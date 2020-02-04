Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

PMR’s latest report on Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market

The recent market intelligence study by PMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Key players operating in the thin film photovoltaic cells market include First Solar, Trony Solar, Solar Frontier, Kaneka Solartech Co. Ltd., Sungen International, Greenshine New Energy, China Sunenergy, Sharp, NextPower, Inventux Tech AG, Bosch, Canadian Solar, and Evergreen Solar.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market: Key Trends

Massive efforts to harness renewable energy, including solar energy to offset burden on non-renewable energy sources is among few key factors fuelling demand for thin film photovoltaic cells. Functionally, thin films solar cells display high absorption coefficient thus require very less amount of active material.

Among a slew of active materials, thin film solar cells based on cadmium telluride holds the leading share in thin films photovoltaic cells market. This is mainly because cadmium telluride serves as a viable low-cost alternative to conventional silicon-based photovoltaic cells. In terms of source, cadmium-telluride is produced as a byproduct of mining, refining, and smelting of zinc, copper, and lead.

Besides this, cadmium-telluride based thin film photovoltaic technology is economical in terms of water use. Among all solar energy technologies, cadmium telluride requires least amount of water for energy production.

Conversely, electricity generated using cadmium-telluride based photovoltaic cells is expensive. So much so, electricity generated from cadmium-telluride based photovoltaic cells is found to be nearly equal in cost to that generated using fossil fuels.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market – Geographical Analysis

The thin film photovoltaic cells market is divided into four key regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific displays substantial demand for thin film photovoltaic cells due to rapid development of green energy. China, Japan, and India are key consumers of thin film photovoltaic cells market in the region due to efforts to minimize burden on non-renewable energy sources.

Nonetheless, powered by the U.S., North America commands large share in thin film photovoltaic cells market. The U.S., for example, is the global leader for the manufacture of cadmium-telluride (CdTe) based photovoltaic cells.

