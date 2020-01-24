MARKET REPORT
Third Party Logistics Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Third Party Logistics Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global Third Party Logistics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Third Party Logistics market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Global Third Party Logistics Market was valued at USD 861 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1473.28 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025.
Top 10 Companies in the Global Third Party Logistics Market Research Report:
- DHL
- United Parcel Service
- FedEx Corporation
- Maersk Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Kuehne+Nagel NYK logistics
- Panalpina World Transport
- Union Pacific Corporation
- BNSF Railway Company
Global Third Party Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Third Party Logistics market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Third Party Logistics market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Third Party Logistics Market: Segment Analysis
The global Third Party Logistics market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Third Party Logistics market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Third Party Logistics market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Third Party Logistics market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Third Party Logistics market.
Global Third Party Logistics Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Third Party Logistics Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Third Party Logistics Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Third Party Logistics Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Third Party Logistics Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Third Party Logistics Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Third Party Logistics Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Third Party Logistics Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Third Party Logistics Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Third Party Logistics Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Third Party Logistics Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Third Party Logistics Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Third Party Logistics Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
MARKET REPORT
Case Packers Market Worth ~US$ 2 Bn by 2027 – TMR
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the case packers market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global case packers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to several factors, about which, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the case packers market report.
Case packers are machines that perform operations such as pick and place, case erection, and case sealing. Case erection is the process in which box formations are done. In the pick and place process, products are picked up by automatic feeders or robotic arms. Robotic case packers can pick any asymmetrical-shaped products and place them at any desired destination. These advancements in technology are expected to drive the growth of the case packers market during the forecast period.
Rapid Decline in Cost of Case Packers over Past Decade to Accelerate Demand
Several packaging machinery manufacturers are introducing technological up-gradation in case packers to expand their market share by targeting a large number of consumers. The case packing operation is suitable for high volumes of products, and is expensive as compared to overall expenditure on labor. Hence, case packer manufacturers are developing machines that are more economical at a moderate pace of packaging, to target packaging firms with a small output.
High price of case packers is a major restraint of the market. Hence, efforts of manufacturers to reduce prices while maintaining the capacity of the machine drive market growth for case packers. Ergonomic factors such as easy interface, wide screen control panel, and controlled noise and vibrations are being introduced in machines to make the job easier for operators. This makes the machine suitable to be operated by low-skilled workers, resulting in higher productivity. Therefore, continuously developing technologies to meet the requirements of a wide range of consumers drive market growth.
High Consumption Accompanied with Exceptional Growth Opportunities in Asia Pacific
Case packer manufacturers have a strong market presence in Europe and North America. However, these manufacturers are expected to expand their presence in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, owing to abundant growth opportunities for the manufacturing sector in this region. Tier 1 manufacturers operating in the case packers market are seeing an increase in the demand for case packers in Asia Pacific countries, including China, South Korea, and India. This will further create growth opportunities for the case packers market in the region. Furthermore, Japan and China case packer manufacturers are majorly focusing on reducing the cost of machines without hampering quality.
Global Case Packers Market: Competition Landscape
Several regional and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global case packers market, particularly from developing economies such as China, India, etc. Thus, the market for case packers seems to be consolidated, and is anticipated to be highly competitive. Tier 1 players such as I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., and Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd. operating in the case packers market have been investing extensively in machine innovation and expansion of their existing manufacturing facilities.
Some key players operating in the global case packers market are I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A., Rovema GmbH, Tetra Pak International S.A., ADCO Manufacturing, Smurfit Kappa Group, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd, Cama Group, Douglas Machine Inc., PMI Cartoning Inc., Shibuya Corporation, Bradman Lake Group Ltd., Jacob White Packaging Ltd, Premier Tech Chronos., Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Econocorp Inc., and Brenton LLC.
MARKET REPORT
Plant-based Ingredients Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018 – 2026
The global Plant-based Ingredients Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The business intelligence study of the Plant-based Ingredients Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).
In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plant-based Ingredients Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Each market player encompassed in the Plant-based Ingredients Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Plant-based Ingredients Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Plant-based Ingredients Market report?
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Plant-based Ingredients Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Plant-based Ingredients landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization
The Plant-based Ingredients Market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Plant-based Ingredients Market share and why?
- What strategies are the Plant-based Ingredients Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Plant-based Ingredients Market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Plant-based Ingredients Market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Plant-based Ingredients Market by the end of 2029?
key players and products offered
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the food contact paper market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global food contact paper market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.
Food Contact Paper Market: An Overview
Food contact paper plays an essential role in the foodservice industry. The growing demand for paper-based packaging products is expected to boost the global food contact paper market in the coming years. Leading food companies are collaborating with emerging online foodservice platforms to establish themselves as well-known brands across the globe. Owing to this, food contact paper comes into the picture and acts as a branding and marketing tool for various fast food companies, bakeries, and quick-service restaurants.
Increasing awareness regarding the need for recyclable products is expected to boost the growth of the food contact paper market in the next eight years. Stringent regulations related to the consumption of single-use plastic packaging products are also projected to propel the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, such as food contact paper.
Online Foodservice and Increasing Number of Fast Food Outlets to Drive Market Growth
With more than 42,000 locations across 112 countries and more than 37,800 locations across 119 countries, respectively, Subway and McDonald’s are the top fast food restaurants in the world. These fast food companies are expanding their businesses in developing nations such as ASEAN countries. Additionally, these restaurants are providing their products with food-grade paper-based packaging solutions. Therefore, an increment in the number of fast-food outlets is anticipated to boost the food contact paper market growth in the next decade. Manufacturers in the industry are looking forward to investing in recyclable food contact paper material to provide more sustainable and eco-friendly products. However, greaseproof paper remains a widely-used food contact paper across the world, which provides high barrier properties to the packaging.
Manufacturers’ Preference: Specialty Food Contact Paper
Sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, cookies, and other bakery & fast food products require the appropriate packaging, as it comes in direct contact with food products. Therefore, to attain the necessary barrier properties, manufacturers treat food contact paper with certain chemicals. Food contact paper is also known as greaseproof paper, waxed paper, and foil paper. Some food manufacturers use these papers for filtering, cooking, and frying, which is expected to push the growth of the food contact paper market. Furthermore, food contact paper should be made in accordance with FDA food contact material regulations, which differ for different countries. For manufacturers, making food contact material in compliance with government regulations, such as exclusion of PFAS chemicals and usage of food grade materials, is expected to be a key factor in achieving a significant foothold in the market.
Food Contact Paper Market: Competition Landscape
Food contact paper manufacturers are looking forward to invest to offer recyclable products, along-with investments in the developing regions of the world, such as India, ASEAN, and GCC countries.
The competitive intensity in the food contact paper market is discussed based on revenue share analysis, market structure, and segmental share of different companies. Key manufacturers included in the report are SCG Packaging PCL, PT. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk (Asian Pulp & Paper Group), Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj., Nordic Paper AS, Seaman Paper Company, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Twin River Paper Company, Westrock Company, Pudumjee Paper Products, Mondi Plc, Metsä Board Corporation, Quick Pack Pacific Co., Ltd., Detmold Group, PT Parisindo Pratama, and PT. Maesindo Indonesia, among others.
