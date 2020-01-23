Toluene Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Derivative, By Application and By Region

Toluene Market was valued US$ 23.32 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Toluene Market

Rapid use of toluene as solvent in paints & coatings, rising demand for efficient gasoline, increasing demand for chemical intermediates made from toluene such as benzene and xylene, increasing automobile production and sales along with rising consumption of lubricants are driving the growth of the market.

Implementation of strict regulations by various government bodies has restricted the use of toxic organic chemicals used in the production of toluene solvent, which is predicted to restrain the growth of the market. Fluctuating crude oil prices, demand for other aromatic products and long term exposure to toluene has detrimental effect on central nervous system and can also harm the human brain these factor are restraining the market growth.

Benzene & xylene, toluene diisocynates, benzaldehyde and other are major derivative of toluene. Among these benzene and xylene occupies XX% share followed by toluene diisocynates. Toluene diisocynates are projected to be fastest growing segment. Xylenes are used as solvents and antiknock agents in gasoline and as an intermediate in synthetic reactions.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13903/

Benzene is used to make plastics, resins, synthetic fibers, rubber lubricants, dyes, detergents, drugs and pesticides. Toluene diisocyanate is a chemical used in the production of polyurethanes and for manufacture of coatings, sealants, adhesives and elastomers. Gasoline additives increase gasolines octane rating or act as corrosion inhibitors or lubricants.

Toluene is used as drug, solvent, blending agents and colorant. Toluene is used in paints, thinners, lacquers, glues, correction fluid, and nail polish remover. For that reason, Toluene as a solvent dominates the market followed by blending agent segment. In leather industry toluene is used for tanning processes and printing processes.

In biochemistry sector toluene is used to extract hemoglobin by breaking or disrupting red blood cells. Toluene used in explosives industry in the manufacture of flammable & explosive compounds, such as Trinitrotoluene. Types of additives include metal deactivators, corrosion inhibitors, oxygenates and antioxidants.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are regional segments of toluene market. Asia pacific is predicted to grow at XX% CAGR owing to increased demand from gasoline additive industry. Asia Pacific market is followed by North America and Europe. China, U.S. and South Korea are major producer of toluene.

The key players operating in the Global Toluene Market are ExxonMobil Chemical, Sinopec, Shell, Reliance Industries, ConocoPhillips, Valero Energy, BASF, BP Chemicals, China National Petroleum and Mitsui Chemicals Koch Industries, JX Nippon Oil and Energy, Chevron Phillips, Nova Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams, Total Petrochemicals, Lyondell Basel, Covestro, and Formosa Plastics are

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Toluene market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Toluene market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Toluene market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Toluene market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13903/

Scope of the Toluene Market Report

Toluene Market, by Derivative Type:

• Benzene

• Xylene

• Toluene Diisocynates

• Benzaldehyde

• Others

Toluene Market, by Application Type

• Explosive

• Dyes

• Blending Agent

• Additive

• Industrial Solvent

• Other

Toluene Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed In The Toluene Market:

• ExxonMobil Chemical

• Sinopec

• Shell

• Reliance Industries

• ConocoPhillips

• Valero Energy

• BASF

• BP Chemicals

• China National Petroleum

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Koch Industries

• JX Nippon Oil and Energy

• Chevron Phillips

• Nova Chemicals

• Sherwin-Williams

• Total Petrochemicals

• Lyondell Basel

• Covestro

• Formosa Plastics.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Toluene Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Toluene Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Toluene Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Toluene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Toluene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Toluene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Toluene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Toluene by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Toluene Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Toluene Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Toluene Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Toluene Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/toluene-market/13903/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com