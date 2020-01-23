MARKET REPORT
Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2019-2027
In 2018, the market size of Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products .
This report studies the global market size of Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products market, the following companies are covered:
* Covidien plc
* Smith medical ltd
* General Electric Co
* Teleflex Medical Inc
* CareFusion Corp
* King Systems
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products market in gloabal and china.
* Endotracheal Tube
* Tracheostomy Tube
* Breathing Circuits
* Oral and Nasopharyngeal Airways
* Laryngeal mask
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Healthcare Facilities
* Medical Diagnostics Sector
* Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
MARKET REPORT
Healthcare IT Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2017 – 2025
Global Healthcare IT Market: Snapshot
The global healthcare IT market is brimming with opportunities as health information technology has revolutionized patient care and healthcare services across the world. Healthcare IT provides secured sharing of patient information for healthcare providers to better manage patient care. Healthcare IT uses electronic health records (EHRs) in place of paper medical records to maintain patient health information.
Healthcare IT is an umbrella term that comprises an array of technologies to store, share, and analyze health information. It involves the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. Apart from improved medical care and lower costs, these systems that are automated and interoperable also optimize reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.
Owing to its several advantages, more and more healthcare providers are employing health IT for improved patient outcomes. In addition, Health IT enables two-way communication. Patients can use health IT to communicate with their doctor, care giver to share information about health and act as per instructions to improve the quality of life. Health IT enables patient to be a part of the team that is in charge of their health.
The electronic health record (EHR) is the principal component of the health IT infrastructure. It allows doctors to track health information easily and enables them to access patient information out of their office. Apart from this, other vital components of the health IT infrastructure are personal health record and health information exchange. The inception of HITECH Act in 2009 has greatly influenced the implementation of EHR.
Global Healthcare IT Market: Overview
Healthcare IT solutions are being increasingly acknowledged for their ability to provide better data management, reduce medical errors, and cut down the healthcare costs. The advent of the cloud technology has further facilitated the exchange of data and real-time communication. Owing to their benefits, several governments worldwide are showing green lights to regulatory acts focusing on the adoption of advanced healthcare IT solutions. Thus, the global healthcare IT market is expected to tread along a phenomenal growth track with the rising awareness regarding their benefits.
The common modes of delivery of these solutions are cloud-premises, on-premises, and web-premises. The components used in healthcare IT are software, services, and hardware. There is a massive demand for software solutions such as hospital information systems, ambulatory care management systems, electronic health and medical record systems, and patient management systems from clinics and hospitals to deliver better patient care.
The research report is compiled using data from various paid and unpaid sources such as journals, presentations, and white papers. It presents an in-depth analysis of all the important parameters of the global healthcare IT market, including its dynamics, vendor landscape, and region-wise outlook.
Global Healthcare IT Market: Drivers and Restraints
Globally, governments are allocating large funds for the advancement of healthcare infrastructure. They, along with several private organizations, are emphasizing on improving the quality of care and clinical outcomes. This, in turn, is promoting the adoption of healthcare IT solutions worldwide. Moreover, the soaring need for managing regulatory compliance is working in favor of the global healthcare IT market.
Despite the cost-effectiveness, the high installation and maintenance costs of these solutions are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the uneven regulatory environment in developed and developing countries is hindering the growth of the market. The dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare sector is also keeping the market from realizing its utmost potential.
Global Healthcare IT Market: Geographical Segmentation
The key regions studied in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The domicile of a large number of IT giants along with the high adoption of smart technologies across healthcare infrastructure is making North America a prominent destination for key players in the global market. Strict legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare coupled with stringent regulatory requirements regarding patient safety are propelling the growth of the region.
Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a tremendous CAGR during the review period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the rising consumer spending on healthcare, expanding medical tourism sector, and increasing government initiatives to create eHealth platforms. The growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions and increasing number of private hospitals in rural areas in countries such as India, China, and Taiwan are contributing to the growth of the region. Healthcare setups in the region are vigorously moving towards digitization to streamline workflow systems and ensure patient safety and care.
Global Healthcare IT Market: Competitive Landscape
With the immense growth prospects of the global healthcare IT market, a large number of new players are anticipated to venture into this market. Their participation and the presence of many established players is rendering the market highly competitive. Key players in the market are investing sizeable amounts in research and development of innovative products and services to consolidate their presence in the market. Several players are also focusing towards customization to cater to the specific needs of customers.
Some of the prominent global participants in the healthcare IT market are Athenahealth Inc., Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Philips, Siemens Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Carestream Health Inc., and Medical Information Technology Inc.
MARKET REPORT
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market – Snapshot
Clinical trials are a traditional ways to determine the safety and efficiency of a drug or a medical device, or any other therapeutic product. The global clinical trial management system market is on the rise in recent years due to significant growth in production of wide range of medical devices, drugs, and equipment. As per the report by ClinicalTrials.gov, by December 6, 2017, around 260,848 clinical trials were official registered across the globe. The number is rising constantly each year.
Get Free Sample of Research Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1403
The global clinical trial management system market has a fairly fragmented vendor landscape. The key players in the market are constantly trying to outdo their rivals in terms of revenue. The competition in the market is only expected to intensify over the course of the given forecast period. These leading players in the market are expected to adopt aggressive strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to stay ahead of the competitive curve.
Some of the key developments in the global clinical trial management system market are given below:
- In June 2019, Medidata Solution, a key player in the global clinical trial management system market announced that the company has agreed to get acquired by Dassault Systems Inc. The overall value of the deal is estimated around US$5.8 billion. This acquisition is expected to bolster the product portfolio of Dassualt and improve its strength in the field of research and development.
- In April 2019, Bio-Optronics® announced that the company has launched a new comprehensive integrated software called CCTrialSuite. The software platform is a patient-centric clinical trial management system
The global clinical trial management system market is mainly driven by the heightened occurrences of chronic diseases among people. The rise in the outsourcing of clinical trials is another reason, why this market is expected to flourish in the coming years. Moreover, favorable government initiatives are also anticipated to aid the growth of the global clinical trial management system market. In addition to this, the increasing cost of research and development activities and various improvements in the regulatory framework for patent laws and drug approvals shall help in driving the clinical trial management system market’s growth in the future. Developing nations such as China and India are expected to increase the size of their clinical trial management system. Quality trials at low cost is required for regional industry growth.
Some of the challenging factors within the global clinical trial management system market include, long waiting period for approval and difficulty in recruitment for clinical trials. The various stringent regulatory guidelines to be followed so as to ensure drug safety and efficacy will also act as a restraining factor for the growth of the global clinical trial management system market. An increasing number of clinical trials are failing at phase II and phase III. This is also a challenging factor for the market. However, the demand for clinical trial management systems will witness an increase as a lot of effort is required for the management of clinal trials as well as the data generated post these clinical trials and the use of these systems help with the management of information.
Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market: Overview
A clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software system that is used to maintain and manage trials in clinical research activities. The system manages planning and executing and reporting functions, along with contact information of participant. In addition, it is useful in tracking deadlines and milestones of trials. CTMSs are used primarily used in pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, medical devices industry, and clinical research companies.
Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market: Key Trends
The increasing research and development activities in the field of life science and clinical research is the foremost factor driving the demand for CTMS. The growing investments from public and private sectors and the introduction of conducive government policies are paving way for increased number of clinical trials, which turn is providing a fillip to the market. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, the high deployment cost of these systems along with budgetary constraints of small and medium-sized organizations is keeping the market from realizing its utmost potential.
Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market: Market Potential
The global CTMS market is set to witness a transformation as end users shift their focus from loosely integrated back-office data capture and aggregation technologies to cloud-based tools and development platforms that enable real-time solutions. For instance, in June 2016, Pfizer invested in the Oracle Siebel Clinical Trial Management and Monitoring Cloud Service and the Oracle Health Sciences InForm Cloud Service. The services would help the company in managing and monitoring more than 300 clinical trials per year and providing best-in-class solutions.
Developing products that can better adapt and scale to suit the requirements of end users will be another prominent trend among vendors in the market in the foreseeable future. To put this perspective, in February 2017, OmniComm Systems announced its plans to come under one roof with Bio-Optronics to integrate their proprietary products, namely Clinical Conductor®, a CTMS from Bio-Optronics, and TrialMaster® EDC – an electronic data capture (EDC) system from OmniComm. The development of this product is under the agreement with a major institution seeking to develop treatments for cancer and other chronic diseases.
Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market: Geographical Segmentation
The key segments analyzed in the report on the basis of geography are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will be a major revenue contributor during the review period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the presence of advanced IT infrastructure. The U.S. will account for a substantial share in the regional market, owing to favorable government initiatives.
Asia Pacific is expected to progress at a tremendous CAGR during the same period. The rising efforts by governments towards improving the healthcare infrastructure and increasing research and development activities in the field of medicines coupled with the growing trend of outsourcing of clinical trials are escalating the growth of the region. The expanding base of patient population and rapid digitization are also promoting the adoption of CTMS in APAC. Countries such as China and India will be sights of high growth in the region.
Europe will also reflect significant growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing emphasis on the development of novel drugs for the treatment of chronic disease coupled with the growing investments by governments is stimulating the demand for CTMS in the region. The growth of Latin America is largely supplemented by the rising adoption of biomedical devices and advancements in clinical trials.
Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market: Competitive Landscape
The global CTMS market features high competition among key players on the basis of performance, product, and technology. Several players are focusing towards vertical integration to enhance their service efficiency and delivery. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are MedNet Solutions, Oracle Corporation, Bio-Optronics, BioClinica, Parexel International Corporation, and Medidata solutions.
MARKET REPORT
Blood Preparation Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025
Global Blood Preparation Market: Snapshot
The process for preparing blood components is the centrifugation of one unit of the whole blood. The whole blood comprises of colloids, cells and crystalloids which can be differentiated into different blood components such as red blood cell, white blood cell, platelet, plasma, and precipitate. For therapeutic efficacy, these different blood components need different temperature requirements and storage conditions. The blood preparation market is developing due to the increasing use of leucocyte reduced RBCs, platelet concentrate, packed red cells, cryoprecipitate and the whole blood components. Major applications involves in blood preparation are renal impairment, pulmonary embolism, thrombocytosis, angina blood vessel complications which helps the market to grow rapidly. Increasing clinical research studies in hematology and emergence of various therapeutic agents help to treat the patients and improves the quality of life.
Get Free Sample of Research Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1343
The growing demand for blood transfusion, highly needed blood during surgical procedures and increasing number of blood disorders to make up for extreme blood loss are stimulating the growth in blood preparation market. One of the primary factors which can obstruct the market growth is the high risk of blood transmission disease such as viral hemorrhagic fever, Hepatitis B and HIV. Nevertheless, the opportunities present in the market will be highly extended by the development of advanced technologies for separating the blood components. Many companies are involved in the development of newer high-speed technologies and instruments for easily preparing blood components. North America, Europe and Asia pacific are the influential region for the growth of the blood preparation market. Favorable reimbursement policies for blood components has been noticed in those regions. In Asia Pacific, India and China provides support for the development of advanced technology for the blood preparation process.
Global Blood Preparation Market: Overview
Blood components preparation involves the centrifugation of one unit of whole blood. Developed in 1960, the process is carried out by a specialized equipment known as a refrigerated centrifuge. Whole blood, which is a mixture of cellular elements, crystalloids, and colloids of varying relative density, size, and sediment rate can be separated by the application of centrifugal force.
According to the World Health Organization, every year almost 108 million units of donated blood is collected across the world. The whole blood needs to be separated into components that can be used for a different indication.
Global Blood Preparation Market: Key Trends
The rising demand for blood transfusion in the casualty department of hospitals is steering the growth of the global market for blood preparation. The increasing number of blood disorders and the increasing need for blood during surgical procedures and casualties to make up for blood loss are bolstering the growth of this market. According to the statistics of Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in the U.S., almost 1-2 per 1,000 individuals suffer from deep vein thrombosis (DVT) each year. To address this, the National Institutes of Health and other accredited bodies are running programs in order to raise awareness about the complications that these conditions can lead to.
However, the growth of the blood preparation market is impeded due to a single major restraint. Blood transfusion involves a high risk of transmission of diseases such as HIV, viral hemorrhagic fever, and Hepatitis B, thereby limiting its use for serious cases. Nevertheless, the development of newer high-speed technology for separating blood components will extend opportunities to this market.
Global Blood Preparation Market: Market Potential
With the development of high-speed technology for separating blood components, the blood preparation market is expected to reach new heights. Companies are engaged in the development of advanced instruments for the easy preparation of blood components. For example, Compomat G4 introduced by Fresenius Kabi can separate large volumes of blood at enhanced speed. Moreover, the rising demand for source plasma and the demand for specific blood constituents such as packed red blood cells will further present growth opportunities to this market.
The use of digital technology is another trend coming to the fore in blood preparation practices. In a recent industry development, BloodCenter of Wisconsin has introduced the utilization of radio frequency identification technology (RFID) for maintaining blood utilization and inventory records.
Global Blood Preparation Market: Regional Overview
The global market for blood preparation can be broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant regional market due to an ultra-modern healthcare infrastructure and use of hi-technology for treatment purposes. In the U.S., the entire process of blood transfusion right from collection to preparation to storage is controlled by the FDA. Various other federal agencies are striving for health insurance portability standards to come into effect for favorable reimbursements for blood components.
However, Asia Pacific is expected to display robust growth in the blood preparation market in the near future. Several governments, especially in China and India are extending support for technological advancements for blood preparation processes. The continual growth of the healthcare sector in Australia and Japan will also support the growth of the Asia Pacific market for blood preparation.
Global Blood Preparation Market: Competitive Analysis
Some of the leading players in the global market for blood preparation include Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Celgene, Bristol-Myers, Shandong East Chemical, GlaxoSmithKline, Leo Pharma, Sanofi-Aventis, and Baxter Healthcare.
Major players in this marker are investing heavily in research and development for the development of newer, effective, and cost-efficient drugs for several blood-related disorders. These companies are engaged in introducing new technologies and hiring expert personnel for the development of newer pipeline drugs to cater to the needs of the ever-increasing patient population.
