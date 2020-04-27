Tomato Puree Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts to 2017 – 2025

Tomato is considered one of the healthiest food, containing antioxidants, vitamins and trace minerals. Tomato puree is a thick liquid made by removing the stems and leaves of tomato, which is then mashed with or without the skin being removed to reach a desired consistency. Tomato puree has a thicker consistency which constitutes the major difference between tomato sauces and puree. The puree has a profound flavor and is widely used for adding flavor. Tomato puree is used for flavor purposes in soups, stews, sauces, or any other dish. Canned tomato puree can be easily found in supermarkets and other food stores.

Tomato puree is not just used for its flavor but for its nutritive value as well. Tomato is considered to be a rich source of lycopene which helps in reducing free radicals. Tomato puree extract contains antioxidants including lycopene, beta-carotene, vitamin E and other phytonutrients, which is associated with reducing blood pressure and improved immune function. Tomato puree is rich in Vitamin C, which is known for its immune enhancing properties. These health benefits are often been branded by marketers using tomato puree in the finished products

Tomato puree is segmented on the basis of source, distribution channel and region. On the basis of source it is segmented as organic, conventional. The organic tomato puree has gained significant attention from health conscious consumer and manufacturers have also incorporated organic purees in the final product, this is subsequently acting as a driving tool for the tomato extract market growth

Based on distribution channel tomato puree market is segmented as, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online stores, convenience stores and other retail formats. Sales from supermarkets in Europe has witnessed growth in recent years, this is due to influx of private label brands.

On the basis of region the tomato puree is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Japan Western Europe and Middle East. Countries such as China, India, U.S and Turkey are some of the major producers of tomatoes globally. Tomato puree market is expected to witness a high growth rate in the Western European region attributed to its establishment of high end processing industries. The tomato puree market in Japan is also expected to represent an expansion in the market growth in the forecast period.

The countries in the south eastern regions such as Maldives, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Philippines etc. have shown sizeable growth in food products manufacturing industrial sector, creating an immense demand for raw material and have created supply driven demand for finished food products. Tropical fruit purees are being packed under private label and are being sold at competitive prices.

Tomato puree is an important product because of its wide use in numerous value-added products are produced including tomato juice, paste, strained tomato pulp, ketchup, pasta, pickles and pizza sauces, salsa, gravies, ready-to-eat curries and tomato-based powder products. Processed tomato products have wide applications in the household, food processing industry, snacks foods, hotels, restaurants and fast food retail chains.

Moreover pulp producers as well as value-added product processers are more robustly developing networks with farmer groups and adoption of contract farming. These factors are expected to act as synergizing elements for the growth of global tomato puree market. Online product advertisement and social media influence is also expected to account for certain impact on growth of tomato extract market in the forecast period.

Some of the global market players manufacturing tomato puree market include; Galla Foods, Doehler Gmbh., Kiril Mischeff Group, Exotic Fruits Pvt. Ltd., China Kunyu Industrial Co.,Ltd., Aditi Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Riviana Foods Inc.