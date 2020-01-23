MARKET REPORT
Tote Bags Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025
A fresh market research study titled Global Tote Bags Market explores several significant facets related to Tote Bags Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Realistic concepts of the market are mentioned in a simple and plain manner in this report. A comprehensive and elaborate primary analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients to understand the market on a global scale.
Request Exclusive Free PDF Sample Of This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=11602
The market has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is going to progress with continuing development in the upcoming years. In the market report, there is a section for the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global market. The section also covers their company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, contact Information, and market shares for the company. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report is a professional, all-inclusive study on the present state of the Tote Bags Industry with a focus on the global market. Overall, the study offers an in-depth overview of the worldwide market covering all major parameters. The study offers important statistics on the market status of producers and offers useful advice and direction for businesses and individuals interested in the industry. The research was provided for leading growth status, including developments, segmentation, landscape analysis, product types and applications.
Top Companies which drives Tote Bags Market are –
Gucci
Louis Vuitton
TUMI
BAGGU
CHARLES & KEITH
Tory Burch
Michael Kors
Western Textile
Trevor Owen
To Purchase this Report with Full Access & Complete ToC, Visit https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=11602
Tote Bags Market Segment Analysis – By Product Types –
Cotton Tote Bags
Leather Tote Bags
Other
Tote Bags Market Segment Analysis – By Applications –
Men
Women
Tote Bags Market Segment Analysis – By Regions –
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
To Enquire More About This Report, Visit – https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=11602
Other important factors have been presented in this report includes the product cost structure, the manufacturing process, and product specification. In the final section, the report adds key developments, company overview, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and development trend analysis that have given the boost to Tote Bags business in order to offer new openings and welcomes new players including both start-ups and established firms. The data on market size, share and growth rate plus industry analysis across different regions makes this report a wonderful resource for business players.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Global Tote Bags Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 and its commercial landscape
– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations
– To understand the future outlook and prospects for Tote Bags Market industry analysis and forecast 2019-2025.
Customization of the Report:
DataIntelo provides free customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
Avail Discount On This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=11602
About DataIntelo:
DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry.
Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.
Contact Info –
DataIntelo
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website – https://dataIntelo.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Global Haemodialysers Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 - January 23, 2020
- Global Haemofilters Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 - January 23, 2020
- Antiseptic Hydroalcoholic Gel Market Report (2019-2025) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future… - January 23, 2020
Architectural Acoustic Panels Market Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players | STAR-USG, Beiyang, Saint-Gobain
The new research report titled, ‘Global Architectural Acoustic Panels Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2025’ added by Reports Monitor to its vast collection of research reports.
The report aims to provide an overview of the global Architectural Acoustic Panels Market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of Type, Application, major players and geography. The global Architectural Acoustic Panels market’s expected growth during the forecast period(2020-2025) is also calculated. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Architectural Acoustic Panels Market. Also, key Architectural Acoustic Panels market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.
Market Overview
The global Architectural Acoustic Panels market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 16430 million by 2025, from USD 13670 million in 2019.
The Architectural Acoustic Panels market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
For more details, Request a Sample @
https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request_sample/836748
Market segmentation
The keyword market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
By Type, Architectural Acoustic Panels market has been segmented into
Acoustic Membranes
Resonators Panel
Porous Material Panel
etc.
By Application, Architectural Acoustic Panels has been segmented into
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Other
etc.
The major players covered in Architectural Acoustic Panels are: STAR-USG, Beiyang, Saint-Gobain, Beijing New Building Material, USG BORAL, Armstrong, Leeyin Acoustic Panel, Burgeree, Knauf Insulation, Forgreener Acoustic, Abstracta, Topakustik, Shengyuan, Texaa, Vicoustic, G&S Acoustics, Same Acoustic panel Material, Kirei, Sound Seal, Hebei Bo Run-de, Perforpan, Forster, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Architectural Acoustic Panels market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Our analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Regions and Countries Level Analysis
Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Architectural Acoustic Panels market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Architectural Acoustic Panels markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Architectural Acoustic Panels market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Architectural Acoustic Panels market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Architectural Acoustic Panels markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Request Discount on this Report @
https://www.reportsmonitor.com/check_discount/836748
Competitive Landscape and Architectural Acoustic Panels Market Share Analysis
Architectural Acoustic Panels competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Architectural Acoustic Panels Sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Architectural Acoustic Panels sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Architectural Acoustic Panels product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Architectural Acoustic Panels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Architectural Acoustic Panels in 2018 and 2019.
Chapter 3, the Architectural Acoustic Panels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Architectural Acoustic Panels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue, and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.
Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.
Chapters 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.
Chapter 12, Architectural Acoustic Panels market forecast, by regions, type, and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.
Chapters 13, 14 and 15, to describe Architectural Acoustic Panels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Read More: https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/836748/Architectural-Acoustic-Panels-MarketContact Us
Jay Matthews
Direct: +1 513 549 5911 (U.S.)
+44 203 318 2846 (U.K.)
Email: [email protected]
Architectural Acoustic Panels, Market Forecast, Reports Monitor, Architectural Acoustic Panels Market, Market Overview
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Global Haemodialysers Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 - January 23, 2020
- Global Haemofilters Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 - January 23, 2020
- Antiseptic Hydroalcoholic Gel Market Report (2019-2025) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future… - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Gorse Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report 2017 – 2027
Study on the Gorse Market
The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Gorse Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Gorse Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.
As per the findings of the presented study, the Gorse Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2017 – 2027. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Gorse in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.
This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/reports/sample/REP-GB-5357
The presented study addresses the following queries related to the Gorse Market:
- Why is the demand for product 1 expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2027?
- How will progress in technology influence the growth of the Gorse Market in the upcoming years?
- Which region is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for market players?
- What are the recent trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Gorse Market in the near future?
- Which market players are expected to have a strong global presence in the Gorse Market?
The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Gorse Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.
The extensive study on the Gorse Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Gorse Market in each region.
Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:
- The scenario of the global Gorse Market in different regions
- Current market trends influencing the growth of the Gorse Market
- Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Gorse Market
- Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions
- Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Gorse Market
Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/toc/REP-GB-5357
key players in Gorse Market are Alchem International Pvt Ltd, Caledonia Co. Ltd, UK Blending Ltd, H.E. Stringer Flavours Limited, Saipro Biotech Pvt Ltd, Vedall Pharma Pvt Ltd, Gracefruit Ltd, Elixir Health Foods and various other companies.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/customization-available/REP-GB-5357
Why Buy from FMI?
- One of the fastest-growing market research firms in the World
- Data gathered from trusted and credible primary and secondary sources
- Up-to-date market research and analytical techniques deployed to create reports
- An efficient and streamlined ordering process
- Round the clock customer support
About Us
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.
Contact Us
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Valley Cottage, NY 10989,
United States
T: +1-347-918-3531
F: +1-845-579-5705
T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Global Haemodialysers Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 - January 23, 2020
- Global Haemofilters Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 - January 23, 2020
- Antiseptic Hydroalcoholic Gel Market Report (2019-2025) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future… - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
New Outlay of Video Editing Software Market Profiling Players (MAGIX, CyberLink, Corel, Apple, Sony) with In-Depth Analysis on Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities During 2020-2024
This report provides in depth study of “Video Editing Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.
Global Video Editing Software Market overview:
BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Video Editing Software Market Report 2020. The Global Video Editing Software Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/203603.
The Video Editing Software Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2024). The growth of the Video Editing Software market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Video Editing Software market. The global Video Editing Software Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.
The Video Editing Software industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Video Editing Software market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.017055286171 from 680.0 million $ in 2014 to 740.0 million $ in 2020, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Video Editing Software market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Video Editing Software will reach 850.0 million $.
The Global Video Editing Software Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Video Editing Software Market is sub segmented into Phone end, PC end. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Video Editing Software Market is sub segmented into Commercial, Personal.
Some of the Video Editing Software Market manufacturers involved in the market are Adobe, MAGIX, CyberLink, Corel, Apple, Sony, Avid, FXHOME, TechSmith Corp, Nero, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Video Editing Software Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Video Editing Software Market strategies adopted by the major players.
Video Editing Software Market: Region-wise Outlook
Asia Pacific was a prominent market for Video Editing Softwares in 2016. Among the countries in Asia Pacific, the demand was substantially high in developing countries such as China and India. These countries have been witnessing rapid increase in its population along with expansion of their overall economies, which has led to increase in disposable income. Increased spending on home interiors is fuelling the Video Editing Software market in Asia Pacific.
There are several manufacturers of Video Editing Softwares in Europe and North America. In North America, the demand for Video Editing Softwares is primarily driven by the residential sector. Improved standards of living and rising usage of Video Editing Softwares for flooring purpose are anticipated to drive the market in North America.
In Europe, the demand for Video Editing Software is anticipated to be primarily from the commercial sector. Video Editing Softwares are being employed widely for flooring in commercial complexes, which is estimated be a major factor that is likely to propelling the consistent expansion of the Video Editing Software market in the region.
Demand for Video Editing Softwares in Middle East & Africa is projected be primarily due to the utilization of Video Editing Softwares in the construction industry. In recent years, there has been exceptional growth in the construction industry of UAE and Egypt which has driven the market of Video Editing Softwares in the region of Middle East & Africa.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Video Editing Software Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HD Map in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/203603.
Table of Contents:
1 Video Editing Software Definition
2 Global Video Editing Software Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
3 Major Player Video Editing Software Business Introduction
4 Global Video Editing Software Market Segmentation (Region Level)
5 Global Video Editing Software Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
6 Global Video Editing Software Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
7 Global Video Editing Software Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
8 Video Editing Software Market Forecast 2020-2024
9 Video Editing Software Segmentation Type
10 Video Editing Software Segmentation Industry
11 Video Editing Software Cost Analysis
12 Conclusion
About us
BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Media Contact
Business Industry Reports
Pune – India
+19376349940
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Global Haemodialysers Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 - January 23, 2020
- Global Haemofilters Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 - January 23, 2020
- Antiseptic Hydroalcoholic Gel Market Report (2019-2025) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future… - January 23, 2020
Metal Coating Market Economic Impact Exhibiting Ravishing Growth in Globally to 2027 with Top Key Players: Dupont, PPG Industries Inc., The Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems
Gorse Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report 2017 – 2027
Architectural Acoustic Panels Market Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players | STAR-USG, Beiyang, Saint-Gobain
New Outlay of Video Editing Software Market Profiling Players (MAGIX, CyberLink, Corel, Apple, Sony) with In-Depth Analysis on Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities During 2020-2024
Carrageenan Market report offers full & customized analysis of latest trends, growth prospects, value/supply chain analysis, competitive landscape Greenfresh, LONGRUN, Global Ocean, Gather Great Ocean, Xieli, Karagen Indonesia, CEAMSA
Global Poe Hma Market 2020 Avery Dennison, Jowat, Bostik Inc, DOW Corning, Kleiberit, H. B. Fuller, 3M Company
Global Antivirus Software Market 2020 AVG, Microsoft, Fortinet, ESET, Symantec, G DATA Software, Rising, Kaspersky
Global Wall-Mount Tv Stands Market 2020 AVF, Abbyson Living, Z-line Designs, CorLiving, Shreeji Modular Furniture
Global Bass Trumpets Market 2020 B&S, Schilke, Bundy, Yamaha, Allora, Tama by Kanstul, XO, Blessing, Adams, Fides
Nanostructured Carbon Composite Market Report is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research