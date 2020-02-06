MARKET REPORT
Tire Rubber Alternative market rides on the back of novel releases2017 – 2025
Global Tire Rubber Alternative Market Report 2019
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Tire Rubber Alternative as well as some small players.
Prominent players in the rubber alternative market are identified to emphasize on-site R&D of environmentally sound tire rubber alternatives. Strategic research agreements are projected to further improve prospects of the emergence of innovative tire rubber alternatives in coming years.
- India-based BKT (Balkrishna Industries Limited) is currently positioning the brand as a leading designer and manufacturer of tires manufactured from novel tire rubber alternatives. The recognized off-highway vehicle tire maker launched their on-site R&D center earlier in 2018, and is maintaining the R&D focus on sustainability i.e. natural as well as synthetic tire rubber alternatives. BKT recently signed a collaborative R&D agreement with Kultevat, Inc., a leading biotech firm in the US green technology realm. Sustainable extraction and stabilization of high-quality dandelion rubber as a tire rubber alternative is currently in the spotlight at BKT’s R&D center based in Bhuj.
- Bridgestone Corporation is promoting tires of passenger cars that are 100% sourced from natural tire rubber alternative – guayule. The company is conducting entire research at their Italy, Rome, and Japan-based technical centers. Guayule-derived tire rubber alternative is cultivated at the company’s US-based Biorubber Process Research Center, and is used as a tire rubber alternative replacing conventional rubber in sidewalls, tread, bead filler, and other major components.
- Continental AG recently received recognition for production, testing, and industrialization of commercially using 100% dandelion as a tire rubber alternative. The company, at their Germany-based research center, is planning to innovate and launch the industrial series of Russian dandelion-derived tire rubber alternative in the near future.
- Apollo Vredestein Europe (Apollo Tyres), under the EU-PEARLS project, recently announced R&D of natural tire rubber alternatives derived from both dandelion and guayule. The company is currently concentrating on extensive testing of the innovated tire rubber alternatives, before they are launch in tire rubber alternative market.
- Pirelli & C. S.p.A. introduced a new guayule-derived tire rubber alternative in the ultra-high performance (UHP) tire segment. The company’s research division intends to develop tire rubber alternatives to synthetic polymers that are derived from oil products.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., in partnership with PanAridus, LLC, has been a part of a consortium granted by USDA/USDOE and funded by the Federal Government. The research consortium is currently focusing on commercialization of guayule crop cultivation to better cater to expanding demand from the tire rubber alternative market.
Rubber Market Facing Challenges due to Hike in Price & Unsustainability
Although the primary natural rubber sources are not anticipated to diminish any time soon, rubber has become one of the prime traded commodities – eventually resulting in mounting prices over the recent past. With the precarious investment scenario developed around rubber market that has led to soaring prices of tires, it becomes imperative to invest prudently in discovering better, lesser harmful, ecofriendly tire rubber alternatives.
Over Hevea tree, the most sought after natural rubber source, Guayule – a desert shrub – has been considered to be the most productive tire rubber alternative. While Russian dandelion has also been a favored choice as a tire rubber alternative among manufacturers owing to its high latex rubber content, entire commercialization of tires that are made from tire rubber alternatives is still to be achieved.
Market Witnessing R&D of Tire Rubber Alternatives with Reduced Carbon Footprint
Amerityre Corporation recently stepped in the green products manufacturing segment, with automotive tires that are made from 100% non-toxic raw materials by the processes that support zero-emission objective. Unlike conventional tire rubber, Amerityre’s tire rubber alternatives are devoid of carbon black, benzene, and polyurethane foam tire products. With low ownership and maintenance costs, these tire rubber alternatives are claimed to be of superior quality and high energy efficient. The tire rubber alternatives by Amerityre are specifically invented to support conventional yet non-harmful tire disposal practices and recycling – with a much lower, sustainable carbon footprint.
Global Tire Rubber Alternative Market Taxonomy
The tire rubber alternative market is classified on the basis of the source of tire rubber alternative and the type of vehicle.
By Source –
- Dandelion
- Guayule
- Others
Based on the Type of Vehicle –
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Off-highway Vehicles
The geographical analysis of global tire rubber alternative market categorized the tire rubber alternative landscape into five key regions.
Important Key questions answered in Tire Rubber Alternative market report:
What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Tire Rubber Alternative in 2024?
What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Tire Rubber Alternative market?
What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Tire Rubber Alternative market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share
What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Tire Rubber Alternative product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tire Rubber Alternative , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tire Rubber Alternative in 2019 and 2015.
Chapter 3, the Tire Rubber Alternative competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Tire Rubber Alternative breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 12, Tire Rubber Alternative market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tire Rubber Alternative sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Pre-harvest Equipments Market Research Insights 2019 Global Industry Outlook Shared in Detailed Report, Forecast to 2022
The Pre-harvest Equipments Market research report has been presented by the Pre-harvest Equipments Market platform in a very unambiguous and edifying format such that the people can have easy accessibility to all the vital information required to gain complete awareness of the market.
Some of the Major Pre-harvest Equipments Market Players Are:
DEERE & Company
Bucher Industries Ag
Escorts Group
AGCO Corp.
Exel Industries
CNH Global
Alamo Group Incorporated
Horsch Maschinen Gmbh
Kubota Tractor Corporation
Foton Lovol International Heavy Industries Ltd
Iseki &Company Ltd
Daedong Industrial Co. Ltd
Rain Bird Corporation
Valmont Industries Inc.
Yanmar Company Ltd
Kukje Machinery Corporation Ltd
The Toro Company
Tractors &Farm Equipments Ltd (TAFE)
Netafim Ltd
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Primary Tillage Equipment
Plant Protection Equipment and Fertilizing Equipment
Planting Equipment
Irrigation Equipment
Segment by Application
Farm
Horticulture
Others
After a thorough study on the global Pre-harvest Equipments Market profit and loss, the Pre-harvest Equipments Market detailed out the supply-demand, business escalation, government measures, commercial strategy, and various policies very genuinely. The research report has geographical segmentation based on regional market growth and development scaled down precisely. The market report also has details regarding the supply-demand, market growth and development factors, industrial profit and loss, economic grade, and certain strategic policies all mentioned. For more details on the Pre-harvest Equipments Market, all one has to do is to access the Pre-harvest Equipments Market portal and gather the necessary information.
Along with these segments, there are others product, the technology used, consumer applications segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market; additionally detailed out as well. The Pre-harvest Equipments Market portal provides one of the best facets of the Pre-harvest Equipments Market in order to glue a number of audiences. Our basic goal is to provide the clients with all the important aspects and market analysis details in a single report and save their time and accessibility time. People from across the globe can have the complex strategic features spoon fed to them. Our Pre-harvest Equipments Market research report is so immaculate that the clients or readers will definitely come back again for more information.
Research objectives:
- Analyzing the outlook of the Pre-harvest Equipments Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Pre-harvest Equipments Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Pre-harvest Equipments Market.
- Pre-harvest Equipments Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
- 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
Here are the questions we answer…
- What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Pre-harvest Equipments Market?
- What does the competitive landscape look like?
- Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Pre-harvest Equipments Market performance?
- What are the key trends and dynamics?
- Which regulations that will impact the industry?
- Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2019 and 2025?
- Where will most developments take place in the long term?
- Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
- What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Pre-harvest Equipments Market growth worldwide?
Reason to Buy This Pre-harvest Equipments Market Report are:
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Pre-harvest Equipments Market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Pre-harvest Equipments Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry ve
Monocrystalline Silicone Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2019 to 2029
FMR's latest report on Monocrystalline Silicone Market
The recent market intelligence study by FMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Monocrystalline Silicone market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at FMR find that the Monocrystalline Silicone Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Monocrystalline Silicone among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
After reading the Monocrystalline Silicone Market report, readers can:
- Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Monocrystalline Silicone Market
- Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume
- Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Monocrystalline Silicone Market
- Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Monocrystalline Silicone in brief
- Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales
What kind of questions the Monocrystalline Silicone Market report answers?
- Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Monocrystalline Silicone ?
- What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Monocrystalline Silicone Market?
- Which sub-segment will lead the global Monocrystalline Silicone Market by 2029 by product?
- Which Monocrystalline Silicone market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?
- What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Monocrystalline Silicone Market?
Competitive landscape
Why Choose FMR?
- Nearly 70% of our current clientele are repeat customers
- Analysis of the markets in over 150 countries
- 24×7 customer support to address client queries at the earliest
- Over 100,000 data points saved in our database
- Custom reports available at affordable prices
Spa Furniture Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application,Status and Forecast 2017 – 2025
“
The analysis and research team at TMR enables customization of report for any market study.
Overview
The market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence.
To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the Spa Furniture market over the Spa Furniture forecast period. These market indicators serve valuable for market stakeholders for business planning, scope of expansion, financial modeling, investment proposition, and to understand competitive dynamics in the Spa Furniture market over the forecast period.
The market research report on Spa Furniture also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The analysis of a market presented in our reports provides valuable insights for strategic planning for businesses to obtain competitive advantage. Included in our research reports are valuable projections to understand market share that key players might hold in the future.
The report includes SWOT analysis of key players, which shall be a crucial market intelligence for mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, or partnerships between market stakeholders. In addition, the report carries out robust groundwork for inclusion of market segmentation by type, application, and geography. This helps market stakeholders gauge the best bet to make investments in the Spa Furniture market over the Spa Furniture forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Questions Answered in the Spa Furniture Report
- How much will be overall revenue generation in the Spa Furniture market by the end of the forecast period?
- Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period?
- Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period?
- What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Spa Furniture market to consolidate their position?
- What are key developments witnessed in the Spa Furniture market?
“
