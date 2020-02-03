Toulene Market +5.1% CAGR Seeking Excellent Consumption Growth

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Toulene Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Toulene Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Global Toulene Market Overview:

Toluene is a colorless, water-insoluble liquid aromatic hydrocarbon. The major use of toluene is as a mixture added to gasoline to improve octane ratings which is a figure indicating the anti-knock properties of a fuel. It is also used to produce benzene as a solvent in paints, synthetic fragrances, coatings, cleaning agents, adhesives, and inks. Further, increasing applications of toluene for the production of polymers used to make plastic soda bottles, polyurethanes, nylon, and for cosmetic nail products, pharmaceuticals, dyes, and others expected to drive the demand for toluene over the forecasted period. According to AMA, the Global Toulene market is expected to see growth rate of 5.1%

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

hina Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States), Covestro AG (Germany), BP P.L.C. (United Kingdom), SK Innovations (South Korea), BASF SE (Germany), GS Caltex (South Korea), Formosa Chemical & Fiber Corporation (Taiwan), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) and CPC Corporation (Taiwan). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India), The Dow Chemical Company (United States) and TOTAL S.A. (France).

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Toulene Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Market Drivers

Growing Petrochemical Industry in Emerging Market Such As India, Japan, and Others

Increasing Demand of Toluene for Production of Polymers

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Production of Toluene from Shale Gas

Increasing Application of Toluene in Dyes Industry

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Chemical Manufacturing

Limited Availability of Toluene’s Sources

Opportunities

Increasing Demand of Crude Oil Producers in Emerging Economies

Emphasizing On Extraction of Aromatics from Shale Oil

Challenges

Availability of Alternative Products in the Market

The Global Toulene Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application (Drugs, Dyes, Blending, Cosmetic Nail Products, Others (TNT, Pesticides, and Fertilizers)),

Production Process (Reformate Process, Pygas Process, Coke/Coal Process, Styrene Process)

Derivative Type (Benzene & Xylene, Toluene Diisocyanates, Solvents, Gasoline Additives, Others (Benzaldehyde and Benzoic Acid))

The regional analysis of Global Toulene Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

