Toxicology Laboratories Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by

the growth of the North America toxicology laboratories market over forecast period 2015–2022. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The various instruments, reagents, and kits used across forensic laboratories (public and private), rehabilitation centers, hospitals and trauma centers, and diagnostics laboratories to ascertain the amount of substance in samples have been considered in this report.

Increasing abusive consumption of controlled substances and drugs, increased expenditure by government bodies on toxicity testing to avoid substance abuse, and favorable reimbursement policies for conducting toxicity testing across workplaces are factors driving the growth of the North America toxicology laboratories market. Moreover, commercial availability of high-end drug testing instruments, economical, rapid, and effective methods to conduct drug testing and the introduction of combinational automated toxicity detection technologies are factors expected to drive the growth of the North America toxicology laboratories market. However, the introduction of point-of-care toxicology testing devices, longer waiting time for sample testing in laboratories, and limited efficacy of conventional techniques are likely to impede the growth of the North America toxicology laboratories market over the forecast period.

The North America toxicology laboratories market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 97.4 Mn in 2015, and is anticipated to increase to US$ 198.2 Mn by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

By drug class, the North America toxicology laboratories market is segmented into alcohol, amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, opiates/opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and Z Drugs. Amphetamine, opiate/opioids, benzodiazepines, and barbiturates have been estimated to be the highest revenue generating segments, collectively accounting for around 81% share of the North America market value in 2015.

By product type, North America toxicology laboratories market is broadly segmented into instrument and reagents and kits. Instrument segment is further sub-segmented into immunochemistry analyzers, PCR machine, gas chromatography (GC)-mass spectrometry (MS), and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). Reagents and kits segment is further sub-segmented into ELISA kits, PCR kits, Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technique (EMIT), and Radio Immuno-sorbent Assay (RIA).

By sample type, North America toxicology laboratories market is segmented into the urine, blood, hair, and oral fluid. Urine sample segment is expected to emerge the highest revenue generating segment through 2022. This is due to its non-invasive nature and ease of sample collection, which is promoting its application in analyzing for alcohol, opioids, and amphetamine drugs. Hair sample segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, owing to its potential scope in drug detection of old samples.

By end user, the North America toxicology laboratories market is segmented into hospitals and trauma centers, forensic laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and rehabilitation centers. Forensic laboratories segment has been estimated to account for highest revenue contribution to the overall North America toxicology laboratories market in 2015, owing to growing use of drug abuse testing services offered by federal agencies and other firms.

By country, the U.S. market has been estimated to remain dominant with over 83% share of the North America market 2015. This is expected to result from increasing consumption of controlled substances and active regulatory controls to curb the illicit use of regulated drugs. The Canada market is expected to remain stable in terms of usage of toxicology testing, owing to lack of regulations to test illicit drug consumption by employees at workplaces.

North America toxicology laboratories market is segmented as follows:

Taxonomy Defined

By Drug Class

Alcohol

Amphetamines

Barbiturates

Benzodiazepines

Opiates/Opioids

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Z Drugs

By Product Type

Kits and Reagents ELISA PCR Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technique (EMIT) Radio Immuno-sorbent Assay (RIA)

Instruments

Immunochemistry Analyzers

PCR Machine

Gas Chromatography (GC)-Mass Spectrometry (MS)

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

By Sample Type

Urine

Blood

Hair

Oral Fluids

By End User

Hospitals and Trauma Centers

Forensic Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Rehabilitation Centers

By Country

United States

Canada

