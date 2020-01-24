MARKET REPORT
Thin Wafer Processing And Dicing Equipment Market To Attain A Value Of US$692.5 Million By 2024-End
Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates that the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market has a highly consolidative landscape. Disco Corp. accounted for largest share of 56.4% in 2015 and likely to be dominant in the coming years. This is creating monopoly in the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market in terms of competitive presence. The other key players such as EV Group, Plasma-Therm LLC, Lam Research Corp, Advanced Dicing Technologies, and Tokyo Electron Ltd. are operating in the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market.
According to TMR, the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period to attain a value of US$692.5 mn by 2024-end. The market had acquired a value of US$388.9 mn in 2015.
Based on the type, the blade-dicing segment dominated the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market and is expected to remain dominant by the end of the forecast period. However, the laser-dicing segment is expected to expand with the fastest CAGR over the predicted years. This growth of the market is attributable to the demand for the high-speed dicing coupled with superior breakage strength.
Based on the region, Asia Pacific accounted for the leading share of 64.2% in 2015 and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. This growth is due to growing semiconductor manufacturing along with growing industrialization in the region is boosting its adoption. However, North America held the second largest share in the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market.
Highest Applications in RFID to Propel Market Growth
The thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market is gaining traction due to the incorporation of microelectronics across consumer electronics. The demand for technologies such as power devices and MEMS devices are boosting demand for the thin wafers. Additionally, this demand is boosting demand for better manufacturing processes, which is an important phase in the ultra-thin wafer manufacturing processes.
Investment for Improvement in Wafers to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Further, growing advancements and lowering size of the wafers is boosting its application across chemical mechanical polishing (CMP). The wafers are increasingly integrated into processing mainly to the high-quality flat surface of the wafer. This is propelling growth of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market.
Nonetheless, growing investments for improvement in deposition systems and multiple designs from customers of numerous sectors is offering lucrative opportunities for growth of the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market. Manufacture of the technologies based on radio frequency (RF) devices supporting to 4G and 5G wireless infrastructure is expected to offer opportunities for growth over the forecast period.
Plant-based Ingredients Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018 – 2026
The global Plant-based Ingredients Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The business intelligence study of the Plant-based Ingredients Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).
In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plant-based Ingredients Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Each market player encompassed in the Plant-based Ingredients Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Plant-based Ingredients Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Plant-based Ingredients Market report?
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Plant-based Ingredients Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Plant-based Ingredients landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization
The Plant-based Ingredients Market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Plant-based Ingredients Market share and why?
- What strategies are the Plant-based Ingredients Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Plant-based Ingredients Market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Plant-based Ingredients Market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Plant-based Ingredients Market by the end of 2029?
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the food contact paper market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global food contact paper market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.
Food Contact Paper Market: An Overview
Food contact paper plays an essential role in the foodservice industry. The growing demand for paper-based packaging products is expected to boost the global food contact paper market in the coming years. Leading food companies are collaborating with emerging online foodservice platforms to establish themselves as well-known brands across the globe. Owing to this, food contact paper comes into the picture and acts as a branding and marketing tool for various fast food companies, bakeries, and quick-service restaurants.
Increasing awareness regarding the need for recyclable products is expected to boost the growth of the food contact paper market in the next eight years. Stringent regulations related to the consumption of single-use plastic packaging products are also projected to propel the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, such as food contact paper.
Online Foodservice and Increasing Number of Fast Food Outlets to Drive Market Growth
With more than 42,000 locations across 112 countries and more than 37,800 locations across 119 countries, respectively, Subway and McDonald’s are the top fast food restaurants in the world. These fast food companies are expanding their businesses in developing nations such as ASEAN countries. Additionally, these restaurants are providing their products with food-grade paper-based packaging solutions. Therefore, an increment in the number of fast-food outlets is anticipated to boost the food contact paper market growth in the next decade. Manufacturers in the industry are looking forward to investing in recyclable food contact paper material to provide more sustainable and eco-friendly products. However, greaseproof paper remains a widely-used food contact paper across the world, which provides high barrier properties to the packaging.
Manufacturers’ Preference: Specialty Food Contact Paper
Sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, cookies, and other bakery & fast food products require the appropriate packaging, as it comes in direct contact with food products. Therefore, to attain the necessary barrier properties, manufacturers treat food contact paper with certain chemicals. Food contact paper is also known as greaseproof paper, waxed paper, and foil paper. Some food manufacturers use these papers for filtering, cooking, and frying, which is expected to push the growth of the food contact paper market. Furthermore, food contact paper should be made in accordance with FDA food contact material regulations, which differ for different countries. For manufacturers, making food contact material in compliance with government regulations, such as exclusion of PFAS chemicals and usage of food grade materials, is expected to be a key factor in achieving a significant foothold in the market.
Food Contact Paper Market: Competition Landscape
Food contact paper manufacturers are looking forward to invest to offer recyclable products, along-with investments in the developing regions of the world, such as India, ASEAN, and GCC countries.
The competitive intensity in the food contact paper market is discussed based on revenue share analysis, market structure, and segmental share of different companies. Key manufacturers included in the report are SCG Packaging PCL, PT. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk (Asian Pulp & Paper Group), Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj., Nordic Paper AS, Seaman Paper Company, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Twin River Paper Company, Westrock Company, Pudumjee Paper Products, Mondi Plc, Metsä Board Corporation, Quick Pack Pacific Co., Ltd., Detmold Group, PT Parisindo Pratama, and PT. Maesindo Indonesia, among others.
Topotecan Industry with Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026 by top Key Players GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mylan N.V., Fresenius Kabi, Cipla, Sagent Pharmaceuticals
Key Companies Analyzed in Topotecan Market Report are: – GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mylan N.V., Fresenius Kabi, Cipla, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Teva, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Pfizer, Accord-UK Ltd.
The Global Topotecan Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Prevalence of cancer with selected treatment course is the key driver for the market. However, association of side effects with drugs may become barrier to the market growth in the forecast period.
The global Topotecan market is primarily segmented based on different product type, application, end user and region. On the basis product type, market is segmented into capsules injection. On the basis of application, market is segmented into ultra-lung cancer, lung cancer, cosmetics and others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. On the basis of regions, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
On the basis of product type:
Capsules
Injection
On the basis of application:
Ovarian Cancer
Lung Cancer
Others
On the basis of end user:
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada
Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa
