Thrombosis Drugs Market Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2026

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thrombosis refers to the medical term used for the development of blood clot within a blood vessel. The condition occurs when a blood clot forms and blocks an artery or a vein, stopping or blocking the flow of blood. Thrombosis drugs are used to treat or prevent the formation of blood clot, which can cause diverse thrombotic events. The drugs for the treatment of thrombosis include anticoagulants and thrombin inhibitor drugs. These drugs reduce the clotting power of the blood, and subsequently the probabilities of the disease events. The various disease conditions treated with thrombosis drugs include deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation. According to the estimation of Thrombosis UK, every 6 seconds an individual dies from VTE globally, that is 1 in 4 people die due to reasons related to blood clots. According to the estimation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are around 900,000 people afflicted by DVT or pulmonary embolism; also, 1 or 2 per 1,000 individuals each year are affected in the US.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9781

The market for thrombosis drugs is driven by an upsurge in the burden of cardiovascular disease & trauma cases and increasing geriatric & obese population. The increase in the launch of novel drugs in the market and research activities to develop innovative drugs provide an opportunity for enhanced and effective treatment, which is expected to support the market growth in the next five years. However, side effects allied with thrombosis drugs and less awareness among the public about thromboembolism conditions may slow down the growth of the market.

Market Analysis – The “Global Thrombosis Drugs Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on three segments – drug class, indication, and regions.

Drug Class Analysis – The thrombosis drugs market by drug class is segmented into factor Xa inhibitor, low molecular weight heparin, and P2Y12 platelet inhibitor. The factor Xa inhibitor segment occupied a significant market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The high preference of anticoagulant drug usage is expected to boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Indication Analysis – The thrombosis drugs market by indication is segmented into pulmonary embolism, atrial fibrillation, and deep vein thrombosis. The pulmonary embolism segment occupied a significant share in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing focus on the development of low-cost drugs and large patient pool with pulmonary embolism condition are likely to propel the market growth in the next five years.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9781

Region Analysis – The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the major shareholder in the global thrombosis drugs market, followed by Europe. The availability of novel anticoagulants, the presence of dominant market players, increased disease awareness, and rising healthcare expenditure make North America a dominant shareholder in the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to an upsurge in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease & other age-related chronic diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing access to healthcare services.

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Bristol–Myers Squibb are the key players in the market. Few of the predominate players in the market include AstraZeneca plc, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, Inc., and Baxter International Inc.

Competitive Analysis

Due to the increasing demand for thrombosis drugs in recent years, many companies are collaborating to develop novel drugs, and new thrombosis drugs have been launched and approved globally. For instance, in December 2017, Aurobindo Pharma received FDA approval to manufacture and market its generic version of Fondaparinux Sodium injection used to prevent DVT. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, in late 2017, announced the launch of XARELTO (rivaroxaban) for reducing the sustained risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE). In June 2017, Portola launched its drug betrixaban (Bevyxxa) in the US market. In June 2018, Biogen entered into an exclusive option agreement with TMS Co., Ltd. to acquire TMS-007, a plasminogen inhibitor and backup compounds.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/9781/Single

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the products offered by thrombosis drugs companies in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Stakeholders

