current market status for thick film devices, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The thick film device market is analyzed based on the following segments: device category, type, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of thick film devices are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for thick film devices are also identified and grouped according to four main categories (electronics, optoelectronics, energy, and sensors and actuators).

The second section provides a technological review of thick film devices. This section offers a revised and detailed description of thick film device fabrication processes; advantages and disadvantages of each method; typical materials used to produce thick films; technological trends in device fabrication; and new and emerging fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2015, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlighting the most active research organizations operating in this field.

The third section entails a global market analysis for thick film devices. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (device category, type, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2015 and 2016, and estimates for 2017.

The analysis of current revenues for thick film devices is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, and industry and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for thick film devices within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2017 through 2022.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of thick film devices, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to thick film devices, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, and device type.



Summary

Thick film technology defines a group of deposition methods used to produce relatively thin films typically ranging between 5 microns and 25 microns in thickness. Starting in the early 1900s, thick film technology has been steadily introduced into the manufacturing of various types of advanced devices.

These devices are fabricated as single or multilayer structures in which the film is created on a substrate that can be either rigid or flexible. Films comprise a range of materials, such as pure elements, metals, alloys, ceramics, polymers, or semiconductors that provide functionalities such as insulation, conduction, semiconduction, superconduction, or piezoelectricity. Such devices are grouped into four main categories based on their functionality: electronic devices, optoelectronic devices, energy devices, and sensors and actuators.

This study provides an updated and comprehensive description of thick film devices as well as an overview of their fabrication processes and applications, outlining current technical issues and the latest technological developments related to the manufacturing of these products. It also offers a detailed market analysis for thick film devices by segment (device category, type, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for thick film devices increased from $56.8 billion in 2015 to $60.8 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach $66.5 billion by the end of 2017, corresponding to a healthy compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the two-year period.

Energy devices currently account for the largest share of the market at an estimated 65.6% of the total in 2017, corresponding to $43.6 billion in sales. Within this segment, thick film devices are primarily comprised of solar cells used for public and private infrastructure projects.

The next-largest category of products is electronic devices with projected revenues of $19.2 billion in 2017 (or 28.8% of the total), while all the remaining applications combined (i.e., optoelectronic devices, and sensors and actuators) represent 5.6% of the total.

Demand for thick film devices is projected to continue growing at a rapid pace during the next five years, due to a variety of factors, including the following:

– Increasing use of renewable energy sources, particularly solar cells.

– Rising investments in public and private infrastructure and communication projects, including energy supply and distribution, and broadband and internet networking.

– Healthy growth of printed, flexible, and stretchable devices, including sensors, displays, and solar cells.

– Upgrading of manufacturing processes that allow for high-throughput manufacturing of thick film devices with lower production costs and improved film characteristics.

– Rising levels of related R&D activities.