MARKET REPORT
Tire Cord Tire Fabrics Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2023
The global tire cord and tire fabrics market is expected to be highly consolidated due to presence of very few companies delivering significant results and highest revenues. The small firms in the market are anticipated to face strong challenge from the well-established companies, leading the market. The major reason behind it is they offer comparatively cheaper product alternatives. These key companies generally bank upon their goodwill and supply agreements in the market to progress. Hyosung Corporation, Kordarna Plus A.S., Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Kolon Industries, SRF Ltd., Tokusen USA, and Kordsa Global are some of the key players in the global tire cord and tire fabrics market.
According to the analyst at Transparency Market Research, “If demand for tire cord and fabrics rises at a lower rate than capacity addition, even the large players stand a chance of losing their profitability marginally.” The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% within the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. In 2015, the market was valued at US$4.14 bn, which is expected to reach around US$6.37 by the end of forecast period.
On the basis of product, the steel segment is likely to lead the market. In 2014, the segment was evaluated to account for over 58% of overall market share. The segment is foreseen to continue dominating the market in coming years as well. Geographically, Asia Pacific region held the major amount of share in the global tire cord and tire fabrics market in 2014. Moreover, owing to healthy growth in two wheelers and automotive market in the mentioned region, it is foreseen to seal its dominance in forecast period as well.
Volatility in Economic Conditions to Influence Market Growth
The rising demand for automotive all over the world, especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is likely to fuel the sales of tire cord and tire fabrics. Since, the market is specifically related with the state of the automotive sector, fluctuations in financial conditions influencing automobile manufacturers as well. It significantly impacts the prospects for organizations dealing in tire cords and fabrics deal.
The market experts are putting their bets on these nations. The rise in the middle-class population in China and India has extensively contributed in the soaring demand for car in Asia Pacific, which makes the region the most appealing market for tire cord and tire fabrics.
Some Regions to Experience Decrease in Demand Due to Financial Slowdown
The recovery of the U.S. economy will likewise improve the demand for tire cords and fabrics. The U.S. represents more than 60% of entire market and passenger cars sold in North America. In this manner economic restoration post-recession in year 2008-2009, will fuel the growth in tire cord and tire fabrics in the U.S. This is estimated to be a central point fuelling demand for tire cords and fabrics, globally.
On the flipside, in spite of being home to the most significant brands in the automotive sector, a few regions might witness a sharp decrease in demand for vehicles during financial slowdown.
This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, “Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market (Product – Steel, Polyester, Nylon dipped, Rayon, and Others (Including aramid, fiberglass, PEN, etc.) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2013 – 2023.”
Key Takeaways:
-
- The rising demand for automotive all over the world, especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is likely to fuel the sales of tire cord and tire fabrics.
- Economic restoration post-recession in year 2008-2009, will fuel the growth in tire cord and tire fabrics in the U.S. This is estimated to be a central point fuelling demand for tire cords and fabrics, globally.
The market has been segmented as below:
Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market – Product Segment Analysis
-
- Steel
- Polyester
- Nylon dipped
- Rayon
- Others (Including aramid, fiberglass, PEN, etc.)
MARKET REPORT
Global Anthrax Vaccines Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Anthrax Vaccines Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Anthrax Vaccines market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Anthrax Vaccines market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Anthrax Vaccines market: Emergent BioSolutions, Merial, Merck, Zoetis , Bayer Sanidad Animal, Colorado Serum, PharmAthene, Tiankang, Biogénesis-Bago, CAVAC, Rosenbusch, Agrovet, Vecol, CVCRI, IVPM, Prondil, CDV, Indian Immunologicals, Botswana Vaccine Institute, Ceva Santé Animale, Intervac, JOVAC, and among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Anthrax Vaccines for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Anthrax Vaccines market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Anthrax Vaccines Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
MARKET REPORT
Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Leading players in the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market: Advanced Insulation, AFGlobal, Aspen Aerogels, BASF, Cabot Corporation, DowDuPont, Shawcor Ltd, TechnipFMC, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Tenaris, Aegion Corporation, Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Engineered Syntactic Systems and Materia Inc among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
MARKET REPORT
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Leading players in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market: Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, and others. The Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Gilead Sciences Inc.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
